Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of Friday, July 31, 2020.

I'm joined today by Nancy Davis, Portfolio Manager of The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). Nancy founded Quadratic Capital Management LLC, at Greenwich, Connecticut asset management firm in 2013. She began her career at Goldman Sachs, where she spent 10 years, the last seven with the proprietary trading group where she became Head of Credit Derivatives in OTC Trading.

Prior to starting Quadratic Capital, she served as a Portfolio Manager at Highbridge Capital Management, where she managed $500 million of capital in a derivatives only portfolio. Nancy has been the recipient of numerous industry recognitions, including being named one of the most hundred influential women in U.S. finance by Barron's. IVOL (fact sheet here) won the 2019 ETF.com Award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF.

Alright, enough of an intro, let's get into it. Welcome to the podcast, Nancy.

Nancy Davis [ND]: It's great to be here. Thanks for having me this afternoon.

JL: Yeah, I'm so glad you were able to join. I did a podcast recently on the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) and there was a really great discussion that ensued there. And a couple of the commenters on that article that we published along with the podcast actually recommended that you join on the podcast. And it's kind of funny because I don't think I had even reached out to you, somebody on your end had reached out just to see if this would be a good fit, and it was around the same time. So, I feel like there is a bit of serendipity in terms of this conversation happening.

ND: That's fantastic. And I appreciate all of our supporters out there. When you're doing something different it's always, you know, it's always great to find the people. It's sort of like, I think finding a band before they become Top 40. So, we're really grateful for our supporters. And thank you to whoever that was who said, check out IVOL, we appreciate it.

JL: Yeah, totally. So, you launched IVOL back in May 2019 and in 14 months, you've gathered close to 400 million in assets under management and also taken home that 2019 ETF.com Award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF. So, first of all, congrats really just a hell of a first year out of the gate there.

ND: Well, thank you. I'm very grateful for the opportunity, but I'm, I'm frankly surprised, I kind of thought when we launched the ETF that would be like a billion dollars immediately. Seems like it's actually taken longer than I expected because it's such a different strategy in the world of, you know, most ETFs are kind of equities or bonds, and then they're sort of similar strategies. And this is so different. I'm happy to see it gaining appeal, but I expect more people will catch on and get with the story.

JL: Yeah, I'm sure hopefully. Conversations like this will help raise awareness of the fund, but I mean realistically $370 million in 14 months is actually quite good in this space, particularly from, you know, a firm that's not one of the Top 5 or 6 issuers. So, it's definitely, you know, you don't have the muscle of a BlackRock or State Street or Vanguard behind you. So, you know, it's pretty impressive.

ND: Yeah, we're not part of the oligopoly, and we don't have a big distribution teams. So, it's definitely – it's more from, I think, you know, other portfolio managers talking to other people. So, I'd say it's more referral, but, you know, hopefully, opportunities like this will get the podcast out to other people who are not aware of the strategy.

JL: Yeah, certainly. So, you spend a lot of time on the institutional side of the asset management business before deciding to launch your own firm and then ETF a few years after that, what made you decide to embark on the journey that led to you founding Quadratic and then launching IVOL?

ND: I was – I spent most of my career prior to Quadratic at Goldman Sachs. I was there almost a decade and it was a wonderful firm. I really enjoyed my time there. Then I went to a hedge fund, you know, not – when I was at Goldman, I was on the prop side. So, it's sort of an internal hedge fund, I would say. You know, I took some time where I was a stay at home mom actually, I'm very proud of that. I think a lot of women, you know, should hear that story or men for that matter that you can get back and you can, you know, I was home with my kids from that early, you know, before pre-school, like zero to three timeframe.

So, I went back to my career after my youngest started kindergarten, I started at a big company where I had, you know, big jobs, you know, kind of reporting one under the CEO of a big publicly traded company that was owned by Axa, the French Insurance Company, but I think it was really kind of a start of kind of wanting to do something more entrepreneurial, and I didn't like spending all my days in being co-Chair and Committee Head of XYZ meeting and going to another meeting. And I decided to launch my own firm and I did that in 2013. And, and it was definitely – has been a great experience.

I've loved building my own culture building, even IVOL I think, I could have probably never done a strategy like this if I worked for a big, you know, a big firm because it's so different. It's not another, you know it's not another high yield bond strategy or another short duration or another, you know, stock portfolio. It's really different. And I think having that flexibility of being an entrepreneur and owning the firm has really helped with that and finding great partners.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. And IVOL, I assume is a basic replica, maybe a little more simplified because it's a one fund with its own strategy of what you were doing for Quadratic and continue to do for private clients or is it somewhat different in that regard?

ND: It's different. I mean, it's – basically most of the portfolio is treasuries, U.S. Treasuries, we actually use inflation protected treasuries. So, this TIPS portfolio makes up about 85% of the fund. And then we access a long options strategy that’s similar to options on inflation expectations, because, you know, having all your chips on the CPI basket, which is set by the U.S. government, and about a third of it is shelter, which is defined as rent for the most part, rents largely not that relevant to most investors duration risk in their bond or credit portfolio, and then we enhanced it with these inflation expectation position. So, it’s a product that I've had in the portfolio, you know, before the ETF, but the ETF just does this one specific thing per the perspective whereas other strategies that we ran were more like multi-asset class and could go long and short. IVOL is just a – it's a government bond fund with inflation protection.

JL: Okay, sure. Yeah. And we'll get into the specific strategy and components of the fund in a bit. Love to start out by actually discussing what your views on the broad outlook for fixed income are right now, and obviously we're in a very unique situation historically, and I guess, multiple different regards, you know, certainly the pandemic and the just crazy carnage that that's taken on the economic side, but then I think we were already in kind of a unique spot with fixed income before we even got here.

So, the full name of the fund is The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF. After inverting several times over the last 12 months, the yield curve has basically headed straight to zero from short to long end of the curve. And while the curve has widened a bit from earlier this year, it has remained incredibly flat by historical measures. How long do you expect things to continue in this vein?

ND: Maybe I'll first start with what the yield curve is. It's largely a result of an investor's expectations for interest rates in the future. And that's largely due to inflation expectations. Like just kind of breaking down, what does it mean for the viewers, if you go to a bank, and you open up a CD today, and you say, hey, you know, I'd like to give you some cash, I don't need it, if I take it out, I'll have a penalty. How much more income, how much more yield can I get to lock up my money for a decade, for 10 years? And that number today is only 35 basis points. That's crazy, right? Like why would anybody lock up their capital?

ND: For 10 years to get paid 30 bips, 35 bips more than then front dated interest rate. So, it's a very, very, I think it's a peculiar time because credit, I mean, fixed income is kind of like, it encompasses everything. So, I like to break it out between three segments of fixed income, there are strategies that have credit spread risk, most, you know, corporate credit spread risk or emerging market credit spread risk. And then treasuries are considered risk free. So, I would put that in the government bond rates bucket. And then there's, you know, other stuff like direct lending and mortgages and other types of strategies, but we see IVOL as a balanced, you know, completion portfolio for many investors because things like the Agg or the Barclays Agg Index, it has no inflation protection in it.

It's about a third nominal treasuries. So, just regular treasuries with no inflation protection, and then a third mortgages, which mortgages are actually short volatility. We saw that in the financial crisis because homeowners can prepay whenever they want. Therefore, the owner of the mortgage is actually short that option to the homeowner. So, when [vol] picks up mortgages tend to lose in price terms. And then a third of the Agg is credit, and I think what we got a nice reminder of in March is that, when equity sell off, typically credit spreads widen along with it. So, I think investors really had a wake-up call that just because they had fixed income it doesn't necessarily diversify them from equity risk with credit.

JL: Yeah, sure. And in terms of the inflation hedge side of IVOL’s mandate, there continues to be a lot of chatter. I see it on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere among market watchers about this unprecedented Fed balance sheet expansion, discussion of special purpose vehicle for corporate bond purchases and the like. And there's a sense out there that this is all creating a longer term risk of inflation. The action in gold certainly seems to suggest that this is a real possibility, and yet, I think considering how soft the global economy currently is, and with rates at historical lows, the current environment really seems to be quite deflationary. When does the risk of inflation become real? And what would it take for us to get there exactly?

ND: Yeah, I mean, I think there are a lot of catalysts and I think just like people talk about value stocks and value as a factor I think, to me IVOL seems like a good value play because when you have, you know, most of the market expecting one outcome, which is currently deflation, having the contrary in view is usually very attractively priced. So, I see IVOL as a good value play in the fixed income markets, which are, you know, generally pretty expensive, you know, credit has already, you know, tightened back investment grade credit is near, you know, near the all-time tight over the last, really since the financial crisis, and high yield is also, you know, widened a whole bunch in March, but it's back to pretty, you know, pretty normalized levels.

And then you look at the government bond market, it's pretty expensive, especially for nominal treasuries, like without the inflation protection. And so, I see, IVOL as a pretty good value play because it hasn't caught up to what's going on with gold, right. Gold is definitely saying there's going to be, you know, potentially a weaker dollar or inflation that has been caught up with the U.S. dollar to that point. And I see IVOL is a good opportunity for investors to diversify because you don't want to have, you know, all your chips on gold or Bitcoin or equities, or whatever you think will work in an inflationary environment. I think that the purest way to get that is actually the rates market in my opinion.

JL: Yeah, sure. And so just I guess, to take a step back here for listeners. So, IVOL is really a bet if I'm understanding it correctly on a widening spread between short-term and long-term interest rates, correct?

ND: I don't like the term bet, to be honest, it’s an investment and U.S. Treasuries make up the bulk of the portfolio. We use inflation protected treasuries. So, it's just an inflation protected bond strategy, but then we enhance it by differentiating away from just CPI. CPI is, you know, the basket that's set by the U.S. government to determine what inflation is. We don't want to have all of our chips on the CPI basket. So, what we do is, we add inflation expectations and that can work in two ways.

Number one, if you know, if we have expectations for inflation, typically, long dated treasuries will sell off in price terms and yields move higher, so the options can benefit from that environment, kind of higher inflation expectations, but it also has the benefit of, you know, to your point, the widening, we can also do well, if say, the market goes, you know, say we try to reopen the stall, everything has to shut down. The equity market sells off again. And as the rates market starts to price in negative rates, that's another way that could potentially benefit the option strategy. So, it'd be like lower front-end yields, or higher back end yields with the options and then obviously, the inflation protected bonds like lower yields.

JL: Sure. And I guess if both of those things happened simultaneously, and the yield curve really did widen with the long-end going up and the short-end going down in terms of the rates paid that would obviously be kind of the ultimate good situation for IVOL in terms of returns, correct?

ND: Yes. And then there's also one other word really cool attribute of this strategy is, IVOL is long fixed income volatility. I believe it's the only ETF to access the fixed income volatility market. Most of the other ETFs look at the equity markets, specifically mostly the SMP market, as measured by the VIX for – in some relation to that. So, IVOL is the, I believe the only or the first of its kind to access [fixed income vol], which we're not [vol fund], it's just a government bond inflation fund, but because we're buying options, when you buy an option, you're long volatility. When you sell an option, you're short volatility. It doesn't really matter what it's on, it's always the same.

So this fund is long interest rate volatility. And that's really, I think, an attractive thing as well to highlight to your listeners because most of them have no idea that they're actually short volatility [upon] mortgages. So, it's a nice offset because many investors think of, you know, they'll say, oh, I have the Agg or passive fixed income, but they don't have any idea that they're actually short volatility with that fixed income allocation. So, we see it as a neutralizer.

JL: Sure. So, I'd like to get into the specifics of that portfolio a little bit more as per checking your website a few days ago, and it's very well put together site, I have to say listeners should go there to take an additional look or do more research if they want to. The fund is currently 88% in treasury and inflation protected securities, 7% in cash and 5% in long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve, which you were saying is very unique. In terms of the overall portfolio risk, obviously, the tips and the cash are one-to-one, there's no leverage there. What is the actual risk in terms of the three components when you include the options and that the potential return profile that they bring to the table?

ND: Yeah, so the options have, I think, really three ways to make or lose money. Obviously, we have, with the treasuries that we own. There's no downside with the inflation protected treasuries that's fully just like any other bond fund, but the options are long only. So there's never an obligation on the fund above and beyond the market value at risk, which as you pointed out, is a relatively small percentage of the overall NAV of the fund. They're also longer dated options. Currently, the tenor, the average tenor is a little over, it's over 13 months. So, longer than a year, and the options can make or lose money.

When you have market stress in markets, typically, correlations go to one and volatility increases really across the board. So, we can make money on in-market stress potentially when fixed income dollar increases. I'd like to point out to your listeners, they should check out how low interest rate volatility is. It's really, it's way below pre-COVID levels. It's very attractively priced and I think a much better value. It's not as sensitive as equity vol, it’s a lot lower in terms of absolute level, but I think it's a really good value play because people really have, I'd say we're at peak central bank confidence right now that they're going to be able to control things and it's priced accordingly.

So, I think it's a really good buy, but to how we can lose money because we're long options, we can lose money if fixed income vol falls, we can do well if long dated yields with the options as long dated yields move higher, meaning treasuries sell off in the back end, or if we have the potential for the market expecting negative rates in the front end is also a positive for us. When we don't do well is when like the month of September is a good month to look at because there we lost money all three ways.

Inflation protected treasuries sold off. We also had a fall in interest rate volatility, and the yield curve also inverted in the month of September. So, that's a good month to highlight to look at, you know, how the strategy, those are the three ways that we can lose money and they can all happen at the same time. You know, positive or negative.

JL: Sure, and what – just so listeners understand what kind of risk we're talking about here, what was the drawdown in September of 2019 when all three of those things happened?

ND: Yeah, so in the in the month of September, we were down 1.39%.

JL: Okay, so really, not the end of the world, but when you think about it in terms of what could actually go wrong, all three of those things did and yet you're relatively protected there.

ND: Yeah, I mean, yeah. Obviously, that was historical and you never know what's going to happen in the future, but, you know, 1.39% was the monthly return for the month of September, which was our worst month that was the yield curve inverting, vol falling, and the inflation protected treasuries falling at the same time.

JL: Sure. And in terms of, I happen to look back in an article about the fund, not remembering exactly when it was published, but this is not an index fund, obviously. You're actively managing what the weight to the different components is. The 5% in long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve right now seems considerably higher than then where that was maybe six months ago, I think I saw was only 2% or 3% back then. How often are you managing this and where does that 5% in those long options sit historically in terms of what kind of exposures you've traditionally had and I guess also how aggressive could you get on the option side of things here?

ND: Yes. So, I would refer investors to the perspective that’s on our IVOLETF website, all the risk parameters are laid out very clearly, but we do have discretion in this strategy because it is an active ETF. I think it's a – as someone who managed private funds before, I do think active ETFs are great wrapper for investors because you can have, you know, obviously 85% of our fund is a passive treasury ETF. So, the active piece is relatively small, but you do have the benefit of having, you know, an investor with my expertise to be monitoring profit taking, we have distributed 30 basis points monthly, since we started paying distributions in the summer of 2019, and so I think it has – it’s a small, but growing segment of the market to deliver, you know, I'd say alpha seeking strategies.

And also, I think with – whenever you have options like you, the ball curves are moving, the forward curves are moving, strike skew is moving. So, you have the benefit of us, always looking for the best opportunities. If you have an index strategy with options, you know, you're typically set at, I need to roll at this period, I can only buy you know, the three month at the money blah or this percentage strikes or this buffer. So, it's kind of you can't take advantage of when there is backwardation or when there's good carry opportunities. So, I think it's a really well designed fund for our investors.

JL: Yes, certainly. And the performance has certainly been there also. So, the fund is up 9% or almost 9% year to date versus flat S&P 500 and a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Agg bond index (AGG) that's up just 7.3% on a total return basis over the same time. For investors trying to gauge the performance of the fund here, and again, it's a highly unique fund, is there any sort of benchmark out there or is there really no reasonable benchmark here to look at? Because of how unique the underlying strategy is?

ND: Yes, not another me-too strategy there. Like, I find in ETFs most of them are doing stocks or bonds for the most part and kind of similar strategies. This has been, I'd say, it's very different. It's accessing the rates market, which is one of the biggest markets in the world. And so, I think it's so good. I feel really happy about providing, you know, democratizing financial markets and giving everyone access to this segment of the market because I think it is so relevant for investors portfolios and it’s not more of the same, it's not another, you know, slicing and dicing a stock portfolio or credit in the same old type of thing. So, we're proud of doing something different.

JL: Yeah, absolutely, it definitely is different. And you can see that you have a great graphic on your site about how IVOL can be used as a portfolio diversifier. And it really incredibly seems to be non-correlated to just about every major asset class out there. Are there asset classes maybe that are, you know, less invested in or well-known that this is correlated to or is it really, truly non-correlated to just about anything an investor can add to their portfolio?

ND: I don't know about just about everything because I haven't looked at everything in terms of co-relation numbers, but – no, I'm teasing, I'm teasing. But yeah, no, it is really different and I think that's why I think it's attractive to investors because it's not like everything else that you own. It's not, it is something different. And it's, again, correlations are historical. And you know, you never know what's going to happen in the future, but I think that's part of the reason I think it's been attractive to people who build like model portfolios. A lot of the model builders are saying, look, I have the Barclays, Agg or something that's benchmarked to the Agg because I want a diversified fixed income exposure, but they don't realize that the Agg has no inflation protection and they don't realize that the Agg is short volatility.

So, I think a lot of the model builders are saying, hey, it's a compliment to make my fixed income portfolio more diversified and more, you know, more better for the equities that it's got paired against it. So, I think we are seeing more model builders using it, but it's a little bit of a challenge because some of the bigger only use passive funds. So, some of the biggest camps out there, like if you're buying a camp model from some of these places, they don't use any active strategies, any active ETFs.

And so that's been a little bit frustrating where, you know like, just because we're doing something innovative, you know, the bulk of the fund is passive. You know, it's a passive treasury fund. It seems kind of limiting. So, I would say, definitely ask your teams to add Active ETFs, especially in the fixed income space, because then you can get stuff that's not looking like everything else. So, it's been one challenge that we have, but I'm sure it'll happen eventually, we'll move the needle.

JL: Yeah, sure. And the move over to indexing on such a widespread level, while I suppose good for most investors, they're keeping costs down. There's not really any long-term proof particularly in the equity space of persistent outperformance of active strategies. Especially when you factor in post-tax and post fee performance, what the investors actually left with, but it should create some additional opportunities for you, I would think in terms of just price discovery, and being able to take advantage of the fact that there are so many indexes out there that don't really allow people to move in a swift or independent fashion.

ND: Yeah, no, definitely. I think, you know, there are – on the equity side, there's some strategies that are called like buffered strategies, which have the it's basically selling an upside call, typically as an overwrite, so you kind of give up the upside and then you have a put spread that you want, but I think it's a lot more complicated because you're buying one option selling two options. And at points you can be short volatility in that strategy, plus when you, you know, if the buffer is broken, you're fully exposed.

And so, I think it's interesting because like our name has the word volatility in it and I'm really proud of that, like, I want investors to know that when they're buying IVOL, they own interest rate volatility, that's, you know, part of the strategy. But other I think strategies which are more I'd say widely accepted on like the platforms and stuff that have these more, you know, it's kind of like a Kleenex or tissue, it's really the same thing.

It's just a different word, but I guess, people tend to think of volatility sometimes as negative, but it's not necessarily negative in the rate space, because it's a lot – it's generally a lot lower and a lot easier to carry. And a lot of these strategies sell volatility like mortgages or other equity strategies. So, we're, you know, I'm – want to put it out there. I want to be transparent and I think you know, the names a mouthful, but I think it's very descriptive.

JL: Yeah, and also with ETFs people like to just say the ticker name and IVOL is pretty easy to remember. So, you definitely nailed that part of it, in terms of investors keeping it front of mind once they're aware of it.

ND: Yeah, I thought it was a good ticker. It's really hard to pick a ticker. We went through a couple iterations, but I thought the IVOL is good because of interest rates inflation, volatility like I think you get a lot although sometimes people think I'm saying eyeball, like you know your eyeball, not eyeball. Sometimes I'm trying to pronounce it better so people know it's a IVOL not something else, but…

ND: Yeah. We got an email today from somebody asking about the eyeball ETF, I was like it is not eyeball.

So I think listeners will be interested in your selection process of (SCHP), the Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF here and why you went with that fund. Many listeners are either advisors or RIAs or higher end self-directed investors who are going out and building their own portfolios, and so, you know, they'd be curious why you went with a fund like SCHP, there are so many TIPS ETFs out on the market, and then why in ETF at all, why not build a TIPS ladder yourself?

ND: We did that for the benefit of our investors in IVOL. The Schwab Fund that we use is the Bloomberg, Barclays, U.S. Treasury inflation protected passive index. So, it's the same passive index that is linked to TIP, it's the same passive strategy in terms of the index underlying, and the reason that we used another ETF, instead of buying the TIPS directly, was really to benefit investors. Because if we were trying to replicate a passive portfolio when the fund was say, under, you know, under a billion dollars, we would be buying and selling tips all day and I want to make this a really smart alpha seeking strategy for investors. So, that's why I think using this other fund, which is over $11 billion, makes it a very easy trading and execution. So, our shareholders aren't paying bid off in terms of us every day adjusting to replicate a passive fund. And what I did to be, what we did to be fair to investors is we rebate the fee, so they don't even pay for it. So, we do a free rebate on the acquired fund fees, and so that way, I think it's just you get the benefit as a shareholder, but you don't pay for it.

JL: Got you. Right. And so, I guess the main issue there is that because the Schwab Fund clears basic liquidity hurdles, it's only 5 basis points as opposed to 19 on (TIP), and so that makes it kind of an easy choice here for you.

ND: Yeah, exactly.

JL: In terms of a concluding statement and wrapping everything up here, not that anything that has happened over the past six months has been remotely predictable, but that said, what do you think investors should expect from markets?

JL: There's no shortage of people that claim back in January, they predicted the carnage, but it's hard to take them too seriously. Because there's always people that claim to just like there was tons of people that predicted the housing crisis in 2007 and 2008 and yet their firms seem to have been just as unprotected when the rubber hit the road there, but yeah, just curious in terms of the rest of this year, not even looking at that pandemic alone, although obviously the possibility of, you know, additional closures and insolvencies and all kinds of other things is out there, we've also got an election coming up in the U.S. that I think will be incredibly material to what ends up happening to markets and just the general stability in the country and globally. Are you expecting a lot of volatility between now and the rest of this year, or do you think that's kind of behind us at this point?

ND: Well, it's interest rate volatility. If you pull up any like, any measures of it, it's really at, you know, absolute low levels, you know, you can see it in some of the indices out there. IVOL doesn't replicate an Index, but it's at the lowest levels, like since the 1980s, and many, many of these indices, so I think it's a really good value play for investors to own – to diversify away and have some interest rate volatility in their portfolio to have inflation expectations, even if you are the biggest deflationists in the world, you still, you know, the big risk to all investors is a weaker dollar and inflation and I think given how the markets pricing things, and that, you know, 99% of people think there's going to be a deflation. I think it's a good time to be contrarian and look for, you know, value priced assets. So, we think it's a good timing, whether there's interest rate volatility, inflation, or whatever happens, I think you can't really, I'm not one of those people who thinks anyone has a crystal ball about what's going to happen, and even if you did have a crystal ball about the outcome, you don't necessarily know how that would translate to markets. So, they are two different moving things.

JL: So, definitely been a parent this year where what's happening on Main Street and Wall Street seems as detached as ever.

ND: Yeah, so I think it just – it goes to show that I think you just want to build portfolios that are diversified and I think, IVOL is an attractive diversifier because it's not like everything else that you already have. And you know, whether there is interest rate volatility or inflation or you know, negative rates wherever we go, I don't think you need to try to time it, and I think you just want to build diversified portfolios with things that are ideally not correlated to one another and that's how you really can help, you know, clients with their growth, their savings and also potentially with wealth preservation.

JL: Sure, and you're definitely making that possible in new ways with the fund like IVOL. So, I'm sure you deserve a thanks for many of our listeners, adding the ability for an additional uncorrelated asset that they can put into their portfolio and rebalance as things move around to make sure they have their allocations right where they want them to be.

ND: Exactly. Yeah, so we are still get about it and see it is really an accessed product because you can't unlike equity options that are listed or features that are listed, this product is accessing the OTC options markets that most investors can't access that market without having a fund wrapper to do so.

JL: Yes, exactly. This is really a high end strategy that is now available to retail investors in a way that wasn't possible, as well as to many types of advisors that really wouldn't have had the ability to access a strategy like this either.

ND: They also have institutional investors who use the strategy. Like we have some fund managers who manage you know, they're managing our fixed income, but that's mostly credit. They're typically looking at capital structure and companies and earnings and management teams. And we do have some institutional investors too who use it just to say, you know, look, I'm – my focus is, you know, emerging markets or you know, credit and it is something different. So, I think it had appealed to a wide variety of [indiscernible] investors, even some new structured credit or investors in the mortgage space have been looking at it. So, it's been a lot of fun to see such a diverse group of people, but I think that's the great thing about ETFs as it really democratizes the financial markets. So anyone, you know, whether you're a pension fund or an endowment or you know, my brother, you know, anyone can buy it.

JL: Yeah, yeah. Definitely democratizing. Do you have any – without giving away too much here, do you have plans to launch additional funds in the future or not really at this stage?

ND: I don't have any plans right now. We really think, you know, I'm totally open to it. I think I like the idea of, you know, and I hope my firm Quadratic is known as the Vanguard of Convexity Solutions in a couple years. So, I hope we’ll launch some other products and really give investors some differentiated options, pun intended, but right now, we don't have any anything on the table.

JL: Okay, cool. That's great. So your focus is fully with IVOL for people that are wondering.

ND: Yes.

JL: Nice. So, whereas – we've mentioned it briefly, but I think it's a good idea just to give listeners an idea of where the best place for them to go and research everything we've been discussing here today?

ND: So, our website site is pretty good. It's ivoletf.com. So, ivoletf.com and there's, you know, videos and articles and then the fact sheet and for institutional investors, there's a white paper so people can definitely check that out. You know, if you Google it, there's, you know, as you mentioned with some of the awards that the fund is one has been has been written up and you can also just email us too.

We're happy to set up calls and talk to people because it is really different and different means that it takes people a little bit more time to sometimes understand it, but I think, you know, for me, at least looking at like some of the correlation numbers on the fact sheet. It's just, it's not more of the same and I think that's really the challenge for investors is you have to build portfolios that are just not looking, you know, you don't want like in March, you know, you don't want something that when equity sell off credits spreads widen and correlations tend to increase. So, having different is, I think, good in this environment.

JL: Yeah, definitely. And then does Quadratic or do you have a Twitter account or somewhere that you're disseminating information kind of more in real time there also?

ND: No, I don't. I am not using any Twitter, or Face – I don't even have a Facebook account personally. So, I don't use any …

ND: I have LinkedIn. But no, we're not. You know, I'm just a portfolio manager. So, I'm not like some social media guru. It's great. I really appreciate the opportunity to be on your podcast because we're not out there in front of you know a lot of asset management firms are really big users of social media. And I think, you know, we're probably at a little bit of a disadvantage because I don't do that. So, it's great, great opportunity to be on your podcast so your listeners can be aware of the strategy, because there are thousands of ETS out there. So, it's – and to your point, not one of the big names, you know, ETF worlds a little bit of an oligopoly between the main issuers. We appreciate the opportunity.

JL: Yeah, certainly. No, we like to have a diversity of opinions and strategies out there for listeners. So, this is definitely in-line with that.

ND: That's awesome. That's great. Thank you so much.

JL: For disclosures, in addition to managing IVOL, Nancy Davis is long IVOL in her personal portfolio. She is long SCHP via IVOL. Jonathan Liss is long SCHP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVOL, SCHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

