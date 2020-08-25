The largest three positions are at ~54% of the portfolio. As of Q2 2020, the overall portfolio is 123% long and 68% short compared to 96% long and 69% short.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Einhorn’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Holdings article series for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2020.

Greenlight Capital’s 13F portfolio value stood at $922M this quarter. It is up ~31% compared to $702M as of last quarter. Einhorn’s Q2 2020 letter reported that the fund returned 1% for Q2 2020. This is compared to 20.5% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition to partner stakes, the fund also invests the float of Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE).

Note: Greenlight maintains a hefty short book, which includes a widely known but small short stake in Tesla (TSLA). Their Q2 2020 letter drew comparisons to Germany’s Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WCAGY), a former high-flyer that lost 99% of its value after fraud was confirmed in June.

New Stakes

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX): GDX is a top-five 7.29% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $23 and $37, and the stock currently trades at $40.65.

Note: They expect inflation to pick up. Per their Q2 2020 commentary, their direct exposure to gold was reduced while adding this position. They also established a large macro position in 2-, 5-, and 10-year inflation swaps (a TIPS derivative).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): AAWW is a large top-five 6.61% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at an average price of $36.28 per share. The stock currently trades well above that at $57.49.

Note: The buy thesis is that there is a shortage of airfreight capacity resulting in a strong tailwind - long-haul international passenger traffic went down 90% YoY in Q2 2020. Also, the surge in e-commerce should help growth (DHL (DPSTF) and Amazon (AMZN) contracts).

Teck Resources (TECK), Resideo Technologies (REZI), and Jack in the Box (JACK): TECK is a 2.71% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $7 and $12.25, and the stock currently trades at $11.46. The buy thesis is on the idea that its business should benefit from base metal price increases. The 2.47% REZI stake was established at prices between $3.95 and $12.50, and it is now at $13.91. JACK is a 1.53% position purchased at prices between $32 and $73, and it currently goes for $83.36.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), APi Group (APG), Tempur Sealy International (TPX), EchoStar Corp. (SATS), Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), and PVH Corp. (PVH): These are small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new positions purchased during the quarter.

Stake Disposals

Altice USA (ATUS): ATUS was a ~5% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at a cost basis of $18.38, and increased by ~40% in Q4 2018 at prices between $14.50 and $19. There was a ~23% selling in Q2 2019 at prices between $22 and $25. That was followed with a one-third reduction in Q4 2019 at prices between $25 and $31.50. Last quarter also saw a ~25% selling at prices between $17.20 and $29.50. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $22 and $26.50. The stock is currently at ~$26.65.

Adient plc (ADNT): ADNT was a 2.40% portfolio stake that saw a ~300% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $64 and $86. There was a roughly one-third selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $57.50 and $84. The next quarter saw another ~50% reduction at prices between $47.50 and $66. There was an about-turn in Q3 2018: the position almost doubled at prices between $38 and $51, and that was followed with a ~75% increase next quarter at prices between $15 and $38. Q2 and Q3 2019 had also seen a 27% stake increase at prices between $14.50 and $26. The pattern reversed again last quarter: a ~25% selling at prices between $6.50 and $28.50. The stake was eliminated this quarter at prices between $7.35 and $22.30. The stock is now at $17.72.

Note: The exit was prompted by COVID-19, as they felt the turnaround was significantly impacted.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP): TGP was a very small 0.81% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2019 at prices between $11 and $15.25. The next quarter saw a ~70% stake increase at prices between $13 and $15.25. The stock currently trades at $11.75. There was a roughly one-third reduction last quarter at prices between $7.50 and $15.50. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $9 and $13.

Altria Group (MO), American Express (AXP), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Centene Corp. (CNC), Danaher Corp. (DHR), Walt Disney (DIS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Paychex Inc. (PAYX): These small (~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions established last quarter were disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): AER is a large (top-three) ~12% position. It was established in Q2 2014 at prices between $39 and $48. Q4 2014 through Q3 2015 saw a combined ~270% increase at prices between $36.50 and $48.50. The first three quarters of 2016 had also seen another ~70% increase at prices between $25.50 and $42. The four quarters through Q3 2018 saw the stake reduced by ~70% at prices between $49 and $57.50. The stock currently trades at $30.77. There was an ~8% stake increase this quarter.

Change Healthcare (CHNG): CHNG is large 6.51% of the portfolio position purchased at a cost basis of $11.40. The stock currently trades at $13.12. The thesis is on the idea that 9x estimated FCF valuation is compelling for a company that can be termed the “backbone of healthcare internet”. Also, it is poised to grow in the coming years. This quarter saw a marginal stake increase.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE): NBSE is a small 1.81 % of the portfolio position established in Q3 2019 at prices between $3.15 and $6.60, and the stock currently trades at $8.37. This quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $6.70 and $11.51. Greenlight controls ~11% of NBSE.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR): The minutely small 0.15% GPOR stake saw a substantial stake increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Chemours (CC): CC is a large 5.65% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2019 at a cost basis of $23.18. Last quarter saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $12 and $23. The stock is currently at $20.56. The last two quarters have seen a ~50% selling at prices between $7.25 and $19.75.

Note: Greenlight had a very successful (4x returns) previous round-trip with Chemours in the two-year period that ended in Q1 2018.

Exela Technologies (XELA): In July 2017, Quinpario Acquisition (a SPAC that had an IPO in January 2015) merged with HOV LLC and Novitex Holdings (financial technology services provider) to form Exela Technologies. The stock started trading at ~$10 and currently goes for $0.43. The minutely small position was almost sold out this quarter.

CNX Resources Corp. (CNX): CNX is a 2.85% stake purchased in Q3 2014 and built up over the next several quarters. The three quarters through Q4 2016 had seen a ~50% combined reduction at prices between $8 and $19. The pattern reversed in Q1 2017: a ~50% increase at prices between $12 and $16.50. The four quarters through Q4 2018 had seen an ~80% selling at prices between $11 and $18. Q1 2019 saw the pattern reverse again: a two-thirds increase at prices between $9.75 and $13.50. Last quarter saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $5 and $9, while this quarter, there was a ~60% selling at prices between $5.50 and $12.95. The stock currently trades at $11.42.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spin-off of CONSOL Energy (CEIX) in November 2017.

Tesla Puts: The small short position in TSLA through Puts was disposed during the quarter.

Kept Steady

Green Brick Partners (GRBK): GRBK is currently the largest position at ~31% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was acquired as a result of BioFuel Energy’s JGBL Builder Finance acquisition and rename transaction. The deal closed (October 2014) with Greenlight owning 49% of the business. David Einhorn was appointed Chairman of the Board following the transaction. The stock is up ~35% YTD.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF): BHF is a large (top-three) stake at ~11% of the portfolio. The position was established in Q3 2017, and increased by ~60% in the following quarter at an overall cost basis of $57.92. The stock is currently well below that at $31.03. There was a ~70% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $46.50. Last quarter saw a marginal increase.

Note 1: Greenlight commented on this position on their Q2 2020 letter: The valuation is very cheap, and there is a large buyback in place that should allow them to retire ~23% of the shares in the next eighteen months.

Note 2: BHF is a spin-off of MetLife’s (MET) U.S. Retail business (annuities and life insurance) that started trading in July 2017.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR): CCR is a 2.43% portfolio stake. Greenlight controls ~35% of CCR. The position came about as a result of CONSOL’s coal spin-off in 2015. The stock started trading at ~$15 and currently goes for $3.74.

Crown Holdings (CCK): The small 1.51% of the portfolio stake in CCK was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenlight’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.