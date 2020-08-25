The Best Stocks To Buy On A Sell-Off
We're seeing shifts in sector leadership that are worth watching.
Our overbought indicator suggests reigning in risk.
Top stocks you ought to add to your watch lists now.
Investors are shifting attention to industrial goods and selectively, basic materials baskets, but our overbought indicator continues to flash warning signals, suggesting stocks are overheated and due for a breather.
If the market retreats, then proper positioning will be key, particularly in high-flying industries, such as software. To protect against losses, it could be a good time to:
- Avoid margin,
- Sell second-tier stocks into strength, and
- Limit exposure to short-term call options.
I expect fiscal and monetary support will continue propping markets up in the medium term, but short-term headwinds may strengthen if Congress breaks the logjam, causing speculators to "sell the news" if stocks rally on a deal.
In short, now isn't the time to press bets. Instead, it's time to proactively review current holdings and gauge your tolerance for volatility, especially if you're heavily concentrated in one sector or industry. Because many stocks are trading multiple deviations above their 200-day moving average, stress-testing your portfolio in this manner is wise.
Top sectors to buy
Our weekly sector and industries ranking helps members spot baskets under accumulation or distribution. It will be important to track this ranking over the coming weeks to see if recent improvements in industrial goods and basic materials persist and if technology finally begins to lose its luster.
For now, aggregating our individual stock scores by sector continues to suggest investors hunting within those baskets will be rewarded.
Specifically, industrials, services, technology, healthcare, and consumer goods rank highest in large cap. Consumer goods, services, technology, industrials, and basics are best in mid cap, while consumer goods, technology, basics, and industrials are top-rated in small cap.
Industrial goods strength is intriguing, given risks facing economic activity; however, election year promises for an infrastructure bill (always promised, never delivered) may provide additional support to the group. Consumer goods comprises many defensive stocks, so its move up the ranking is notable, too.
Overall, REITs, utilities, and energy stocks remain at the bottom of our list, suggesting it's still best to sit on the sidelines in those groups.
Top stocks to buy
Weekly, our system ranks over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. In short, we quantitatively rate stocks based on the following key drivers of price:
- Forward earnings growth expectations,
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,
- Insider buying,
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,
- Contra-trend short interest analysis, and
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, the top-scoring stocks in our research are an excellent source of new ideas.
We recently shared over 150 top-rated stocks with our members, including these 100 high-scoring names that are watch list worthy. For convenience, stocks making the biggest jump up in score from the prior week are highlighted.
|Best scoring
|8/20/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BASIC MATERIALS
|Enviva Partners, LP
|(EVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|110
|107.50
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|100.00
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|(SMG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|95
|93.75
|Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
|(CLF)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL
|90
|71.25
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|85
|83.75
|Compass Minerals International, Inc.
|(CMP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING
|80
|70.00
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|(PPG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|80
|67.50
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|80
|82.50
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|80
|80.00
|Ferro Corp
|(FOE)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|80
|80.00
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|(WWW)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|115
|97.50
|Fox Factory Holdings
|(FOXF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|110
|110.00
|Simply Good Foods
|(SMPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|105
|107.50
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|(PG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|100.00
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|98.75
|Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
|(TPX)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|100
|97.50
|The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|(EL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|95
|82.50
|MasterCraft Boat Hldng
|(MCFT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|95
|92.50
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|(ADM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FARM PRODUCTS
|90
|93.75
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|90.00
|ENERGY
|MPLX LP
|(MPLX)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|63.75
|Hess Midstream LP
|(HESM)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|76.25
|Sunoco LP
|(SUN)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|80
|70.00
|Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|(DKL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|80
|76.25
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|(CNQ)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|56.25
|TC Energy Corporation
|(TRP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|80
|76.25
|CNX Resources Corporation
|(CNX)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|80.00
|RPC, Inc.
|(RES)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|80
|61.25
|FINANCIALS
|Assurant, Inc.
|(NYSE:AIZ)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|105
|88.75
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|(ICE)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|88.75
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|97.50
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|103.75
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|91.25
|Ellington Financial Inc.
|(EFC)
|FINANCIALS
|MORTGAGE FINANCE
|95
|91.25
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|(SLF)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|81.25
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|(MMC)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|98.75
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|92.50
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|91.25
|HEALTHCARE
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|110
|108.75
|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|(LMAT)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|96.25
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|97.50
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|(EW)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|97.50
|Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
|(INSP)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|93.75
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|100.00
|Quidel Corporation
|(OTC:QDEL)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|96.25
|INDUSTRIALS
|Trinity Industries, Inc.
|(TRN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|105
|95.00
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|102.50
|Emerson Electric Co.
|(EMR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|100
|83.75
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|96.25
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|(SWK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|100
|97.50
|Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|(NYSE:PH)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|100
|93.75
|Patrick Industries
|(PATK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|100
|93.75
|AMETEK, Inc.
|(AME)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|100
|97.50
|The Middleby Corporation
|(MIDD)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|100
|90.00
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|98.75
|Trex Company, Inc.
|(TREX)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|100
|98.75
|REITS
|Iron Mountain Incorporated
|(IRM)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|90
|77.50
|Global Net Lease, Inc.
|(GNL)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|85
|72.50
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|87.50
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|87.50
|PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
|(PMT)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|80
|82.50
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|(MNR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|80
|76.25
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|(IIPR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|80
|78.75
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|80
|83.75
|SERVICES
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|115
|113.75
|America's Car-Mart
|(CRMT)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|103.75
|Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|(GPI)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|105
|98.75
|The Home Depot, Inc.
|(HD)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|98.75
|Comcast Corporation
|(CMCSA)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|98.75
|Brunswick Corporation
|(BC)
|SERVICES
|LEISURE
|100
|96.25
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|(BAH)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|88.75
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|100.00
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|101.25
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|100
|97.50
|GameStop Corp.
|(GME)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|100
|78.75
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|100.00
|TECHNOLOGY
|Fortive Corp.
|(FTV)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|105
|103.75
|Black Knight, Inc.
|(BKI)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|105
|102.50
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|98.75
|Open Text Corporation
|(OTEX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|102.50
|Cognex Corporation
|(CGNX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|100
|97.50
|ANSYS, Inc.
|(ANSS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|Digi International Inc.
|(DGII)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|92.50
|Elastic NV
|(ESTC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|96.25
|Fastly, Inc.
|(FSLY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|101.25
|Fortinet, Inc.
|(FTNT)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|Guidewire Software, Inc.
|(GWRE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|97.50
|Lumentum Holdings Inc.
|(LITE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|95.00
|Mimecast Limited
|(MIME)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|NICE Ltd.
|(NICE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|95.00
|NETGEAR, Inc.
|(NTGR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|100
|100.00
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|(PANW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|Paycom Software, Inc.
|(PAYC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|Shopify Inc.
|(SHOP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|Universal Electronics Inc.
|(UEIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
|100
|91.25
|UTILITIES
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|90
|90.00
|Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|(PEG)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|82.50
|Ameren Corporation
|(AEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|90
|80.00
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|80
|82.50
Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, INSP, ESTC, FSLY, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.