With iron ore exports set to surge from Brazil to China, I believe SBLK is well positioned. Fair value estimate of $10.00, 43% upside.

This is the third in a series of five reports which will highlight the top opportunities. This report covers Star Bulk Carriers, a dry bulk pureplay.

Shipping stocks have largely sat out the entire market recovery even as rates have remained strong and long-term fundamentals are solid.

Maritime Shipping Series Review

I recently published a sector overview suggesting the maritime shipping sector is the best post-COVID-19 opportunity. That update listed five top buying opportunities from five different segments of shipping and highlighted the broad 'catch up trade' opportunity in this sector, which has been completely left behind by the market's resurgence from April through August. I recommend a review of the original report (webinar video also included), but this chart below does an excellent job of showing the significant lag this sector has suffered since March.

This report is the third in a series of five which will highlight individual opportunities in greater detail.

On 18 August, I highlighted Euronav (EURN), the largest US-listed crude tanker pureplay, which I believe is trading at very attractive levels with over 40% of upside from today's prices. On 20 August, I reviewed Dorian LPG (LPG), a US-listed LPG shipping pureplay with over 100% upside.

In today's update, I will cover Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), a dry bulk pureplay with direct exposure to surging Brazilian iron ore exports to China. Brazil has been hit by back-to-back 'black swan' events with a major tailing dam collapse last year and COVID-19 this year. However, Vale recently reiterated full-year iron production guidance, which suggests a tsunami of exports to follow.

After this report, there are two remaining firms to cover:

LNG Sector: Flex LNG (FLNG), Fair Value: $12.00 (114% Upside)

(FLNG), Fair Value: $12.00 (114% Upside) Containerships: Global Ship Lease (GSL), Fair Value: $9.00 (62% Upside)

Star Bulk Carriers Overview

Star Bulk Carriers is the largest US-listed dry bulk company with 116 owned and lease financed vessels. SBLK has served as a recent industry consolidator, with significant fleet expansion over the past couple of years through NAV/NAV deals (similar to a roll-up strategy). Star is heavily controlled by Oaktree and has instituted strong corporate governance and cost saving measures. Alignment is strong here and I have full confidence in this management team. I lead with these points since shipping firms tend to carry a bad reputation for governance abuses, whereas SBLK has been a good actor.

The slide below reviews SBLK's significant cost savings:

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 6

Star Bulk is diversified across several different asset classes in dry bulk, ranging from very large Newcastlemax carriers which can carry up to 210k tons of cargo to the smaller Supramax ships with 52k DWT capacity.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Fleet Details

Although the fleet itself is fairly diversified, when we sort by cargo capacity, we can see the bulk of the exposure is to the larger Capesize & Newcastlemax vessels, which predominantly depend upon iron ore trade flows (note: chart below combines Capes & Newcastles).

Source: Value Investor's Edge

I believe this exposure will be fortuitous during 2H-20 through 2022 as China continues stimulus initiatives and they ramp up their imports from Brazil. A large portion of China's current iron ore imports come from Australia, whereas Brazil is approximately 3x further. A shifting mix of trade flows can lead to nearly double-digit annual shipping demand growth with only a 1-2% growth in Chinese consumption.

SBLK has approximately 96M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of about $670M.

Full Scrubber Approach for IMO 2020 Regs

To comply with IMO 2020 low sulfur regulations, SBLK decided to install scrubbers on their entire core fleet of 114 vessels (2 ships are marked for eventual sale). They finished these installations in April, which means they have no further significant capex requirements.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, May 2020 Presentation, Slide 7

These scrubbers allow SBLK to burn cheaper higher sulfur fuel oil ("HSFO") as opposed to buying the more expensive very-low sulfur fuel oil ("VLSFO"). This investment looked like a very good investment in early 2020 as spreads topped $300/ton in January, but they've subsequently fallen significantly, and now sit around $50-$60/ton.

COVID-19 caused global demand for diesel, and jet fuel in particular, to plummet, which reduced pricing pressure on VLSFO. Additionally, with global oil prices collapsing, bunker fuels also turned much cheaper, reducing the nominal value of percentage pricing spreads. Thankfully, SBLK was able to hedge about 25% of their 2020 bunker consumption at a spread of $211/ton, which will give them some additional earnings throughout the year.

As should be apparent from the slide above, capex was quite high in order to navigate these regulations (over $200M); however, forward free cash should be much stronger.

Major Beneficiary of Falling Interest Rates

Additionally, SBLK is a significant beneficiary of the falling interest rate environment. Along with their Q2-20 results, SBLK announced they had hedged two-thirds of their floating LIBOR exposure at just 0.46% with an average maturity of 4 years (ref. slide 5 here). This translates to an average total fixed interest cost of just 3.0%.

These savings have already been showing up in the bottom line, but Q3-20 forward will continue to have lower interest costs as a combination of these hedges and ongoing debt reduction. 1H-20 is already running $5.4M (nearly $11M annualized) cheaper than 1H-19.

Star Bulk has a stable balance sheet overall, but their leverage is a bit higher than I would prefer, at an estimated 63% net debt-to-assets ("D/A"). A healthier level would be closer to 40-50% considering the choppier markets. With the combination of higher expected revenues and lower forward cash interest and capex requirements, I expect them to be in this range by mid/late-2021.

SBLK has a formulaic dividend policy, which is based on cash surplus with allotments for debt reduction. They haven't paid a dividend since the Q4-19 payment of $0.05/sh (28 February ex-dividend), nor do I expect one for Q3. If rates improve, we could see payouts return for Q4-20 and Q1-21.

Q2-20 Earnings Overview

Note: This review was originally prepared as part of our earnings season coverage at Value Investor's Edge. This update covers SBLK's earnings report, earnings presentation, and the conference call transcript.

Star Bulk reported a Q2-20 time-charter-equivalent rate ("TCE") of $9,400/day for Q2-20, driving an adjusted EPS loss of $0.19. This compared to our projections of $9,600/day and a loss of $0.30. Lower realized interest rate savings contributed to the bulk of this earnings beat, but utilization was also slightly higher than expected.

Liquidity Enhancing Moves

SBLK has a challenging, but overall sustainable pathway through 2021. They unveiled several pathways to navigate near-term challenges during last quarter's results as we covered in Q1-20 reviews, and they've delivered on these in the past quarter as we'll review below. Investing in SBLK in August is a much more stable proposition compared to April, kudos to management!

Firstly, in the worst dry bulk market pair of quarters since early-2016, SBLK has generated $55M in positive operating cash flow. This is a testament to the combination of their superior chartering, overall fleet quality (including Q1 scrubber premiums), FFA-hedging strategies, and bunker fuel spread hedging.

As alluded above, SBLK acted early to lock in a portion of mid- to late-2020 coverage via FFAs. They also hedged around 25% of their bunker fuel spreads, locking in peak profits before VLSFO prices collapsed.

Finally, SBLK has tapped the financing markets to raise an additional $112M in liquidity against 31 vessels. They have added leasebacks on 16 ships and refinanced traditional bank debt on 15 ships.

Record Low Hedge: $1B Fixed at 0.46% for 4 Years!

Although Ardmore Shipping (ASC) at 0.3% has the claim to the lowest overall hedge we've seen, they locked in 3-years. SBLK has locked in $1B worth of debt (roughly two-thirds of their total bank debt) for four years at a fixed cost of 0.46%. This is the record we've seen for this duration.

When pressed on the earnings call by Randy Giveans of Jefferies, SBLK confirmed they have a total average bank debt cost (LIBOR + Margin) of less than 3%. I asked if they can theoretically hedge more, but Hamish Norton confirmed that two-thirds of bank debt is about the maximum practicable without unnecessarily complicating the structure.

This is an unbelievable cost of debt. Leverage can be attractive if it is well-managed and both Euronav and SBLK are recent examples of strong leadership in their specific sectors. All of SBLK's latest liquidity moves are shown in the slide below.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 5

Forward Coverage & Segments

Star Bulk shared Q3 to-date fixtures of 60% at $12,145/day. Unfortunately, they didn't provide direct segment splits even after being pressed on the call by Jefferies and me; however, they confirmed that most of their FFA hedging has been accomplished on Kamsarmaxes and they have the "maximum possible" spot exposure to Capesizes right now.

I am very bullish on the near-term Capesize prospects, even though I'm more muted on the medium/long-term picture, as I've discussed in multiple market updates since mid-May. I shared my latest commentary in a shipping markets webinar at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo in early-August. The full video is now available publicly. For the Capesize-specific commentary, listen to 15:00-17:40.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate: $10/sh

I believe Star Bulk Carriers is attractively priced and has approximately 43% upside to our 'fair value estimate' of $10/sh. This target is derived primarily based on adjusted net asset value ("NAV") estimates.

With asset prices closer to historical trough levels, I believe there's meaningful upside to this NAV if the China-Brazil route develops to expectations; however, in this volatile and uncertain environment, I prefer to keep my estimates fairly muted.

The overall dry bulk sector is interesting here, but I believe SBLK is the overall best managed and positioned dry bulk firm.

