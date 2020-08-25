Penn is a solid performer in the regional space but fully valued in our view because some of its peers have a better forward upside.

Valuing companies during the current virus crisis by standard metrics is a dead-end game for investors. Any comparison between what a company produced in EBITDA or EPS for 2019 against 2020 reveals very little about the management’s performance relative to the challenges posed by the blackest of black swans, the Covid-19 virus. That’s why we need to look elsewhere in the active profile of a company’s strategic decision process for a better clue to whether its stock is trading at an attractive entry point, or whether it is overvalued or fully valued. Our case in point here: Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), a good company experiencing bullish sentiment in price movement now. Our view: Penn is at best fully priced now and does not represent as good an entry point as do some of its regional competitors.

Data by YCharts

There’s no mystery in what casino managements, robbed by up to 95% of their normal revenue flows by the virus, have done to keep themselves whole through the crisis. They’ve established controllable daily cash burn levels for maintaining their properties on a zero revenue basis. They’ve conserved cash by postponing or eliminating dividends, capex programs, and they’ve furloughed workers. Overall, Investors can expect operators to emerge at the other side of the crisis, solvent, ready to rebuild volumes and re-establish historic earnings production. Only at that time can valuing regional casino stocks become a horse race we can again handicap using apples to apples comparatives based on re-virus earnings profiles.

Since the state-mandated closures have been lifted and sets of health protocols installed, revenues can be expected to slowly trickle back into gaming coffers. Daily cash burn should start to ebb by 4Q this year. The massive spoiler in this possible happy ending story of course is the ongoing threat of the feared second wave of virus contagion. Medical opinion is divided on the issue. Some experts see a second wave as inevitable, others are less certain.

Many do agree that even if a second wave does arrive, at the very least the nation will be better equipped to deal with it given the lessons learned from the first wave. Naturally, the covidiots and partying morons who currently jam into beaches, bars, concerts, mass demonstrations will be with us again. There is never a shortage of stupidity in any large populace, But overall, lying in wait is the galloping cavalry with vials of life-saving vaccine in their saddlebags. Again, estimates are all over the place on this date. It does appear that a viable vaccine will arrive sooner than originally anticipated given the best flow of data we are getting from big pharma now.

(Note: Steve Forbes has reported that massive expansions are already underway at big pharma manufacturing facilities having received nods from federal officials to expect quick approval of vaccines. At all events, our worst-case scenario now is full bore mass inoculation to be well underway by 2Q21).

Between now and then, we are in kind of an investor limbo, making our stock picks in the sector based on what appears to be the simplest common-sense conclusions: One, Vegas properties need airline traffic to be resumed to propel recovery. Without it all revenue must come mainly from drive-in California metro areas. Two, regional casinos, generally in no need of air arrivals should do better faster because the overwhelming majority of their revenue stream comes from drive-in or buses. Third, many regional casinos are located in states where virus infection and death rates have generally been much lower than the high populous states. So valuing the stock of regional operators with those kinds of footprints suggests a quicker return to respectable break-even than those in or near big cities like New Jersey.

Thus, something of a bullish consensus has begun to arise among the ashes by several analysts focused on regional casino stocks battered to smithereens during the worst days of the early arc of the pandemic. The case for regionals can be made for certain but at what point does the hope and prayer of recovery outrun reality?

The entrants in the recovery derby: A capsule view

Assuming a slow but steady revenue recovery arc in regional casinos can bring properties to break-even any time by year’s end to 2Q21, here are the runners and our take on each based on management’s key strategic operational decisions now:

Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) Price $26.24

2019 revenue: $3.3b

Cash on hand: $1.31b

Total debt: $5.8b

Geographic footprint: 10 states, 29 properties

Focus: Vegas locals market-dominant with good properties in key states. Our call: BYD will rise as Vegas locals markets begin a recovery arc in terms of contagion levels and return to work by the leisure sector employee base. Now undervalued.

Management grade: B+ based on moves made pre-virus on asset allocations and overall strategy bullish on Vegas locals market growth in the out years.

Our PT: $33 by 1Q21.

MGM Resorts International, Inc. (NYSE:MGM)

Price: $21.16

2019 revenue: $12.9b (includes Macau).

Cash on hand: $4.8b

Long-term debt: $20b.

Geographic footprint: 21 properties in 9 states

Focus: MGM has a three-node market spread: Las Vegas Strip as the dominant operator with 14 properties and the largest room capacity among all competitors. US regionals: With 4 properties in the northeast, 2 in Mississippi, on in Ohio and Michigan each.

Macau: Two properties expected to benefit from a recent easing of travel restrictions from the China mainland.

Pluses: Diversified market spread, huge competitive commitment to challenge for leadership in US online gaming growth via its joint venture with the UK’s GVC (GVC), Bet MGM.

Now undervalued:

Management grade: B

IAC/Interactive (IAC) has invested $1b in MGM common aimed at participating in its online growth. It has taken a board seat. Under new CEO gaming veteran Bill Hornbuckle, less bureaucracy and central control, total commitment to deleverage, possible sale of marginal properties vs. acquisition spree of prior management group.

Our PT: $35 by 1Q21 based on growing Macau recovery to break-even by October/November this year, Las Vegas strip recovery picking up speed slowly, but surely and regional properties rebuilding revenue against cash burn. Overall, the asset balance between the Strip, Macau and US regionals should attract more value than current trade.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

Price: $44.70

2019 revenue: $3.7b plus ERI $2.5b Total: $6.2b (will be reduced/modified when asset sales are clearer by 3Q next year or before depending on pricing to wait or to fire sale now).

Cash on hand: $986m (mrq2)

Debt: $3.7b (mrq)

Geographic footprint: 50 properties in 17 states, post the Eldorado (ERI) merger, the nation’s largest casino operator with by far the biggest customer rewards database of 60m. CZR has 8 strip properties including the flagship Caesars Palace to which its network of regional properties can feed rewards patrons. Its post-merger management has the clearest view of asset allocation and deleveraging moves the company has been able to muster in over 20 years.

It’s core objective now: Deleverage by cutting excess corporate overheads, sell down marginal properties, withdraw from international markets, impose customer-centric culture which Eldorado has employed to grow from a Reno-based home to a national brand.

Management grade: A-. Rationale: The new management of CZR has inherited essentially a compounding handful of tepid stewardship moves against a series of massive blunders over the years. Against that, it recognized the basic assets were sadly undervalued. The company was buried in the residual debt incurred in the sale to private equity that could not stand up against the financial headwinds of 2007/9. This clearly is what brought the igniting force of Carl Icahn into the stock, a move that eventually resulted in the merger with ERI.

Quite simply, the new management that began with interim CEO Anthony Rodio, installed last year at the request of Carl Icahn and now in the capable hands of Thomas Reeg, knows what it is doing. It has a firmer grasp on how to maximize shareholder value under adverse conditions than prior management. With its scale, customer service culture and improved cost structure, we see a strong buy here.

Our call: Undervalued in terms of potential going forward.

Sports betting wait and see: CZR has made two deals in the space partnering both with William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) and The Stars Group unit of Flutter Entertainment, the UK giant (OTCPK:PDYPY) that involves operation of its live sports books and two skins online in states where sports betting is legal. The real kicker here is that in its deal with Hill, CZR (deal was originated with ERI) the company gets 20% of its US equity at a given set point, plus an option to buy into its UK parent.

Right now, there are no plans to spin off the sports betting unit as either a Spac or an IPO to shareholders. We think this makes sense since the entire sports betting sector now is in kind of a semi- limbo related to the virus attack on live games limping out of the gate. But clearly CZR’s huge US footprint makes sports betting potential among its strongest go forward percentage revenue gain producers.

Our PT: $65 by 2Q21

Penn National Gaming: ~$56

2019 revenue: $5.3b

Cash on hand: $1.2b

Long term debt (mrq) $1.9b

(Below: Penn National's footprint: Good scale, good balance: Source: Penn archives)

Geographic footprint: 41 properties in 19 states, casino hotels and racinos. The Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. REIT (GLPI) was a spin-off from Penn National Gaming in 2013. It was the earliest gaming company to see the REIT structure as a way for founders (The Carlinos) and shareholders to unlock value by unloading realty of its tracks and casinos. The regional breakdown is well-balanced: Northeast 12, South 10, Midwest 9, West 5, racinos/tracks comprise the rest.

Penn has 20m loyalty rewards members, about one third of the number CZR brings to the system. It is to be noted that duplication is a factor in all rewards memberships, with large numbers of customers holding anywhere from 2 to 3 cards from different casino operators. But the greater distinction here is the disparity between CZR, which has a highly desirable Las Vegas Strip flagship portfolio to feed its regional customers, while Penn has the Tropicana, a bad buy they made for $700m in 2015. Penn has just sold the realty assets of the Trop and the ground leases to a Pennsylvania property to GLPI at a fire sale price of $332.5m. Penn will get $303m in rent credits on other properties of its from GLPI, not cash and will pursue a sale of the operating business of Tropicana.

(Above: The Vegas Tropicana: Problematical over decades. Source: Penn archives)

As we noted in SA at the time, buying the Trop as a Vegas flagship for Penn was an ill-conceived lick and a promise as the old saying goes. The thinking was correct. Penn needed and still does, a Vegas Strip property to which to feed its regional rewards members. But going way back to the Ramada days, the Tropicana has always sat on a problematical location, had a diffuse brand that just didn’t seem to work in the tough cut and thrust of the Vegas strip competition.

The Barstool deal: Grafting an alien consumer culture onto the body Penn Gaming

(Below: Barstool hosts. Not your mother's slot hosts. Source: Barstool archives)

Last February, Penn bought 36% of the equity of Barstool for $163m. On the 20th of that month, our article on the deal published on SA questioned the value of the massive 62m “stoolies” loyal to the sports. Was the frat boy type site as convertible to sports bettors at Penn properties? Penn has properties in 9 states of which are now live in Indiana, PA (shortly) and West Virginia. On the surface the demos seem dream-like. Young, sports-crazy millennial males exchanging prattle on players, teams and all other male millennial interests in women, beverages, foods, etc.

Since that deal there have been some complications. It is not as yet clear how potent a sports betting market the stoolies will eventually represent for Penn. The jury is still out due to the halting return of pro sports and the questionable appearance of college sports due to the virus crisis.

Also muddying the waters are questions about the site culture of Barstool. Founder Dave Portnoy, currently recovering from an illness, has long had a reputation as an oral barroom brawler, flinging out bruising and amusing appraisals of people, teams and all assorted humanity that apparently have not made it past notice by the pc police. He and his users have been roundly accused of committing every no-no in the cancel culture book, race, gender and xenophobia. Portnoy as is his wont, has laughed off his critics, trying to explain that he, the site he created, and its users are indulging in good old frat boy locker room jabber and that anyone who takes them seriously simply doesn’t understand what the stoolies are all about.

The matter spilled onto Legal Sports.com, the site that tracks sports betting nationally. An article recently appeared citing the pc miscues that populate the Barstool site and strongly urged the “parents” at Penn National to either admonish or curb the stoolies' penchant for garrulous spewing of non-pc sports prattle. This is neither the forum nor the time to open yet another yawn fest about the cancel culture. Our only concern here is what if any, impact, do kerfuffles like this have on the business of the company and by extension the valuation of its shares.

It is clear that Penn management had to know up front what Barstool was all about. They had to weigh the value of its user base as potential sports and casino customers.

The very strength of that audience one can presume, was its laugh a minute sardonic takes on all things sports. If you compare the ideal demos of the US sports bettor to those of the stoolie contingent, you are getting a lot of checked boxes. Whether this will migrate into actual laydowns of Penn bets on a regular basis is another matter for another time. When pro and college sports do return full bore and all the competitors in the space, break from the gate with crazy odds deals and free bets, it is only then we will be able to value Penn’s $163m investment.

Viewing the Barstool demos against the Penn database customers who tend to be older, skewing strongly to slot play much stronger to female is problematical. In a way, the stoolie customer culture is light years away from Penn’s day in and day out regulars who populate the database. From that perspective we could see a rejection of a transplant user issue. From another, Penn clearly recognized this and saw the Barstool deal as accretive of a new, millennial customer and therefore it could prove to be a very good decision, pc warts and all. Time will tell.

Management grade: C+

Our takeaway on Penn: This is a good company with a relatively new CEO who brings a rich gaming background to the job. He has a solid resume from his Harvard diploma and MBA and more critically, a near 18-year history in hands-on gaming at Harrah’s, Caesars and Penn National. This is a guy who was not a wide-eyed wonder boy from nowhere when he did the Barstool acquisition. So whatever grumbles may be emitting from the pc police cannot have been surprises to management.

But the question remains as to what the Barstool deal and before it (under another management) the Tropicana miscue tell us about the direction of the company and its current value vis a vis its competitors named above.

Our call now: Penn National at $55 is fully valued. Analyst reports have recently lauded the company. This has propelled the stock from $34.95 on July 16, to its current trade at $56. We think that’s a bridge too far seen in context of its competitors. When its trading above BYD, CZR and MGM by hefty margins, I think we are probably looking at a few too many stars in analyst eyes. There is nothing Penn has that its key competitors don’t in one revenue source or another, in one prospect or another.

Our PT: We think improving recovery numbers from US regional casinos could move the entire sector taking Penn with it. But the margin of upside we see for competitors is much more pregnant for competitors and therefore we are putting a PT of $62 on the stock for now.

We think any of the competitive peers noted here present a much better upside over the next 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.