The stock is arguably one of the best values on the market.

The company has hinted at a new growth initiative that would make its supply chain less vulnerable to outages.

Miller Industries has shown some new innovation initiative with the release of a new tow truck.

Miller Industries (MLR), a tow truck manufacturer, has not had much love since the pandemic broke out. Its stock has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) and other stocks in the automotive sector, such as Honda Motor (HMC) and auto parts manufacturer Gentex (GNTX). The stock price has surpassed only the likes of automakers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM).

It is not exactly surprising that the company and its stock has received relatively little attention. Management has always focused more on promoting its products to buyers than in investing in investors. Perhaps more importantly, a record number of people have been working from home, meaning fewer cars are being driven on the road. Fewer cars on the road means fewer breakdowns and accidents, and less need for tow trucks.

That might be the conventional wisdom about the industry and the company, but conventional wisdom can be flawed.

Business

Miller might just be the easiest company in the world to understand. The company buys truck chassis manufactured by other companies and puts its own tow truck bodies on them. It does produce some vehicle transport trailers, and it does win some government contracts - the latter is $9-10 million of $128 million for the quarter - but the revenue from tow trucks is substantial enough that the other amounts are not broken out in the financial statements.

The company’s brands include Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige and Boniface. Miller is widely acknowledged to be the dominant player in a fractured industry. Jerr-Dan, owned by Oshkosh (OSK), is likely the closest competitor. Most of its revenue is derived from the U.S., but it does gain income from Europe as well.

In October 2019, Miller unveiled the Century M100, the world’s largest “rotator,” a heavy-duty tow truck that has a pivoting, crane-like arm.

Source: Miller Industries

A YouTube video featuring the M100 has received 247,000 views. The company also actively promotes its products on social media. Its Facebook page has 47,000 likes.

The demand for tow trucks is impacted by the number of miles driven, but that number may not have fallen as much as might be expected. The following chart displays data up to June 1st. Despite the significant drop in previous months, the number of miles driven still exceeds the high reached six years ago in August 2014.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Historically, the number of miles driven has dropped during recessions but has resumed an upward trend afterwards. The same upward trend should continue following the current recession, if for no other reason that the population continues to grow.

During the earnings call, president and co-CEO William Miller indicated that demand has been slow in the Northeast and California, areas that have opened more slowly. France is “ticking up” to something like 60% of order entries, but the U.K. is at perhaps 35-40% of pre-COVID-19 levels. Demand has picked up more rapidly in major metropolitan areas of the U.S. that have opened back up and where people are on the road. Demand continues to pick up.

In addition to total miles driven, the average age of vehicles on the road also impacts demand for tow trucks. The older a car is, the more likely it will break down, and the more likely it will need to be towed. Chairman Bill Miller said during the earnings call that the average age for U.S. autos is now at its highest. The number he cited has yet to be verified, but the trend is unmistakeable. The following chart is from June 2019:

Source: IHS Markit

This trend should be expected to continue, especially due to COVID-19:

Unfortunately, with the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in March of this year, vehicle sales effectively dropped off a cliff, reaching their worst level, based on a seasonally adjusted rate since March 2010, during the Great Recession. The annual vehicle sales rate dropped by five million vehicles from 16.8 million all the way down to 11.8 million.



- "The Impact of COVID-19 on the Auto Lending Industry" by Mike Moore, LenderHub

As less vehicles are bought, the average age of vehicle increases, and the more likely that tow trucks will be needed.

Financials

The second quarter was difficult. Revenue dropped by 42.2% due to shutdowns of the company’s facilities, as well as shutdowns at its suppliers. Net income was nearly halved, down to $5.8 million from $10.7 million.

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, management appears to be unperturbed. The most telling is the debt level. Miller Industries drew $25 million from its credit facility to weather the pandemic, but that amount was repaid during the second quarter. Technological improvements continue at the production facilities. The dividend, while not increasing, continues to be paid out without interruption. The backlog is extremely healthy.

The balance sheet is one of the most solid anywhere, not just in the automotive sector. The company's accounts receivable of $123 million alone are more than the total liabilities of $99 million, including the $5 million of debt and the dividend payment. It has $37 million in cash.

Growth Plans

An interesting exchange occurred between management and James Lee, an analyst with Potrero Capital, at the end of the last earnings call:

Jeffrey Badgley ... the pandemic pointed to the fact that there were some supply chain issues. And some of those issues could be satisfied if, in fact, they were under our own control. So we've made the decision, which is backed by the Board to make those investments in Greenville, not only to enhance our efficiencies, but to protect our market. James Lee Okay. So it sounds like the main benefit you guys looking for is to help mitigate future supply chain issues by bringing some of the production in-house? Jeffrey Badgley Absolutely. James Lee It would have also a benefit on the gross margin line as well? William Miller Absolutely.

It would be interesting to know just what production will be brought in-house and what the benefits to the margin line might be. In any case, the company is still finding ways to grow, in addition to making its supply chain stronger. The market appears to be rewarding the news. The stock price has risen from $28.87 since the earnings report.

Flies in the Oil Pan

Miller has had a long history of paying off debt; it was, in fact, debt free between 2009 and 2016. It is curious that the company continues to carry debt from 20016 onward. It has $37 million cash on hand but still has $5 million in debt. The cash-to-debt ratio is quite admirable, but the willingness to carry debt rather than extinguish it may indicate that the company's impressive cash-generating engine needs a tune-up.

Somewhat more irritating is that the last time the company raised its dividend was in March 2017. Up until then, Miller was shaping up to be a Dividend Growth Champion. If the company had continued to increase dividends, it would still be showing up on the radar of dividend growth investors. Gentex, perhaps the best stock in the automotive sector, has continued to increase its dividend as it has since 2010. Miller has lost some of its shine in comparison.

Valuation

Miller’s P/E still remains low, despite the fact that the stock price $30.98 (as of this writing) is still significantly off its high of $38.18 posted last December.

Data by YCharts

Despite the drop in revenue, the price-to-free cash flow is showing an attractive level.

Data by YCharts

As I have written numerous times before, the price-to-net current asset value, or NCAV, is one of my favorite valuation metrics. I use NCAV/share with a slight twist that I think better evaluates quality dividend stocks.

The basic formula of net current asset value (NCAV) is:

NCAV = current assets - total liabilities

Divide NCAV by the total shares outstanding to get NCAV/share:

NCAV/share = (current assets - total liabilities)/outstanding shares

This result can be compared against the stock price. A company that has net current assets of $10 per share and a stock price of $20 has a price/NCAV ratio of 2.0. Half of the stock is in current assets.

I noted in 2016, and more recently in 2020, that a sweet spot appears to be between a price/NCAV ratio 2.0 and 7.0 for quality dividend stocks. A ratio of less than 2.0 typically indicates some problem with the company. I do buy stocks with much higher price/NCAV ratios, but a ratio of less than 7.0 is especially attractive.

The price/NCAV ratio of 2.0-7.0 held through the drop in March and the subsequent recovery. The ratio for Miller actually dropped briefly to 1.9 on April 4th, and it is at 2.25 as of this writing, the lowest of any stock I track. However, the comparison is not quite as exciting as it could be because the other stocks have increased dividend payouts, while Miller has not. That may be a reason for the lower valuation. Still, 2.25 is an intriguing number.

Conclusions

Miller Industries stock price has not recovered as well as most of the other stocks I watch and hold. This could be due in part to being grouped together with the automotive industry. The lack of dividend growth is not helping matters.

However, the company has just unveiled the biggest tow truck in the world, and it has indicated that it has found new ways to add growth. Its price-to-cash flow and its price-to-NCAV indicate a low valuation in a market of richly valued stocks. I continue to hold Miller Industries in my portfolio and rate it a Buy.

