Introduction

Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a very famous footwear producer in the United States. With the release of the Crocs Clog in 2002 the brand gained huge traction for its comfort and durability. This comfort and durability was attributable to Crocs' proprietary Croslite material that used in every product. Today the company has expanded with the design, development, marketing, and sale of clogs, sandals, flips, and slides. Crocs has been plagued by many charges and other items over the past five years to restructure much of the business. This restructure has decreased costs and converted all preferred shares resulting in higher net income. Although the business is on the right track the valuation is not right for investment at 16.31x book value.

Financials

Source: SEC 10-K's

Crocs has seen sales remain consistent from 2015-2018 with a large bump in 2019. In 2019 sales grew a total of 13.1% from prior year. This growth is attributable to 9.5% increase in volume, a 6.2% increase in prices, adjusted by negative 2.6% in exchange rates. While over 2015-2018 the company sold 56.1 million to 59.8 million units, in 2019 unit sold equaled 67.1 million. Looking now at the margins one can see the Crocs has been able to consistently lower costs resulting in a gross margin increase of 4% from 2015. SG&A costs as a percent of revenue have followed suit with over a 10% decrease during the period. All of these factors have helped operating margins to increase.

Adjustments

Source: SEC 10-K's

While the commentary above paints a rosy picture you probably noticed the poor net income, especially net income attributable to common holders. Crocs has had many charges on its books over the past five years relating to long living retail asset impairment throughout the period, a restructuring in 2015, a write off in supply chain assets in 2018, and huge amounts of preferred dividends and conversions paid. Above I have adjusted for the asset impairments and restructuring charges to get a better glimpse at the core operating profit before these items. The restructuring plan in 2014 set out to streamline product lines, reduced excess overhead, and closing close to 100 retail stores worldwide. I believe what we see above is the results of a successful restructure as the margins show cost have consistently decreased. As for the preferred share conversion it has dragged the net income for common shareholders down every year no matter the adjustments above. But in December of 2018 all preferred shares were converted which is good news for anyone looking to invest now.

By Segment

Source: SEC 10-K's

So, where is the growth coming from? Well to my surprise it is coming from the area where Crocs original made its name, the Americas segment. The Americas revenue and operating income has grown at a CAGR of 6.11% and 32.9%. Just in 2019 alone revenue grew 23.13% and operating profit grew 47.45%. As can be seen the Asia segment revenue has consistently decreased year over year but operating profit has stayed steady. The EMEA segment has grown nicely along with operating profit too. What is great about this is that the Americas have the best operating margin out of the group due to less exchange rate fluctuation. Speaking of exchange rates, if we look at the constant currency revenue growth rates for the Asia and EMEA segments the results are not bad at all. From 2015 to 2017 constant currency sales were negative each year, but since then it has been positive and in 2019 Asia constant currency sales increased 4.9% while EMEA increased 19.6%.

Source: SEC 10-K's

Now one last thing I always like to look at for any consumer goods company with a retail presence is the e-commerce sales and the growth of such sales. As can be seen above e-commerce sales have grown every year for Crocs. Now this is expected with general sales increased but looking at the per year growth rate shows that the company is trying to push sales this way. Overall, e-commerce sales as a percent of revenue have increased from 11% in 2015 to almost 19% in 2019. This is always a good site to see as retail locations have high fixed cost and are currently struggling.

Q1 & Q2 2020

In Q1 revenue declined around 5% compared to last year. Sales volumes decreased 8.9% due to part to closures from COVID-19. This was offset by a 6.7% increase in prices with a 1.7% negative effect from exchange rates. Net income came in at $11.091 Million or $0.16 per share, decreasing 55%. In Q2 revenues continued to decrease by 7.6%. This was attributable to a 13.2% decline in volume, a 7.2% increase in prices, and a 1.6% negative effect from exchange rates. While revenues decreased in Q2 the company managed a gain of 44.3% in net income from cost savings efforts due to the pandemic. During Q1 the company sold 17.1 million units and in Q2 sold 16.3 million for a total of 33.4 million. Over the six months sales have decreased 6.4% due to the pandemic and store closures but Crocs managed to post a gain of 5.8% in net income and an EPS of $0.99. Also to note is that e-commerce as a percent of revenue increased to 27%.

Financial Health

As of most recent quarter Crocs has a 2.12x current ratio and a 1.49x quick ratio, very solid liquidity. The company is rather highly leveraged with a debt to equity of 4.17x. As noted before the company converted all of the preferred stock and therefore is no longer on the books. The inventory turnover in 2019 was 4.14x on par with the industry average. Return on assets and return on invested capital has finally become positive in 2019 at 19.79% and 29.69%, respectively.

Valuation

With the current price around $38 per share Crocs is trading at a P/E of 22.89x using 2019 EPS of $1.66. The book value per share is $2.33 and the net tangible assets per share is $11.35 meaning the company is trading at 16.31x book value and 3.35x net tangible assets. Overall, while the P/E of 22.89x may be excusable the 16.31x book value is not and to me this company is overvalued.

Conclusion

Crocs has one of the most known alternative shoe brands in the United States and it shows with the sales growth in the Americas segment. The company has been plagued in the past with many charges but has restructured to become profitable. With all preferred stock converted the common shareholder will see much more of this growing operating income. Crocs has down very well in reducing costs and it is starting to transfer to the shareholders. These cost savings have helped the business increase the bottom line even during the pandemic. With growing e-commerce and an optimized retail footprint the company is surely heading in the right direction. With all that being said though the valuation is way too high for me at 16.31x book value and 22.89x P/E. I would need to see a longer track record of revenue growth than what the past 5 years have offered to buy in at this valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.