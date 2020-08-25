Concho is expected to generate combined Free Cash Flows of $1.5 billion in 2020 and 2021

We estimate Concho Resources (CXO), one of the leading Exploration & Production players in the Permian shale oil basin, to build upon a robust H1 2020 and generate $1.5 billion of cumulative free cash flows in 2020 and 2021. FCF in 2020 alone is estimated at $880 million. This is remarkable because most Energy & E&P players like XOM, BP, OXY and CVX to name a few have depicted a major erosion in cash flows during 2020 emanating from both price declines and production losses. Further, this is something of a novelty for Concho, considering that it displayed negative cash flows every year during 2015-19. This year is different for Concho as it is benefiting from above industry-average realized prices and stability in production resulting from the effects of oil hedges and capex rationalization. Based on the information in Concho's Form 10-Q for June 30, 2020 - Commodity Derivative Contracts section, we estimate that approx. 90% of Q3 2020 crude production is hedged at an average price of $52/bbl. Further, we determine that around 85% of Q4 2020 oil production is hedged at an average price of $53/bbl (Chart 1). We assume a flat oil price environment from here i.e. WTI holds firm at around $40/bbl. This will be applicable to the unhedged portion of production. Concho is projected to realize an overall average crude oil price of $51.0/bbl in Q3 2020 and $50.5/bbl in Q4 2020. These are roughly 20% higher compared to the prevailing spot prices of WTI crude.

Chart 1: Commodity Derivative Contracts

Source: Concho Form 10-Q for June 30, 2020

In the Q2 2020 conference call, management has guided that the quarterly maintenance capex will be in the range of $350 million through 2021 and that this is due to better operational efficiencies and a lower service cost environment. The Q2 2020 Investor Presentation mentions that 2020 oil production will be 197 MBopd. Considering this, we estimate that 2H 2020 oil production will be 6-7% down HoH. Based on all this, Concho is expected to generate FCFs of $255 million and $199 million in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020 respectively. Moving into 2021, as of Q2 2020 about 56% of oil production is currently hedged at a price of approx. $46/bbl and we anticipate oil production to be 5% YoY lower. FCF is projected to be $631 million. In the coming months, Concho is likely to hedge a greater portion of its 2021 production. However, this is unlikely to substantially alter the realized prices for next year given the existing structure of the futures market. 2020 FCF yield is at 9.2% and the average for the two prospective years is nearly 8% (Chart 2).

Chart 2: Concho's Free Cash Flows

Source: Author's analysis & estimates

Hedges and capex rationalization have already resulted in strong Free Cash Flows in H1 2020

Despite the bloodbath that happened in oil prices during Q2, Concho's cash flow generation in H1 2020 has been spectacular. Operating Cash Flows in Q2 2020 were $689 million, just 18% lower as against Q1 (Chart 3). Free Cash Flows were also strong as Concho rationalized capital expenditures during 2020. FCF in Q1 and Q2 2020 stood at $188 million and $238 million respectively. Capex in H1 2020 stood at $868 million, around 50% lower YoY. It is important to understand why Concho's OCFs have been so strong lately. Chart 3 does not explain this as it shows that the realized price in Q2 2020 was $16.31/Boe, almost half compared to Q1. We need to take a deep dive to comprehend this.

Chart 3: Concho Resources - Q2 2020 Selected Financials

Source: Concho Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

In terms of Concho's production volumes, 65% is crude oil while natural gas is 35%. But for revenues, over 90% is driven by oil in a typical quarter. This means that what matters is crude oil. Around 90% and 80% of Q1 and Q2 oil production was hedged at a weighted average price of approx. 57-58/bbl. Because of this, Concho was not confronted with forced well shut-ins and was able to broadly maintain production. As a result, Concho's realized price of crude oil was $45.74/bbl, well above the unhedged price of $23.66/bbl. The overall Q2 realized price was $30.57/Boe, substantially above the unhedged price of $16.31/Boe and just 19% lower compared to Q1 (Chart 4).

Chart 4: Realized Prices of Crude Oil and Natural Gas

Source: Extracts by the author from Concho's financial statements

"Surplus" Free Cash Flows offer room to increase shareholder returns by almost $7 per share or $1.35 billion

We project that Concho has cumulative surplus free cash flows of $1.35 billion or $6.8 per share in 2020 and 2021. Currently, the quarterly dividend is $0.20/share amounting to $158 million annually. This means that Concho has tremendous room to increase shareholder returns in the form of higher dividends and share repurchases (Chart 5). As per Note 11 of Concho's Form 10-Q, as at June 2020, $350 million of shares have been repurchased out of the $1.5 billion authorized share repurchase program. This means that there is ample space in this account as well. Concho's balance sheet is also extremely strong and it has no near-term debt maturities. Another key message here is that even if Concho opts to increase capex, it would tantamount to surge in production and ultimately higher earnings. This is because our existing cash flow forecasts are based on a stable to slightly diminishing oil production scenario. Therefore, there is a win-win situation for Concho, no matter what management opts to do with the surplus free cash flows.

Chart 5: Concho's Surplus Free Cash Flows

Source: Author's analysis

FCF yield of 9.2% for 2020 and 7.9% average for 2020/21 is an anomaly in the energy sector and translates into 53% upside potential.

Concho's cash flows during H1 2020 were healthy along with a strong outlook through 2021. During 2020, major players like XOM, CVX and BP have displayed negative cash flows. Despite that Concho has underperformed most energy players on a YTD basis (Chart 6).

Chart 6: Relative Stock Performance - YTD

Source: Bloomberg

On top of that, Concho has an average 7.9% FCF yield for 2020/21. We think it is better to look at the average instead of the 9.2% for 2020 (Chart 2). This is because we are already past the half-way mark in 2020. Further, this makes the FCF yield for Concho more conservative considering that free cash flows in 2021 are projected to decline by 28%. When we compare Concho's FCF yield with the peer average, we see a flagrant anomaly. We calculate the normalized free cash flow for peers using the average for 2015-19. Concho's FCF yield is at 7.9% compared to the peer average of 5.2%. This could be partially explained by the fact that since Concho's free cash flows have been negative in the last couple of years, investors are not convinced that the strong H1 2020 tend is sustainable in the medium-term. Our analysis clearly shows that if oil prices hold $40, Concho can achieve these even without any volume growth. The risk for Concho, of course, is that oil prices can decline from here. Nonetheless, that is the case for all E&P companies. Besides, downside risk is mitigated by production hedges. There is a 53% upside potential to $74 if Concho were to offer a 5.2% FCF yield, in line with peers. We believe that this anomaly will quickly correct as investors realize Concho's free cash flow prospects beyond Q2 2020 and enormous potential for dividend increases and share repurchases.

Chart 7: FCF Yield - Peer Comparison

Source: Author's analysis, MarketWatch

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CXO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.