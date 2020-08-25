EOG is a good oil stock that should be accumulated for the long term.

EOG Resources' oil production was weak during the second quarter. Total production was 623.4K Boep/d, down 23.4% from last year, and down 28.7% sequentially.

EOG Resources delivered feeble 2Q '20 results with a net loss of $909 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share.

Investment Thesis

Houston-based EOG Resources (EOG) released its first quarter results on August 7, 2020. It was a weak quarter and below-than-expectation results.

The weak quarterly results were due primarily to an extensive fall in commodity price realizations and a decrease in production volumes.

One positive element this quarter was the Trinidad/Tobago Discovery of net 500 MM cubic feet of natural gas with the potential to add two new production platforms.

The chart below is showing a 29% differential between EOG and OXY, mostly attributable to the ill-timed Anadarko acquisition.

One crucial characteristic of the company business is that it primarily produces oil and gas from the US shale or 94.4% of the total output in 2Q '20.

Production in the USA has been increasing significantly while international production slowly declined.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 United States of America 695.0 715.5 722.0 760.4 784.2 803.6 833.8 588.5 Trinidad 44.1 39.0 45.1 46.1 44.1 40.9 34.0 29.2 Other International 9.7 10.0 6.5 6.3 5.8 5.8 6.3 5.7 TOTAL 748.8 764.5 773.6 812.8 834.2 850.3 874.1 623.4

Bill Thomas, the CEO, said on the conference call:

EOG's fundamentals have not changed. Our focus on returns, discipline; growth, and generation of significant free cash flow to fund a growing sustainable dividend; and strong balance sheet have not wavered. Our commitment to creating long term shareholder value has never been stronger.

EOG Resources - 2Q '20 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 4.698 4.303 4,320 4,718 1,103 Net income in $ Million 848 615 637 10 -909 EBITDA $ Million 2,097 1,791 1,831 1,076 -384 EPS diluted in $/share 1.46 1.06 1.10 0.02 -1.57 cash from operating activities in $ Million 2,687 2,062 1,807 2,585 88 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,563 1,491 1,368 1,689 449 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,123.6 570.8 438.9 896.1 -360.5 Total cash $ Billion 1.16 1.58 2.03 2.91 2.42 Long-term debt in $ Billion 5.18 5.18 5.18 5.22 5.72 Dividend per share in $ 0.2875 0.2875 0.375 0.375 0.375 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 580.2 581.3 579.5 580.3 578.7

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $1.103 billion in 2Q '20

EOG Resources delivered feeble 2Q '20 results with a net loss of $909 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenues were $1.10 billion, down from $4.70 billion in the same quarter the previous year.

The adjusted net loss for the second quarter 2020 was $131 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $762 million, or $1.31 per share, for the same prior-year period.

Total OpEx decreased to $2,189.9 million from $3,566.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $360.5 million for 2Q'20

Note: The organic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow for the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of $360.5 million and a profit of $1.545 billion annually ("ttm").

The yearly dividend is still $1.50 per share yearly or a yield of 3.46%. The free cash flow is still sufficient to cover the dividend payout.

Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

During the second quarter, the company generated discretionary cash flow of $672 million and after deducting CapEx of $478 million, we generated $194 million of free cash flow that nearly covered dividend payments of $217 million.

EOG free cash flow calculation includes many adjustments. In general, free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CFO ($88+ million) from CapEx ($449 million). I let the experts sort out this issue.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

EOG Resources' oil production was weak during the second quarter. Total production was 623.4K Boep/d, down 23.4% from last year, and down 28.7% sequentially. 94.4% of the total output comes from the US, as you can see in the chart below. EOG relies heavily on crude oil, which represents 53.1% of the total production.

The price of oil (composite) realized by the company this quarter was $20.40 a barrel, down 66.6% from a year ago and down 56.6% sequentially.

Total costs per Boe in 2Q'20 was $27.51, up from $26.15 per Boe the preceding quarter.

Note: EOG Resources received less for its oil and condensate versus peers of $1.52 per barrel in 2Q '20. In general, EOG received more for its oil versus peers. The primary production regions were the company's wells in the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford in 2Q '20.

4 - Net debt and cash

Net debt is now $3.3 billion. EOG presents a perfect debt profile.

The net debt to capitalization is 21.9%. EOG Resources also has $2 billion available under the unsecured revolver facility.

5 - EOG full-year 2020 Production/CapEx Guidance

In short:

EOG raised its well cost savings target for 2020 to 12% from the 8% announced earlier.

from the announced earlier. The company anticipates around 25k Bop/d shut-in in the third quarter. The third quarter production will be between 676.1 and 711.7K Boep/d . Full 2020 production is expected between 730.1-765.9K Boep/d .

shut-in in the third quarter. The third quarter production will be between . Full 2020 production is expected between . CapEx 2020 is estimated at $3.4-$3.6 billion, with third quarter CapEx within $600-$700 million.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

EOG Resources is a dependable company with proper management and a perfect balance sheet. The issue is that the oil market is in a bearish territory with price barely moving between $40 and $45. Furthermore, it is not about to change soon.

The oil demand is the key, and until a vaccine is found and proved to be effective, the world economy will survive at best. Thus, I believe the present status quo is here to stay until 2021, with oil prices remaining in a tight range protected by OPEC+ cuts.

This situation is quite perfect for an EOG accumulation with a target of around $60 in 2021, assuming a world full recovery in H2 2021. Meanwhile, trading 30% of your position is imperative.

Technical Analysis (short term)

EOG was forming an ascending channel pattern with support at $47.65. However, a few days ago, the stock crossed support and breakout. The next lower support is $40-$37.5, where I recommend accumulating again. RSI is now 35, which is approaching oversold territory.

The ex-support is now new resistance, and I recommend selling about 30% of your position at $47.50, assuming you have a profit, of course.

EOG is highly correlated to oil prices.

Thus, if oil prices start to go up (bullish scenario) and above $45, then EOG is likely to go up and cross the resistance to re-test $52-$53, and eventually test the 200MA at $57-$57.50.

However, if oil turns bearish and drops below $40, then the stock may eventually fall in the low $30s.

