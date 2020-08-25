Fastly's financial performance in Q2'2020 is evidence of its important role in the shift towards digitization.

Fastly reported that TikTok accounted for 12% of revenue in the first half of 2020. The stock dropped over 35% in response.

Investment Thesis:

Fastly's (FSLY) most recent quarterly report indicated that TikTok accounted for roughly 12% of revenue in H1'2020; given President Trump's stance on TikTok and the tension between US and China, it's not surprising that the stock sold off 35% over the following week. However, Fastly will continue to benefit from global digitization, as its edge cloud platform meets a growing need to provide end users with a fast, secure digital experience.

My investment thesis remains unchanged:

(1) Fastly's edge cloud platform provides critical services, including a content delivery network (CDN) and edge computing capability. Both of these markets are expected to grow quickly in the coming years.

(2) Fastly's CDN offers performance advantages over legacy CDNs, including higher cache hit rates, instant purging, and the ability to cache dynamic content.

(3) In Q2'2020, Fastly posted strong revenue and customer growth despite the recession. This speaks to the importance of Fastly's edge cloud platform in facilitating digitization.

The TikTok Problem:

On August 6, President Trump issued an executive order that will result in TikTok's US operations being shut down on September 15, unless a "very American" company buys it. So what does this mean for Fastly?

Worst case scenario, Fastly loses all of TikTok's business and a 12% chunk of current revenue, which would be roughly $17 million. Yes, that would hurt. But Fastly estimates its total addressable market at $35.4 billion by 2022. With that kind of growth potential, losing an estimated $17 million today could be insignificant a few years from now.

In another scenario, Microsoft (MSFT) could acquire TikTok's US operations. Different analysts have different opinions about this outcome for Fastly. Some have maintained their outperform rating, citing the recent price drop as a buying opportunity. Others have suggested that the deal may hurt Fastly, as Microsoft could move TikTok delivery to its Azure CDN. And while that is possible, it is by no means a guarantee. Even though GitHub was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, GitHub has been a Fastly customer since 2013 and remains a Fastly customer to this day.

In recent weeks, both Oracle (ORCL) and Twitter (TWTR) have also emerged as potential buyers. In the event that TikTok's US operations are sold to one of these companies, I think it's even more likely that Fastly keeps TikTok's business. Twitter, for one, is already a Fastly customer.

But this situation is still developing and investors should pay attention. While revenue concentration is never a good thing, this is, at most, a near-term headwind for Fastly. Even in the worst case scenario, where Fastly loses all of TikTok's business, the impact should become insignificant over time, as Fastly is on the cusp of enormous opportunity.

Edge Computing:

The CDN market represents a sizable opportunity, and growth projections have actually increased over the past year, likely driven by acceleration of the shift towards digitization. A report published in June 2020 estimates that the CDN market will reach $39 billion by 2024. And the mobile CDN market is expected to reach $248 billion by 2030, growing at 35% per year. Modern CDNs like Fastly and Cloudflare (NET), which offer better performance than legacy CDNs, will likely take market share over time. But that's only part of Fastly's growth story.

Fastly is also focused on edge computing-a solution that involves processing code at edge servers (located at the edge of the network) rather than centralized servers. The benefits are very similar to those provided by a CDN: end users benefit from a faster experience and customers benefit from reduced expenses.

Fastly's Compute@Edge is a "serverless" environment that enables developers to run code on Fastly's edge servers. Despite the name, servers are still required in this model, but they do not run continuously. Instead, they only start up and perform logic in response to a user's request. This benefits customers, as they pay based on actual data usage (pay-as-you-go) rather than paying a fee for a fixed amount of data, which may be more or less than they actually need. Additionally, this allows developers to focus on code without worrying about managing the underlying infrastructure.

Use cases for edge computing are still evolving, but the Internet of Things (connected cars, houses, buildings, cities, etc.) and other evolving technologies will result in massive amounts of data being created by end users, which will be a burden on the centralized cloud. Edge computing offers cost saving and performance enhancing solutions to this problem.

It is still too early to tell if Fastly will have a long-term competitive advantage in this market, but they are off to a good start. Fastly's servers can start up in 35 microseconds, making their serverless solution 100x faster than any competitor's product. Additionally, Fastly is developer-friendly, and developer-friendly products tend to gain traction over time. Finally, Fastly's management has a history of making smart decisions; for example, Fastly used solid-state drives in their servers long before they were a standard, providing for much faster data retrieval than hard disks. Fastly was also able to build a more efficient CDN with fewer servers than legacy CDNs.

Fastly plans to continue beta testing its Compute@Edge product through November 2020, after which time, it will be made more widely available through Fastly's developer hub. This could be an enormous opportunity for Fastly, as the global edge computing market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2020 to $15.7 billion by 2025. And as more use cases evolve, this opportunity should only get bigger over time.

COVID-19 Is Accelerating Digitization:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in business closures across the world, accelerating the shift towards digitization. Many businesses adopted a work from home model, making collaboration tools like Slack (WORK) even more important. Many consumers were forced to stay home as well, so they spent more time online, turning to e-commerce and digital payments to make purchases, streaming media for entertainment, and social media to stay connected. As seen in the infographic below, Fastly has customers in all of these spaces.

Source: Fastly Investor Presentation August 2020.

Fastly's Q2'2020 financial results reiterated the growing importance of Fastly's edge cloud platform, as it provides a critical service in the shift towards digitization.

Revenue growth accelerated to 62%

Customer growth accelerated to 20%

Dollar-based net expansion rate increased to 137%

Average enterprise customer spend increased 29%

Source: Fastly Investor Presentation August 2020.

Fastly also raised full year guidance at a time when many businesses cannot even provide guidance. All of these developments are good signs for Fastly's future.

Conclusion:

TikTok represents a large portion of Fastly's revenue at present. And yes, losing that revenue would hurt. But the world is rapidly becoming more digitized, and Fastly's edge cloud platform plays into that trend. Fastly has a large and expanding total addressable market, and based on their recent financial results, they appear to be executing. For this reason, I see the TikTok situation as a short-term head wind, not a reason to sell.

Lastly, despite the recent price drop, Fastly's stock still isn't cheap. It trades at 33x sales. And given that Fastly is still unprofitable, not to mention the ramifications of the TikTok situation, the stock price will likely be volatile for the foreseeable future. But for investors with a long time horizon, Fastly is still a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.