After first introducing RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) to readers a few months ago, selling pressure did not end yet. RADA stock dipped below $6.00 and shook out bears. When the company reported strong second-quarter results validating my bullish thesis, markets took notice. The stock is up 20% since July 13, compared to an 8.9% return from the S&P 500 (SPY). But the second-quarter growth rates suggest that the company should remain a DIY (do-it-yourself) focus pick in the foreseeable future.

RADA's Revenue Grows 75%

In Q2, RADA posted revenue growing 74.6% Y/Y to $17.51 million. Valuations are unfavorable compared to its peers, so this speculative investment may not suit the everyday investor:

Why does valuation even matter if Tesla (TSLA) or Amazon (AMZN) soar to new heights and ignore price-to-earnings multiples? RADA is one of at least three defense plays on my focus list. After stabilizing gross margins at 36%, management demonstrated that it could control expenses without sacrificing growth. The coronavirus pandemic did not have a material financial impact on the company's results.

The company raised its 2020 revenue guidance from $65 million to over $70 million. Critical infrastructure spending in the U.S. and Israel suggests that RADA could raise its outlook again when it reports results next quarter. The backlog grew 58% Y/Y. And the $30 million in net cash is enough to support its growth and working capital requirements. Investors do not need to worry about a stock sale or debt issuance that would hurt its share price. Conversely, followers who read the Moderna (MRNA) article will know all too well about stock sales. It puts immediate negative pressure on shares and triggers of sell-off.

Ongoing government defense spending would characterize RADA stock as a buy on the dip play. EBITDA is up 100% sequentially as past investments pay off. Already, 50% of RADA's business is from the U.S. Next year, expect the country to increase defense spending. The foresight to nurture this growth paid off and will continue to lift the company's growth ahead.

CEO Dov Sella said, "We do expect that the U.S. as we anticipated early on -- well, first of all, it's basically half of our potential market." Sella added, "the rest of the markets are in a trend to follow. So we do expect that it will be over 50% in the near term, especially next year."

Lower Costs

Last year, RADA's significant research and development and sales and marketing, plus infrastructure spend in the U.S. lifted operating costs. Shares traded at below $4.00 for half of 2019. Shares only rallied when markets realized the earnings expansion potential ahead.

RADA's capacity is expanding. It has enough technicians to support output growth. In the longer term, the company may produce up to $100 million worth of radars. Trading at 5.4 times sales currently, the radar business alone should justify a market cap of $540 million, above the $314 million. That would suggest upside of 72% on RADA stock.

On Wall Street, two analysts covering RADA have a $10.00, or a 42.25% upside, on the stock:

Similarly, Stock Rover estimates a 30% margin of safety on RADA. From a seasonal performance, the stock should outperform the S&P 500 until November:

Above, RADA triggered a moving average convergence divergence sell signal, followed by a buy signal.

This revenue projection would echo management's optimistic outlook ahead:

The growing backlog would support the growth ahead.

Your Takeaway

RADA Electronic Industries is an uptrend that began earlier this year. The stock could continue to outperform the index if the company keeps beating revenue expectations. Given the increasing spend on defense, the company should reward investors, especially those who bought at the recent dip. As a small-capitalization stock, RADA is prone to a severe drop should markets turn bearish. Still, that potential event creates another entry point for investors who missed the dip.

