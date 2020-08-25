Square Enix still has plenty of available cash to enhance shareholder returns.

With such attractive margins, Square Enix could seek to expand volume in its merchandising and publication segments, particularly through its digital platforms Manga UP! and Gangan Online.

The launch of the wildly popular Marvel's Avengers title in September could be the company's next big hit.

But at a 3.64 P/B, is the company starting to become a bit too expensive? Relative to its peers, it is, but there is still room to run.

The release of the FFXIV: Shadowbringers expansion and FFVII Remake, as well as mobile titles such as WotV and Dragon Quest Walk, have propelled Square Enix shares to new heights.

Please note that some of the source links are in Japanese.

Up 57.01% since last year, the Tokyo-based shares of video game giant Square Enix Holdings Co. (OTCPK:SQNXF; OTCPK:SQNNY) have been on a tear. With net sales across the board up 63.23% and operating income up over 3x YoY, it's no surprise investors have rushed to get in on the action.

Particularly, strong performance within the digital entertainment division, buoyed by the success of a steady stream of new Final Fantasy titles and mobile hits, may be the primary cause of this recent windfall.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Square Enix Holdings Co.)

Despite losing over ¥1.5 billion in its amusement division - its Taito Station arcade facilities had been shuttered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - sales and profit growth in digital entertainment well compensated for the loss; competitors like Sega Sammy Holdings (OTCPK:SGAMY), which posted a ¥3.3 billion loss across all its divisions this quarter, could not say the same. In spite of the pandemic, units sold* for Square Enix nearly doubled YoY with much of the growth coming from Japan and North America.

*Units sold = disks and downloads sold within HD Games and MMO segments

(Source: Raw data obtained from Square Enix Holdings Co.)

Notably, the launch of the FFVII Remake on April 10th became a viral hit, grossing millions of views on video platform YouTube and drawing attention from some of YouTube's most popular stars; its success in both Japan and North America caused the HD games segment to overtake the MMO and Mobile/Browser segments of the digital entertainment division.

(Source: Raw data obtained from YouTube and Google Trends)

Other releases this year, such as the FFXIV: Shadowbringers expansion, War of the Visions mobile game, and Dragon Quest Walk mobile AR game, enjoyed considerable success as well.

Too expensive?

However, ironically, a problem belies Square Enix's recent successes: is the stock starting to become too expensive?

Square Enix TOPIX (TSE 1st Section Composite) P/E Ratio 26.76 18.8 EV/EBITDA 15.66 - P/B Ratio 3.64 1.10 EPS (¥) 120.47 106.31

In both absolute and relative terms, yes.

If we look at the Japanese stock market as a whole, the TOPIX's average price to earnings ratio for July was 18.8x, putting Square Enix on the high end; in fact, the company's price to book was over 3x that of the market. And if we look at Square Enix relative to its competitors, namely Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY; OTCPK:KNAMF), Bandai Namco (OTCPK:NCBDF; OTCPK:NCBDY), and Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY; OTCPK:CCOEF), we can construct an index to determine whether or not its shares are overvalued by its price to book relative to the average of its peers. By this measure, Square Enix has indeed become overvalued.

(Source: Raw data obtained from YCharts)

But, should investors start offloading shares? Not necessarily.

Future catalysts

There are a number of catalysts that could keep this rally going.

(1) For one, continuation of profit growth in digital entertainment is highly likely. Digital game sales, MMO subscriptions, and mobile payments have soared during this pandemic and this effect is unlikely to be stymied until at least the end of 2021. Additionally, Square Enix's release of a title based off the wildly popular Marvel's Avengers series on September 4th, 2020 could be the 'next FFVII Remake', i.e., a smash hit that goes massively viral.

(Source: Square Enix Holdings Co. Q1 FY2021 results briefing)

(2) Square Enix's publication and merchandising divisions could be untapped reservoirs of future growth. While enjoying margins higher relative to the rest of the company's divisions, these divisions pale in comparison in terms of size.

Operating income margin (%) Net sales (billions of yen) Digital Entertainment 35.1% 74.3 Amusement -32.9% 4.6 Publication 43.0% 5.4 Merchandising 38.2% 3.1

In particular, the publication division's strength in digital sales, e.g. Manga UP! and Gangan Online, could be leveraged to expand the division's operations and acquire more popular titles.

(3) Provided Square Enix does not pursue M&A or other such investing activities, the company still has plenty of available cash (approx. ¥118 billion) to enhance shareholder returns via share buybacks or higher dividends.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Square Enix Holdings Co., Capcom Co., Konami Holdings Corp.)

And while Square Enix is sitting on a cash pile equivalent in size to competitor Konami's, it actually has the room to spend the cash on distribution, while Konami would be hard-pressed to considering its liabilities.

(Source: Raw data obtained from Square Enix Holdings Co., Capcom Co., Konami Holdings Corp.)

Conclusion

While Square Enix's recent rally may have some investors nervous about its valuation, there is little reason for concern. Given its recent successes, such as the FFVII Remake, its outperformance was justified. And, provided a number of catalysts come to fruition - namely, continued growth in digital entertainment sales due to strong titles like Marvel's Avengers, possible expansion of publication/merchandising, and increased spending on share buybacks/higher dividends - this rally still has room to run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.