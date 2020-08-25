Back in May, I made the argument that while Honeywell International (HON) had been showing strong earnings performance up until that point, the outlook for Aerospace and Building Technologies remained quite volatile given the situation surrounding COVID-19.

With that being said, the stock has continued to see a healthy climb in the past couple of months:

Some shared my view regarding Honeywell's growing exposure to aerospace in my previous article, with one reader commenting:

As expected, Q2 saw significant downward pressure on earnings and free cash flow as a result:

When analysing segment performance in more detail - we observe that the Aerospace segment saw a 27% organic decline in sales, compared to a 17% decline for Honeywell Building Technologies and Performance Materials and Technologies. On the whole, the decline due to COVID-19 appears to have been broad across all segments:

Segment margin for Aerospace contracted 510 basis points to 20.8% in the latest second quarter, but Honeywell saw continued strength in U.S. defense and space. Moreover, while commercial air passenger numbers still remain well below numbers pre-COVID-19 - there is reason to be more optimistic about the future of the industry.

Specifically, the market for domestic flights appears to be making a stronger comeback than that of international flights. In particular, the U.S. and China account for a much higher share of domestic flights than Europe, for instance.

As a result, I anticipate that this recovery in the domestic flight market will help in mitigating the broader losses that we have been seeing across the airline industry more broadly. As of July, 59% of the world's global fleet were back in service - and as a result I expect that we will start to see improvement in margin performance for the Aerospace sector in the next quarter.

Concerning Honeywell Building Technologies, the effects of lockdown measures to combat COVID-19 has understandably had an impact on global mobility, and hence demand for such technologies.

However, Honeywell is taking a leading role in allowing organizations to ensure building safety from a health perspective. Specifically, Honeywell's Healthy Buildings Solutions was launched to allow owners to use advanced analytics tools to assess metrics such as air and sanitation quality, as well as smart monitoring to allow for effective social distancing measures in addition to using pressure control for isolating parts of a building to stop the spread of infection. As sanitization has become an increased priority for commercial buildings that necessarily handle large numbers of people (e.g. airports, schools, corporate offices, hospitals, etc.), there will necessarily be increased demand for use of intelligent systems to promote sanitization. In this regard, I also anticipate that Honeywell will have seen a significant boost in demand across this segment by the end of this year.

Ultimately, Honeywell International has recognised that demand across its product segments will have changed post COVID-19, and are taking the necessary steps to align its business model with the "new normal." For this reason, I anticipate that the company will continue to make a strong recovery going forward.

From a financial standpoint, Honeywell International would appear to be fairly valued from an earnings perspective, and potentially undervalued from a free cash flow perspective.

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

We can see that EV/EBITDA remains just below levels seen back in 2018. While EBITDA per share has shown a drop in the most recent quarter, it still remains significantly higher than levels seen pre-2018. Should we see a solid recovery in Aerospace and Honeywell Building Technologies going forward, then I anticipate a strong recovery in EBITDA accordingly.

Concerning free cash flow, we see that price to free cash flow still remains significantly below that seen at the beginning of 2020 - indicating that the stock is more attractively valued on this metric.

We observe that the company has had to take on more debt to get through the pandemic, as evidenced by a significant rise in the debt to equity ratio.

However, with adjusted free cash flow conversion having come in at 140% for Q2 2020 (up from 100% in Q2 2019), the company is still demonstrating strong cash flow management, and for this reason the rise in debt is not particularly concerning.

To conclude, I am more optimistic on Honeywell International than previously, as the company appears to have shown resiliency to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. I anticipate that earnings will continue to rebound from here.

