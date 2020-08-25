Thinking About Malls

We explore three small malls that may prove viable despite the pandemic.

Evaluating observed sales per square foot shows that malls in secondary cities draw from much longer distances that 15 miles.

Thinking about retail store operations suggests that mall stores can be viable down to sales somewhat above $200/square foot.

The narrative in the media about the retail apocalypse is false and the one about the demise of department stores may be too.

Articles about malls and the Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) that own many of them are full of very definite statements and opinions. So are many of the comments on this subject. Unfortunately, these are rarely well justified.

My goal lately regarding malls has been to think clearly and well about what the facts are and where they might be headed. I share some of these thoughts here.

The perspective of my analysis is that the pandemic is causing temporary pain. Those malls that survive will soon see their sales return to or above 2019 levels.

Here soon is measured in years, as the pandemic recession has pulled quite a few years of tenant bankruptcies forward to this year. The flip side of that, for the survivors, is that a lot of much better years should follow. Fewer of the next crop of tenants will be over-indebted.

In part, survival now is a question of whether a mall owner has deep enough pockets. My goal is to look further ahead than that and try to ask what a mall may need in order to succeed.

I would love to hear from readers with direct experience, especially in retail operations. I’m looking forward to the comments.

One False Narrative

The media today needs narratives. This may have ever been so.

One may nostalgically hope that the past is different, but here is how it works today. The requirements for a media narrative are:

It must be negative, as “if it bleeds it leads” has always been true.

It must enable compelling headlines, in this age of superficial attention.

It must enable ease of writing articles, in this age when substance has minimal value.

The truth of the narrative is irrelevant. The truth has NOTHING to do with its value.

These connections pretty much guarantee that any media narrative will be somewhere between misleadingly superficial and outright false.

One narrative today is that online commerce is destroying brick-and-mortar retail. This narrative is demonstrably false and I have written about it before.

Some Realities About Retailers Today

Too much debt: A great number of retailers did carry or are carrying too much debt. It has been just too easy in recent years to take on debt to “grow the business” or “extract value,” often with the help of private equity.

This has burdened such retailers with costs that cannot be scaled up or down with sales. It makes them vulnerable, especially during recessions.

So far in 2020, every single retailer whose bankruptcy has come to my attention has been a firm whose debt was known to be problematic. What we are doing is clearing out bankruptcies that otherwise would have taken several years to develop.

Coming out the other side, those who remain will be much healthier on average. This will include quite a few stores from chains who declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and cleared up their debt. It will also include some retailers, such as Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brands, who are bought out of bankruptcy.

Omnichannel is essential: The evidence is pretty clear that the optimum approach to retail today is omnichannel as opposed to pure e-commerce. Customer acquisition is cheaper and customer retention is higher when physical stores are available.

This is true even if many of the interactions with that customer are online. If there is even one item you don’t want to buy online, then why not first shop in person for everything? Or at least pick it up in the store where you can try it on?

What malls can do is generate large foot traffic. When they succeed, they are a great place for a small store to attract and serve customers as part of an omnichannel ecosystem.

Mall death spirals do happen. If the landlord of a mall fails to manage it so as to generate enough foot traffic, stores will become disillusioned and leave. This can generate a negative feedback loop, where less foot traffic leads more stores to leave, further decreasing foot traffic.

Malls have long died of such death spirals, and they continue to do so. Some writers and commenters offer simple criteria regarding which malls will fail. This might involve sales volume or nearby population.

I will show below why it seems pretty silly to me to suggest that it is easy to know a simple criterion that determines which malls will fail.

Some Probabilities or Possibilities

Too much retail? One often sees the simplistic argument that the US has too much retail because it has 4x the square feet per capita of retail in Europe. This is logically insufficient as follows.

That statement is a minor premise. The major premise required to conclude that there is too much retail is, more or less: “In equilibrium, all countries will have the same number of square feet of retail per capita.”

I question this major premise. Differences in population distribution, costs, the legal business context, culture, and who knows what else affect how much retail space a given country may want.

Perhaps retail space will shrink in the US. This even seems likely to me. But how much is quite uncertain.

Beyond that, Washington Prime Group (WPG) points out that the 12 largest metropolitan areas have more than twice the retail Gross Leasable Area ("GLA") per capita than the rest of the US has. I find it entirely plausible that the rest of the US might well want twice the GLA per capita that Europe has.

Department stores are dying? We have another media narrative going on that department stores are dying out. Certainly some department stores lost their appeal for customers and had to close. But this also happened twenty years ago when Montgomery Ward and Woolworths shut down.

Some department stores are doing well. Even much maligned J.C. Penney has been operating well lately. They just had too much debt.

We seem clearly on a path to fewer department stores. Zero, though? I doubt it.

Do experiential draws work for malls? Mall owners today are all finding “experiential” tenants, rather than apparel tenants, to fill a large fraction of new leases. The large spaces vacated by failing department stores are being repurposed or reworked to accommodate experiential tenants.

These experiential tenants include restaurants, theaters, bowling alleys, Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY), and many others. Indications through 2019 were positive. Any mall where this approach does not prove effective at drawing foot traffic seems likely to struggle and may fail.

Of course, some pundits of peril at the moment argue that people will no longer want to have experiences, in order to avoid being sick. My own view is that such pundits display little real grasp of human nature.

One often reads coverage written as though malls have just now discovered this idea. But it has been going on for quite a while, perhaps a decade.

Can fulfillment add much? Malls clearly will play a role in local fulfillment of orders obtained online. The tenants doing omnichannel, which is most of them, are already doing that. Many mall stores did fulfillment out of their mall locations during the pandemic shutdowns.

Beyond that, it is an open question whether it will make sense to convert some mall areas into larger-scale fulfillment operations. Simon Property Group (SPG) is reported to be in discussions with Amazon (AMZN) about the conversion of some anchor boxes into fulfillment centers.

On the one hand, this might make some sense. The typical mall has multiple anchors seen at corners as one drives around it. Converting one of them to other uses might not detract much from the viability of the mall ecosystem.

On the other hand, it is hard to see such a use adding meaningfully to the foot traffic in the mall. To my mind, this will be an occasional thing at viable malls. Converting some non-viable malls entirely to fulfillment seems likely as well.

Bad Mall Metrics

I find a large fraction of the discussions of mall quality to be very unsatisfying. As a trained physicist, I want to see meaningful ratios, not numbers out of context.

The big one is the idea that the relative “quality” of a mall is measured well by sales per square foot (“sf”). One often sees Class A malls defined as having sales above $500/sf, while Class C malls are said to have sales less than $300/sf.

This reminds me of a radio commercial where a businessman was adamant that his finances were OK because he had 40 stores. Profitability is what matters. Profits depend on the difference between revenues and costs, not just revenues. We will visit this further below.

There are big geographic variations in mall sales per square foot. Don’t you suppose costs might vary too? Source: ICSC Research.

Another metric, promoted as well by some mall REITs, is the population within 15 miles of a mall. Using a fixed distance would work well if all malls were located in similar cities.

It often seems to me that the urban authors who write about malls have little conception of the possible range of human travel. The distance people will go depends on context.

Average population within 15 miles of various mall REITs. Source.

As a teen, I spent time in the summers at a ranch in rural northern Colorado. On Saturday night, the locals would drive two hours or more to reach the dance hall in Wood Landing, Wyoming. The opportunity to have a social experience, whether dancing or shopping, is a real draw for humans.

A much better metric regarding population is the population within a radius people are willing to travel. As we will see below, one can get a clue about this by considering some data.

How Much Do Stores in Malls Sell?

We will focus here on the “mall stores”, as opposed to the anchors. The mall stores generate the vast majority of revenue for mall owners. Mall REITs conventionally exclude anchors and similarly large tenants when reporting sales per square foot.

CBL & Associates (CBL) reported in their 2019 10-K that “the Malls received 82.8% of their total revenues from Mall stores,” not anchors. They also reported that their average sales/sf in such stores was $386 across their portfolio.

Washington Prime Group, in their 2019 10-K, did not break out the mall stores, but did report that their portfolio-wide sales/sf for enclosed properties was $413.

In contrast, Macerich (MAC) reports sales/sf across their portfolio of $801 for 2019, nearly twice as much. Some of their malls report well above $1,000 per square foot, although this may be distorted by the impact of Apple and Tesla stores.

There are also these data from 2018 regarding some mall chains. One sees that Victoria’s Secret, Under Armour, and Foot Locker had average sales/sf of $622, $549, and $503, respectively.

How Small is Too Small?

We begin by comparing a notional retail store that has sales/sf of $1,000, $400, or $200. The $1,000 case very loosely corresponds to one of the top malls owned by MAC, Taubman Centers (TCO), SPG, or Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). The $400 case corresponds to an average WPG mall or somewhat above average CBL mall. The $200 case potentially is a small private mall.

One could argue that it makes more sense to use a smaller number for the malls owned by the group including MAC. I used $1,000 per square foot to make sure that the calculations below would overestimate the advantages of the highly urban malls.

Sizes of various retailers. Source.

We consider a notional 5,000 square foot store in these malls. From looking at a few cases and other research, I chose percentages for gross margin (30%), selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses (20%), and Other Costs (2.5%).

Note that salaries for sales personnel is including in what is often called Cost of Sales, not in SG&A. A typical value for this fraction is 20%.

From looking at mall REIT 10-Ks, I selected rent per square foot of $70, $27, and $20 for the three notional locations. In addition, data at payscale.com indicated that annual salary per FTE employee might be $30k in the expensive places and $20k elsewhere.

Numbers for several notional mall stores. Source: author calculations.

This first table just above puts all this together. By construction, each of these stores produces a net income of 7.5% of sales.

Looking at rent, there is a difference. While the stores at $1,000/sf and $400/sf are both paying rent at about 7% of sales. The one at $200/sf is paying 10%. This disadvantage would stress other cost categories in ways not included in the modeling here.

More important, though, is the implications of salaries. The total salaries and local FTE cost imply that a store can afford a certain number of FTE employees.

One sees that such a store at $200/sf can afford only 10 FTE employees. This seems to me to be too small a number.

Mall stores need employees present somewhere near 80 hours each week and need the number of employees to peak during busy hours and busy seasons. One can think of this as 14 shifts, allowing for some overlap, and consider that an FTE can cover 5 shifts per week, this gives an average of 3.6 employees at any one time.

To my mind this makes a mall store doing $200/sf marginal at best. And the problem gets worse the smaller the store. I look forward to relevant comments from readers with direct experience.

The lowest mall sales/sf reported by CBL was $253/sf. This was from the Stroud Mall in Stroudsberg, PA.

The analysis above suggests that mall stores in nearly all of the CBL and WPG malls are viable from the standpoint of profitability and employee numbers. We turn next to the question of whether there are enough people nearby.

Too Few People?

A figure above shows the population within a 15-mile radius for various mall REITs. Those REITs with large such populations love to show variations on this figure. So do authors skeptical of less urban malls.

This figure is an accurate depiction of viability only on the assumption that the relevant distance is fixed. The next table tests that assumption.

That $1,000/sf store within 15 miles of 2.5M people garners annual sales of $2 per person. This is probably an underestimate by 20% to 30%, since the $1,000/sf is an inflated number.

Implications of fixing sales at the ratio to local population achieved by an urban mall in a densely populated area. Source: author calculations.

We see in the table that the WPG malls, at this ratio (blue shading), would only produce sales of $320/sf, well below their actual $413/sf (yellow shading). The disparity is even larger for CBL, which would see sales/sf that was about one-third of their actual value.

One is forced to conclude that population within a 15-mile radius is not an accurate measure of the relative sales/sf that various mall stores will achieve.

My conclusion here is that malls away from the gateway cities are typically drawing customers from a radius larger, and sometimes much larger, than 15 miles.

Where Are the Customers?

Let’s take a look at three malls serving comparatively rural areas.

The next table shows the population in the area surrounding some small malls. We see that, sensibly, the population within a 50-mile or 75-mile radius is a lot larger than that within a more local area.

Population surrounding some small malls. Source.

We have Frontier Mall in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This mall is owned by CBL and has an average sales/sf of $314. It is ranked by Green Street as a “C-“ mall, and thus seems on the edge of failure by usual measures.

Frontier Mall. Source.

A 5,000 sf store doing $314/sf at Frontier Mall is bringing in $1.6M per year. This is $16 per person within 15 miles, a large multiple of the value per person achieved by the coastal malls. In contrast, it is only $3.2 per person within 50 miles and less than $2 per person within 75 miles.

The options for shopping, social activities, and entertainment in the area around Cheyenne are far more limited than they are in New York City. And people who live in southeast Wyoming and Northwest Nebraska are much more used to driving an hour or two for such things. This is a lot easier when stoplights are few and far between.

Grand Traverse Mall. Source.

Grand Traverse Mall is owned by Brookfield Property Partners. The mall is about 60 miles from where I sit writing this. The first 50 of those involve getting through two stoplights, but one of them is a right-turn-on-red situation. Delays are minimal.

People from my town do go there at times to shop. It is the closest mall for anyone within a couple hours’ drive of the Mackinac Bridge. Of equal importance, the Traverse City area is a major area for tourism. As a result, the population numbers may underestimate the market.

Even so, this mall is not very popular today among people I know. They show 53 open stores at this writing. Time will tell whether Brookfield pulls them through the present challenges or not.

Chico Mall, 80 miles north of Sacramento, is the closest mall for a large fraction of California north of Sacramento. It was purchased in 2018 for $35M by Sacramento real estate mogul Ethan Conrad. Conrad has rights to about 400,000 sf of GLA, so this is less than $100/sf.

Chico Mall. Source.

If having access to several hundred thousand people within an hour’s drive is sufficient, then these three malls might prove viable. Of course, the challenge today is whether their owners have a sufficiently robust balance sheet to get through the valley of death produced by the pandemic. Time will tell.

Conclusions

Away from the dense, urban, coastal “gateway” markets, the US population is much more spread out than in those markets or in Europe. This is part of why the US can accommodate more square feet per person of retail space than Europe does.

Thinking about the mall stores shows that most, if not all, of the malls owned by CBL and WPG can be viable, if these mall REITs can return to and sustain sales per square foot they achieved in 2018 and 2019.

The data above indicate that, indeed, malls in small cities far from big metro areas do draw customers in meaningful quantities from distances larger than 15 miles. Any blanket rule about the local population needed to enable the survival of a mall will prove to be wrong in many places.

The takeaway from this is as follows: the viability of malls with comparatively small sales/sf, like those of mall REITs CBL and WPG, has little to do with their sales per square foot. Instead, it has everything to do with 1) whether they make enough operating profits to handle their debt and 2) whether they can evolve their mall to sustain a critical level of foot traffic.

CBL has failed at the debt part, as is revealed by their pending bankruptcy filing. But the stock of CBL post-bankruptcy may well prove to be an excellent investment.

At this point, WPG is more promising but is a quite complicated story. I will take that up in another article.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.