Fox continues to be one of the biggest media picks in my portfolio and I’m still confident in the company’s ability to create shareholder value in the long-term.

The upcoming Presidential elections along with the return of sports events will serve as the biggest catalysts for growth for the business in the upcoming months.

Despite suffering a decline of its advertising business in Q4, Fox Corporation (FOXA) reported successful FY20 results, as its revenues for the year were up 8% Y/Y. Since April, the advertising market has been slowly recovering sequentially, so advertising revenues should return to its normal levels by the end of this year. In addition, the upcoming Presidential elections along with the return of sports events will serve as the biggest catalysts for growth for the business in the upcoming months. With a strong balance sheet and a limited downside, Fox continues to be one of the biggest media picks in my portfolio and I’m still confident in the company’s ability to create shareholder value in the long-term.

More Room for Growth

Recently, Fox reported its first fiscal year results as a standalone company. While the Murdoch family sold the majority of the company’s entertainment assets to Disney (DIS) last year, it decided to keep its news and sports offerings to itself. By being a leaner organization now, Fox is better positioned to tackle the challenges of the ever-changing media landscape. As of today, the company’s biggest sources of revenue are its affiliate and advertising businesses. Currently, Fox is actively expanding its cable and TV offerings and its biggest advantage at the moment is its loyal customer base. In July, Fox’s news channel averaged 3.2 million primetime viewers, while its top shows ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ and ‘Hannity’ had averaged more than 4 million viewers in the last few months.

Despite its popularity, Fox’s Q4 revenues were $2.42 billion, down 3.6% Y/Y, as the growth of the affiliate business wasn’t able to fully offset the decline of the advertising business. However, while advertising declined 22% Y/Y, it was above the estimated decline of 25% to 30% Y/Y. As for the full-year results, the situation is better. The company’s total revenues during the year were up 8% Y/Y to $12.3 billion, mostly thanks to the growth of the TV segment, which was up 11% Y/Y to $6.66 billion, while the cable segment was up 2% Y/Y to $5.49 billion.

At the end of June, Fox had $4.6 billion in cash, while its long-term debt was $7.95 billion. Despite the abundance of debt, the company will be able to service its debt without any problems, since its interest coverage ratio is nearly 7x and there are no debt maturities in the foreseeable future. At the same time, despite the decline of its business in Q4, the company remained profitable and recently it decided to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. To be eligible for dividends, you need to purchase the company’s stock before September 2. At the same time, Fox is not overvalued to its peers, as its forward P/E of 12.71x is in-line with the industry’s median, while its EV/Revenue ratio of 1.58x is below its major competitors. Considering all of this, buying Fox’s stock at the current levels makes sense, as the downside at this stage is already limited and there’s a high chance that more shareholder value will be created in the upcoming months.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Currently, there are several catalysts, which will accelerate the improvement of the company’s bottom line in the next few months. As a conservative political TV powerhouse, Fox will greatly benefit from the upcoming presidential elections along with other media companies such as The New York Times (NYT), which I also own. According to various estimates, $6.7 billion are expected to be spent during the current election cycle. So far, only $2.19 billion were spent to this date and the spending is forecasted to accelerate close to November, which will help Fox to recover the losses from the advertising business in the recent quarter. At the recent conference call, Fox’s CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that the company already sees a sequential improvement of the advertising business in Q1 and political advertising revenue already starts to accelerate:

In the political cycle today, inclusive of the impact of COVID-19, our political advertising revenue is pacing more than 50% ahead of the equivalent period 4 years ago. We are encouraged by recent trends in our local markets and expect healthy political demand up and down the ballot in the coming quarters.

At the same time, Fox is about to launch its political streaming service Fox News International in more than 20 countries around the globe in the upcoming months. This will be the company’s third OTT service since it already has Fox Nation and Tubi streaming platforms, which are available in the US. By having a strong portfolio of OTT services, Fox will be able to offset the possible losses from the decline of its linear TV offerings in the future, if cord-cutting accelerates.

While Fox’s sports offerings will lag behind its other businesses, as there’s a risk that NFL will cancel its 2020-2021 season, the company’s news offerings will minimize the downside from sports headwinds this year. At the same time, there’s no denying that the majority of sports leagues will reopen once the pandemic is over. By having a diversified portfolio of sports products, Fox will only benefit from the recovery of the sports business in the long-term. In addition to sports TV channels, Fox also has a 3% stake in bookmaking company Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) and it has an option to purchase an 18.5% stake in the daily fantasy sports company FanDuel, which is also owned by Flutter. As more states start to legalize sports betting, while the US betting industry grows at a CAGR of over 8%, investors shouldn’t be worried about the short-term decline of Fox’s sports business this year.

Considering all of this, Fox is well-positioned to benefit from the recovery of the advertising market and at the current price, the company’s stock is a bargain. For that reason, I continue to own Fox’s stock and have no plans to unwind my long position in the near-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOXA, FOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.