We recommend investors take advantage of the current market conditions and prices and sell their stock at the present time.

The company's EPS has grown modestly and even that's on the back of significant share repurchases. The chance of those share repurchases continuing at the same level are unlikely.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has become the largest publicly traded company in the world with a market capitalization of more than $2.1 trillion. Times have changed dramatically in the two years since I recommended that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) take the opportunity to acquire the company for a post-premium price of $1.3 trillion.

Of course, Berkshire Hathaway's Apple stake is now worth nearly $125 billion and Apple is worth more than $2.1 trillion. As Apple's P/E ratio reaches more than 35, the company is finally overvalued. I last wrote about Apple in May at roughly $300/share that the company was fairly valued. However, at this point, the company is no longer fairly valued.

Apple - BBC

Apple Historic Valuation

Apple's valuation has reached a historically high value as the company's growth has slowed down.

Apple Historic Valuation - Macro Trends

Apple's P/E, through the recent increase, has reached levels not seen since 2008. That is especially substantial given that not only did 2008 cause an unexpected drop in profits but it was soon after the release of the iPhone when the company was still in its rapid growth phase. After that ended, the company's P/E ratio dropped dramatically.

Post that drop, from the end of the 2008 collapse, until 2019, the company stayed in the 10-20 P/E ratio range. Since then, the company has gone back to having a P/E ratio of more than 30. However, it's clear that, in the range of the historic valuation, Apple is incredibly overvalued. That valuation is something worth paying close attention to.

Apple New Opportunity

At the same time, this wouldn't be a fair comparison if we didn't discuss the new opportunities that Apple has. Specifically the company has in our view three major growth opportunities: reducing costs, new product growth, and new services.

For the first, Apple is consistently focused on reducing costs. This is through both its new modem development and the company's announced ARM processors. Neither of these is financially significant in a vacuum, but it's going to provide the company with several dollars per phone for modems and a few dozen $ for processors.

The company's second opportunity is in new product growth. Originally, Apple was a company that sold laptops and desktop computers. The company went from there to the iPod, from the iPod to the iPhone, and from the iPhone it has now convinced consumers to buy Airpods and an Apple Watch. These two purchases earn the company several hundred more from the same customers.

The last major opportunity for the company is its growing services revenue from new services like Apple TV, the Apple Card credit card, and more. Again, the premise here is the same as the company's premise from Airpods and the Apple Watch. The company doesn't need to earn new customers but it can instead earn more from the same customers.

However, the important thing worth paying attention to here is that the company's financials are not necessarily benefiting from this new opportunity.

Apple TTM EPS - Macro Trends

Apple's EPS growth is respectable, but still fairly slow. The company's last super cycle was in 2015 when the company earned nearly $9.5 per share, and its earnings have since grown by roughly 30% in 5 years. That represents roughly 6% annualized growth, a respectable clip for the company in a vacuum.

However, that changes dramatically when you look at the company's pace for share buybacks. From 2015-2020, the company repurchased nearly $250 billion in shares, greatly diminishing its cash pile before the recent run-up in share price. While, in retrospect, based on the company's market cap, it looks like a great deal, those share repurchases define most of the EPS growth.

Outside of that, in a vacuum, you have a company with a P/E ratio of more than 35 growth experiencing little growth. There's some potential here, but given that Apple's market picture hasn't changed, there's no reason for the company's market capitalization to have doubled over the time period of the past several years.

Apple Risks

At the same time, this discussion of Apple's opportunity would be incomplete without discussing the substantial risks that the company faces.

Apple China Business - Statista

Apple's China business has shrunk as a portion of the company's revenue, but it's still quite valuable at more than $40 billion in 2019. The U.S. is currently in the midst of a massive trade war with China, and is threatening to arbitrarily devastate Chinese companies such as Byte Dance and Huawei. Whether they survive or not is yet to be decided, but they will be looking to strike back against a major U.S company.

Most major U.S. companies, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), etc. have negligible operations in China. Apple, however, has substantial manufacturing and production operations, and has recently been declared the largest company in the world. There exists the chance of a major retaliation against Apple by China. That is a threat to nearly 20% of revenue.

The company's second risks are the antitrust risks it faces. A key portion of its growth plans are centered around new services, however, it's currently in the midst of major antitrust lawsuits. Specifically, the company is in the midst of challenges to its 30% app store margin revenues. Given that this is one of the company's most significant software growth revenues, that also represents a threat to the company.

These risks to the company are clear and they have the potential to have a strong negative impact to the company's revenue.

Conclusion

Apple has grown significantly from a market capitalization standpoint this year. The company started the year with a market capitalization of nearly one trillion, and has nearly doubled since then. However, with the company's P/E ratio now more than 35 - the company is significantly overvalued at this point on a historical basis.

Specifically, the company's EPS has continued to grow, however, its recent growth was on the back of major share buybacks with its cash pile. That makes the growth, especially at the company's current market capitalization, unlikely to continue growing forward. That means at the current level the company is heavily overvalued.

We recommend investors sell their investments at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.