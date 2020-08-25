European Union Bond Issuance Set To Increase Rapidly In The Coming Months

The EU will be allowed to require additional financial backup from Member States in the event one or more countries are unable to meet their commitments in any given year.

The EU will have to issue EUR850bn worth of bonds in the coming years in order to cover needs for the SURE scheme and the EU Recovery Fund.

The EU Recovery Fund and SURE

In order to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union created SURE unemployment insurance scheme and the EU Recovery Fund.

SURE (Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) is designed to help protect jobs and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It will provide financial assistance, in the form of loans granted from the EU to Member States, of up to EUR100 billion in total. The scheme is likely to be fully subscribed as at least eighteen member states have submitted expressions of interest for loans so far (EUR95 billion in total). According to the EU officials, bond issuance will begin in late September and end by June 2021. As a result, a steady issuance of around EUR10bn per month can be expected during the mentioned time frame.

The EU Recovery Fund is worth EUR750 billion in total. Although there is currently no precise timetable for disbursements, we do know that the Recovery and Resilience Facility is worth EUR672.5 billion in total and that 70% of the grants shall be committed during 2021 and 2022. The remaining 30% shall be fully committed by the end of 2023. This brings us to the conclusion that at least EUR470 billion worth of bonds should be issued during 2021 and 2022 (roughly EUR20 billion per month).

This suggest that the EU would be issuing up to EUR30 billion per month during the first six months of 2021 in order to cover the needs of both SURE and Recovery Fund, and roughly EUR15-20 billion afterwards until the end of 2023.

AAA rating should be maintained

On 25 February 2020, Fitch affirmed the EU's AAA long-term rating with stable outlook and stated: “As supranational administrative bodies, the EU's and Euratom's 'AAA' ratings are ultimately based on the capacity and propensity of 'AAA'-rated EU member states to provide extra funding to the EU, above their initial budget contributions, if needed to repay debt.”

It is therefore worth noting that according to the agreement, the European Commission will be allowed to require temporary and proportionally additional financial backup from Member States in the event one or more countries are unable to meet their commitments in any given year. The maximum financial exposure of each country will average 0.6% of its GDP within each Multiannual Financial Framework, out to 2058 when all liabilities will be repaid.

The Union AAA/AA rating universe consists of Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Finland, France, Denmark, Sweden and Luxembourg. The question is whether those countries alone can repay the principal of the upcoming issuance without surpassing the maximal exposure of 0.6% of GDP. For the purpose of this calculation, I have assumed equal principal payments from 2028 until the end of 2058. While a detailed timetable is yet to be known, we do know that the EU plans to make minimum repayments during 2021-2027 and that the repayment in following years will be scheduled in a way that will ensure steady reduction in liabilities until the end of 2058. In calculating 0.6% of GDP repayment cushion for the AAA/AA countries, I have used OECD's long-term GDP projections. The calculation (Chart 1) showed that the principal payment should be manageable by the existing AAA/AA countries alone, which suggests that the EU will retain its AAA rating.

Chart 1: EU bond issuance fully supported by AAA/AA countries

Source: OECD, author's calculation

Chart 2: 10y benchmark yields (in %)

Source: Refinitiv data stream

A new, higher yield alternative for low-risk euro investments

In spite of having the same AAA/AA rating, the 10-year EU bond yield (Chart 2) is trading 15 basis points above the average yield of Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and France. At the same time, the EU bonds are completely backed up by the payments of those countries if necessary. The expected tenfold increase in the EU bond supply in the coming months provides a good opportunity for investors that would like to add safe assets to their portfolio but find other AAA bonds too expensive.

But why would anyone want to own negative yielding bonds?

If you are interested in having a certain proportion of safe assets in your portfolio, EU bonds are certainly a good alternative to the bonds of the AAA countries in the EU, given the same level of risk with a slightly higher rate of return. Still, the question arises as to why anyone would want to own a negative yielding asset. It is a fair question a number of investors are asking themselves.

The answer is simple. Safe asset bonds hedge against stock market downturns. If the stock market goes down, bond yields go down as well, leading to a higher bond price. On the chart below, you can see the returns for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) from the time the stock market peaked in February until the time it bottomed in late March. While stocks fell by more than 20%, bonds did their job as the anchor in a portfolio.

Chart 3: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF performance

Source: YCHARTS

I have heard many investors saying for years that rates can only go up from here, and they have done nothing but fall more. I would not bet that we have reached the minimum yet. The stock market recovered rather fast after hitting low in March. However, this will change if the pandemic worsens in the coming months. The risks remain elevated as long as there is no vaccine. The trade-off here is you lower your long-term expected returns to accept less short-term risk. Finally, when thinking about short term, let us not forget that it took for the S&P 500 more than 24 years to regain its previous peak during Great Depression.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.