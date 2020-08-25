The company has free cash flow and much experience in navigating cyclical markets. It is a market leader in the foundational petrochemical of ethylene, among others.

The company’s market capitalization is $34.2 billion and it pays an attractive 6.1% dividend. However, it has a heavy debt load and a liability-to-asset ratio of 78%.

After combining with DuPont and sorting business lines to focus on commodity chemicals, Dow emerged independent again over a year ago. It saw a big pandemic decline in Q2.

While investors should be aware that Dow, Inc. (DOW) has a heavy debt load, albeit one that doesn't start maturing until late 2023, this blue-chip company is a long-time successful manufacturer of commodity chemicals from a flexible range of low-cost feedstocks. Like other companies Dow's second-quarter results fell sharply, but it is recovering from the pandemic drop in demand with increased run rates and higher orders in chemicals, for example, like the polyurethanes used in both autos and construction.

Dividend hunters will notice the company pays a healthy 6.1% dividend.

The advantage of the combination with DuPont and subsequent separation with different product lines has been increased focus. The company will take further steps to divest some plants and assets in places where it is not the competitive cost leader.

Macro

Both the U.S. and global economies slowed significantly in the second quarter of 2020 due to pandemic-related shutdowns and closures. After a brief resurgence, infections spiked again, leading to what some have said may be a "W"-shaped recovery.

During the second quarter, with trillions in stimulus and paycheck replacement and certain sectors partially closed (travel, commuting, schools, hotels, offices, shopping malls), consumers put money into the stock market and spent on home renovation and vehicles. Indeed, both car sales and home construction have been improving at rates faster than other sectors. For example, vehicle miles traveled is up from April 2020 lows.

Using these examples as illustrations of the broader gross domestic product (GDP), chemical stocks tend to track economic activity closely. As the economy improves, so will results for commodity chemicals manufacturers like Dow.

2Q 2020 Results, Strategy, and Forward Look

Second-quarter net sales were $8.4 billion, down 24% from a year ago, with both price and volume declines. The GAAP loss in the second quarter was -$217 million for a per share loss of -$0.31.

In product terms, according to the company, “demand growth in food packaging, health and hygiene, home care and pharma applications was more than offset by weakness in durable good end-markets.”

Cash from operating activities was $1.6 billion; however, this included a release of $526 million of working capital from lower production levels, as well as a $461 million ethylene capacity reservation payment from Olin.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $273 million, leading to free cash flow of $1.3 billion.

The chart below shows a comparison of sales by the three segments for which Dow reports: packaging and specialty plastics (PSP); industrial intermediates and infrastructure (II&I); and performance materials and coatings (PMC). Packaging and specialty plastics was the highest-margin segment of the three.

The company has increased its operating expense target reduction from $350 million to $500 million. It also plans to implement a restructuring for low-margin assets to improve EBITDA by $300 million. Part of the restructuring is expected to lead to a 6% reduction in the company’s global workforce.

For the third quarter, Dow expects sales relative to the second quarter to be:

Flat to +5% for PSP

+10% to +15% for II&I

Flat to +5% for PMC

However, in its second-quarter report, the company graphed a very marked recovery in orders already occurring in July especially relative to May, especially for both PMC and II&I sectors.

Waiting in the wings is an increasing contribution from the long-term Sadara joint venture with Saudi Arabia that further increases Dow’s ethylene production capacity to Asian and Middle Eastern markets via a 10-year supply of ethane from Saudi Arabia.

Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids

Natural gas - as both a feedstock and an energy input - is key to Dow. The company benefits from its wide availability and relatively low price. Natural gas futures price for the September 2020 NYMEX contract closed August 24, 2020 at stronger-than-recent $2.51/million British Thermal Units (MMBTUs).

Despite higher prices as storage fills, LNG trade resumes and world economic activity picks up, U.S. natural gas supply remains abundant. Moreover, gas (and the slightly heavier natural gas liquids (NGLs) such as ethane, propane, and butane) are “force-produced” in association with more valuable oil in the Permian and Bakken basins.

NGLs are also separated and processed from the prolific Marcellus and Utica natural gas fields. Ethane, propane and butane are among the key feedstocks for ethylene, and ethylene, in turn, is a precursor for a large range of additional commodity chemicals Dow makes. NGL volumes in the U.S. are expected to continue to increase.

Commodity chemicals manufacturers have benefitted from increased production of U.S. natural gas and natural gas liquids. While this has tightened in recent months due to production and the prospect of increased demand, including for LNG and NGL exports, gas and NGL prices are still favorable for consumers like Dow.

Henry Hub Natural Gas Price, $/MMBTU on left axis

(Chart Credit: Macrotrends.net)

Competitors

A few years ago, two traditional chemicals companies - Dow and DuPont - combined. The two companies traded business lines, then separated into three companies, all of which are now listed publicly: Dow, DuPont (DD) and Corteva (CTVA). Dow makes commodity (bulk, high-volume, volatile pricing) chemicals such as polyethylene, silicone and paint additives. DuPont makes specialty chemicals, and Corteva makes agricultural seeds and chemicals.

Investors should, of course, take care not to confuse Dow, Inc., the chemical company, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI).

Domestic and international competitors to Dow are numerous. In the U.S., they include but are not limited to Eastman Chemical (EMN), the chemical division of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Huntsman Corp. (HUN), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) and Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK).

Feedstock competitors should also be considered: natural gas and natural gas liquids are used not only for chemical manufacture but are also exported as liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. Additionally, natural gas is now the fuel most used for electricity generation. It is also used for industrial production and, of course, for residential and commercial heating.

Dow is well-prepared to use a variety of petrochemical feedstocks, an operating advantage that gives higher margins.

Governance

At the end of 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Dow’s overall governance as 5, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (8), shareholder rights (4) and compensation (6). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

A negligible percentage of shares (0.08%) is held by insiders.

Shorts were 2.3% of floated shares as of July 31, 2020.

The company’s beta is high at 1.9: the stock moves directionally with the overall market but with much more volatility.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Dow’s market capitalization is $34.2 billion at an August 24, 2020 stock closing price of $46.12/share. The 52-week price range is $21.95-$56.25 per share, so the closing price is 82% of its one-year high.

Trailing twelve-months’ EPS is -$2.68. The average of analysts’ estimates for 2020 EPS is $0.75 and 2021 EPS of $2.09. This gives a 2020 price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 61.5 and a 2021 P/E ratio of 22.1.

At June 30, 2020, the company had $46.2 billion in liabilities and $59.3 billion in assets, giving Dow a very steep liability-to-asset ratio of 78%. This is despite paying down $740 million of debt year to date.

Of the liabilities, $9.8 billion is current liabilities and $16.3 billion is long-term debt. No major long-term debt is due until the second half of 2023. More than 20% of total liabilities (another $9.8 billion) are pension and other post-retirement benefits owed to Dow's employees.

Book value per share from the most recent quarter of $16.92 is less than half of market price, implying very positive investor sentiment.

Data by YCharts

The company’s ratio of enterprise value-to-EBITDA is an investor-attractive 8.6, in the range of a preferred ratio of 1-10.

A stock of a company whose precursor has a long, solid history, “new Dow” pays a dividend of $2.80/share, currently a 6.1% yield.

The company’s mean analyst ranking is a 2.7, or closer to “Hold” but leaning slightly toward “Buy,” from twenty-four analysts.

Positive and Negative Risks

Natural gas energy and feedstock costs and NGL feedstock costs could rise. The economic recovery in the U.S. and abroad is uneven and may continue to adversely affect demand for Dow’s chemicals.

With the influx of liquidity to the market, there is also the risk that the company's stock price has run ahead of its next few quarters of results.

Recommendations for Dow

Investors should be aware that Dow, Inc. has less flexibility until it pays down its heavy debt load: it is now at a 78% liability-to-asset ratio. Moreover, its cash flow has been lifted by one-time items such as the reduction in working capital and the Olin capacity payment.

Other sectors such as heating, power generation and LNG/LPG export will compete for the same feedstocks upon which the company relies.

With a very high current P/E ratio, a high forward P/E ratio of 22 and a stock price at 82% of the 52-week range, there is the risk the market has already fully priced in a recovery for Dow. But given its 6.1% dividend and its good positioning as the U.S. and global economies - especially cars and homebuilding in the U.S. - recover, I recommend Dow, Inc. to dividend-seeking investors and those looking for long-term blue chips.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; * 3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.