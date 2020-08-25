The Best Stocks To Buy On A Sell-Off

Top stocks you ought to add to your watch lists now.

We're seeing shifts in sector leadership that are worth watching.

Investors are shifting attention to industrial goods and selectively, basic materials baskets, but our overbought indicator continues to flash warning signals, suggesting stocks are overheated and due for a breather.

If the market retreats, then proper positioning will be key, particularly in high-flying industries, such as software. To protect against losses, it could be a good time to:

Avoid margin,

Sell second-tier stocks into strength, and

Limit exposure to short-term call options.

I expect fiscal and monetary support will continue propping markets up in the medium term, but short-term headwinds may strengthen if Congress breaks the logjam, causing speculators to "sell the news" if stocks rally on a deal.

In short, now isn't the time to press bets. Instead, it's time to proactively review current holdings and gauge your tolerance for volatility, especially if you're heavily concentrated in one sector or industry. Because many stocks are trading multiple deviations above their 200-day moving average, stress-testing your portfolio in this manner is wise.

Top sectors to buy

Our weekly sector and industries ranking helps members spot baskets under accumulation or distribution. It will be important to track this ranking over the coming weeks to see if recent improvements in industrial goods and basic materials persist and if technology finally begins to lose its luster.

For now, aggregating our individual stock scores by sector continues to suggest investors hunting within those baskets will be rewarded.

Specifically, industrials, services, technology, healthcare, and consumer goods rank highest in large cap. Consumer goods, services, technology, industrials, and basics are best in mid cap, while consumer goods, technology, basics, and industrials are top-rated in small cap.

Industrial goods strength is intriguing, given risks facing economic activity; however, election year promises for an infrastructure bill (always promised, never delivered) may provide additional support to the group. Consumer goods comprises many defensive stocks, so its move up the ranking is notable, too.

Overall, REITs, utilities, and energy stocks remain at the bottom of our list, suggesting it's still best to sit on the sidelines in those groups.

Top stocks to buy

Weekly, our system ranks over 1,500 institutional-quality stocks using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. In short, we quantitatively rate stocks based on the following key drivers of price:

Forward earnings growth expectations,

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,

Insider buying,

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,

Contra-trend short interest analysis, and

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, the top-scoring stocks in our research are an excellent source of new ideas.

We recently shared over 150 top-rated stocks with our members, including these 100 high-scoring names that are watch list worthy. For convenience, stocks making the biggest jump up in score from the prior week are highlighted.

Best scoring 8/20/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BASIC MATERIALS Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) BASIC MATERIALS LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION 110 107.50 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 100.00 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 95 93.75 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 90 71.25 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 85 83.75 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) BASIC MATERIALS OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING 80 70.00 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 80 67.50 FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 80 82.50 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 80 80.00 Ferro Corp (FOE) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 80 80.00 CONSUMER GOODS Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 115 97.50 Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 110.00 Simply Good Foods (SMPL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 105 107.50 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 100.00 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 98.75 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 100 97.50 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 95 82.50 MasterCraft Boat Hldng (MCFT) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 95 92.50 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) CONSUMER GOODS FARM PRODUCTS 90 93.75 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 90.00 ENERGY MPLX LP (MPLX) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 63.75 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 76.25 Sunoco LP (SUN) ENERGY OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 80 70.00 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 80 76.25 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 56.25 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 80 76.25 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 80.00 RPC, Inc. (RES) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 80 61.25 FINANCIALS Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 105 88.75 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 88.75 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 97.50 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 103.75 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 91.25 Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 95 91.25 Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 95 81.25 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 98.75 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 92.50 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 91.25 HEALTHCARE Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 110 108.75 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 96.25 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 97.50 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 97.50 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 93.75 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 100.00 Quidel Corporation (OTC:QDEL) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 96.25 INDUSTRIALS Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) INDUSTRIALS RAILROADS 105 95.00 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 102.50 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 83.75 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 96.25 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) INDUSTRIALS TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 97.50 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 100 93.75 Patrick Industries (PATK) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 100 93.75 AMETEK, Inc. (AME) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 97.50 The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 90.00 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 98.75 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 REITS Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 77.50 Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) REITS REIT-OFFICE 85 72.50 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 87.50 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 87.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 80 82.50 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 80 76.25 Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 80 78.75 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 80 83.75 SERVICES Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 115 113.75 America's Car-Mart (CRMT) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 103.75 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 98.75 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 98.75 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 98.75 Brunswick Corporation (BC) SERVICES LEISURE 100 96.25 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 88.75 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 100.00 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 101.25 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 97.50 GameStop Corp. (GME) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 78.75 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 100 100.00 TECHNOLOGY Fortive Corp. (FTV) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 105 103.75 Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 102.50 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 98.75 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 102.50 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 97.50 ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Digi International Inc. (DGII) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 92.50 Elastic NV (ESTC) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 96.25 Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 101.25 Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 97.50 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 95.00 Mimecast Limited (MIME) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 NICE Ltd. (NICE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 95.00 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 100 100.00 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Shopify Inc. (SHOP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS 100 91.25 UTILITIES Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 90 90.00 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 90 82.50 Ameren Corporation (AEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 90 80.00 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 80 82.50

