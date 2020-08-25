Avoid These ETF Choices As Alternatives To SPY

While there are funds that have done well, this article focuses on four that I would avoid.

Some investors want to mimic the S&P 500 without the heavy FAANG exposure so they look for alternative funds.

Investors are always looking for safe funds that could provide better performance than the "gold standard" for US stocks, SPY.

Introduction

About a year ago, I did two articles on alternatives to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). One compared SPY to other ETFs like itself; the second used a set of CEFs. This article looks at some ETFs that I, as an investor, would avoid. Next week, we will look at some winners in the ETF vs SPY universe.

Comparing ETFs Against SPY

Unlike my other two articles, I decided against one overall table because the funds used have very different starting dates. Each ETF will be reviewed using the same criteria so readers will get a consistent analysis. For those new to ETF investing, a brief description of SPY:

The S&P 500® Index is composed of five hundred (500) selected stocks, all of which are listed on national stock exchanges and spans over approximately 24 separate industry groups. The underlying index is one of the best known around the world. SPY has nearly $300b in assets, with the index used by funds totaling $4.6b in assets.

For each ETF, I will use PortfolioVisualizer for performance and risk analysis. I will use ETFRC.com to compare sector exposure differences. That is important information as most ETF replacements differ in what they hold versus SPY.

RYJ - Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF

This ETF tries to replicate the performance of the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index®. This proprietary index is composed of equity securities rated Strong Buy 1 ("SB-1") by Raymond James equity research as part of our investment analysis and stock research services.

RYJ has an expense ratio of .82%, yields about .25%, and has $110m AUM.

Launched in 2006, RYJ matched SPY until 2016 but has trailed badly since. It also comes with a higher standard deviation and lower Sharpe ratio.

Only 8%, by weight, of their holdings overlap. The above sector differences seem to explain why SPY has outperformed recently; a much higher Tech sector weighting. The six most overweight stocks in SPY are the Tech stocks. Buyers of RYJ would be betting on underperformance by Tech and Consumer Services and outperformance by Financials and Energy.

KNOW - Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares

This ETF is designed to track the S&P Composite 1500® Executive Activity & Analyst Estimate Index, which measures the performance of 100 stocks from the S&P Composite 1500 that are selected based on earnings-per-share estimate revisions and accumulation by company executives.

KNOW has an expense ratio of .66%, yields about 2.35%, and has $54m AUM.

Like RYJ, KNOW matched up well with SPY until last year. Since then, its down times have been far worse, resulting in a Sharpe ratio of .66 versus 1.04 for SPY.

KNOW only has 4% weight overlap and has most of the same sector drifts as RYJ. The FAANG stocks again explain the Tech difference. Unlike RYJ, KNOW is not overweight Energy stocks versus SPY. KNOW was launched in 2012.

ACSI - ETF Series Solutions - American Customer Satisfaction ETF

This ETF tracks the performance of the American Customer Satisfaction Investable Index. This index provides exposure to U.S. large-cap stocks that have high customer satisfaction scores. The index utilizes customer satisfaction metrics for over 350 brands and then weighs them based on the highest scores.

ACSI has an expense ratio of .66%, yields about .166%, and has $55m AUM.

ACSI launched in 2016 and has lagged SPY much of the time. While its CAGR is much worse, its risk statistics are the closest to SPY of these examples.

We see the usual sector drifts caused by SPY having 23+% in the Tech stocks. Of all the choices, ACSI has the highest overlap by weight (28%) and holdings (79%) with SPY than any of the other examples. To me, ACSI performance is highly tied to consumer discretionary spending which is currently handcuffed by COVID-19 restrictions. Customer satisfaction is less important if the doors are closed.

IPO - Renaissance Capital Greenwich Funds - Renaissance IPO ETF

This ETF seeks to track the performance of the Renaissance IPO Index.

The Renaissance IPO Index is a stock market index based upon a portfolio of U.S.-listed newly public companies, ahead of their inclusion in core equity indices. The Index reflects approximately the top 80% of newly public companies in capitalization terms, is weighted by float capitalization and imposes a 10% cap on the weight of large constituents. Sizable IPOs are added on a fast entry basis and the rest are added during scheduled quarterly reviews. Companies that have been public for two years are removed at the next quarterly review.

IPO has an expense ratio of .60%, yields about .36%, and has $68m AUM.

When I first put my list of "avoids" together, IPO was behind SPY in performance. Since March, it has provided a better Total Return. That said, over its history, that sudden burst comes with much more risk as shown by its lower Sharpe ratio, higher deviation and worst max drawdown.

IPO and SPY, as expected, have no common holdings. While the Tech sector is underweight, IPO's largest holdings are ZM and several other stocks that have done well due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Conclusion

With the explosion in the number of new style ETFs and their copycats, the market has reached saturation. There are as many ETFs closing as there are new ones started. As IPO shows, some will outperform SPY for short bursts, but knowing when, to me, would be hard to determine. That said, IPO at least provides exposure to stocks that will not appear in most indices for awhile, unlike most flavor-of-the-month new ETFs.

The bottom line is do your due diligence before buying a specialized ETF. Most of these ETFs come with higher expense ratios that will dampen their performance versus low-fee ETFs like SPY and IWM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.