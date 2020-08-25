Source: 123rf

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has defied expectations. In July, the company reported an excellent quarter, with its total revenue up by 11% as its services income rose by 15% year on year. iPhone revenue rose by 2% to $26.4 billion, during a pandemic that has pushed the unemployment rate in the US to more than 10%.

Subsequently, the company’s stock rose to an all-time high of $497, pushing its market valuation to more than $2.1 trillion. The stock is up by more than 70% year-to-date after it rose by ~86% in 2019. In other words, since January 2019, Apple’s share price has soared by more than 215%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have grown by ~35% and ~82%, respectively.

To a large extent, I have been wrong about Apple in my past two reports. As you recall, in April, I predicted that the firm’s shares would drop to about $170. And in the next report, I predicted that the shares would hit $400 and then go back to $330. To be fair, I concluded the two reports arguing that investors should buy ‘these’ dips.

Why Apple’s shares have defied gravity

There are three primary reasons, I believe, why Apple shares have been in an unstoppable rally. First, as mentioned above, Apple has defied the odds by growing revenue and profitability during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Second, the company’s services segment has delivered excellent returns. In the most recent quarter, the company added more than 35 million paid subscriptions across its services. It now has more than 550 million subscribers and is targeting to grow this number to more than 600 million this year. All this makes Apple the biggest subscription-based business in the world, guaranteeing it quality and easy-to-project cash flow.

Finally, and most importantly, central banks – especially the Federal Reserve – have helped fuel this rally. The bank has slashed interest rates to an all-time low and is actively printing billions of dollars through its open-ended quantitative easing program.

This has helped Apple stock in two ways. First, it has led to a significant devaluation of the US dollar. The dollar index has dropped by 6% in the past three months and is trading at its lowest level since May 2018.

Second, with interest rates so low, most savers have turned to stocks – and other assets – to find returns. In other words, while the headline consumer inflation has fallen, “inflation” in other assets like stocks, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies has increased.

Interestingly, the new normal of low interest rates will remain in the next few years. In the most recent interest rate decision, the Fed ruled out against any rate hikes until consumer inflation rises and the unemployment rate falls. Still, so long as the Fed keeps its eyes on the stock market, it will be difficult for it to hike rates to pre-Global Financial Crisis levels of 5%.

Apple’s business fundamentals are solid

The most recent quarterly results showed that Apple’s fundamentals are really strong. iPhone sales rose by 2%, service revenue rose by 17% to $13.4 billion, while the wearables, home, and accessories business rose by 17% to $6.5 billion. At the same time, its Mac revenue rose by 22% to $7.1 billion, while the iPad revenue rose by 31% to $6.6 billion. Macs and iPad revenue possibly rose because of the new emphasis of working from home, meaning that this growth could start to slow in the next few quarters.

I expect that Apple’s growth will accelerate in the third and fourth quarters, mostly because of the iPhone. The company is expected to launch its new line of iPhones possibly in September. According to MacRumors, the company will release iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Their screens will be 5.4, 6.7, and 6.1 inches, and the company is considering shipping the device without a charger. If it comes out without a charger, I believe that Apple will attribute this decision to environmental factors and its transition to a future no-port iPhone. Furthermore, Apple was the first company to get rid of the headphone jack. But, in reality, the reason for this will be to boost its accessories business, which is doing relatively well.

These devices will come with a new design, including a TrueDepth camera that will reduce the size of the notch. Most importantly, according to Wedbush analysts, Apple could launch a new 5G enabled phone this year.

To be clear, Apple’s services business continues to face serious headwinds. For example, the company is currently under pressure from game and app developers to slash its app store fees and change some of its policies. The company is also facing suits in Europe and the US, and there is a possibility that the company will be forced to change its app store policies.

The claims made by companies like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Epic Games, and news publishers like the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) and Washington Post are serious. Still, I opine that Apple can get around this using a simple strategy.

For example, it can open up its mobile ecosystem to allow developers to build their own app stores. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) already does this, which is the main reason why it has not been subject to these lawsuits. Allowing other app stores will not have a major impact on the company’s store. Indeed, Google’s Play Store has a bigger market share in Google’s ecosystem because people trust it.

Apple is still a buy

Apple’s valuation is extremely stretched. This is a company with annual revenue of more than $55 billion that has a market cap of more than $2.1 trillion. $2 trillion is a lot of money. Indeed, in the list of countries rankings by GDP, Apple is in position eight, after the US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, France, and India. Therefore, it is easy to theorize about Apple’s bear case.

However, we are in an investing environment where valuations don’t seem to matter. Other than Apple, a good example of this is Shopify (SHOP), a company with more than $5 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in annual revenue, and a loss of $124 million that is valued at more than $118 billion. Another example is Nikola (NKLA), an electric vehicle company that has never sold a car, but one that is valued at more than $14 billion.

As long as interest rates remain this low, and as long as the Fed continues with its expansionary policy, shares of quality companies like Apple will continue to rise.

Another catalyst that will push Apple’s shares higher is the upcoming stock split. The mechanics of this split will be relatively simple. If you own 200 shares, you will own 800 shares, but the company’s share price will be 25% lower. This is an important thing today when millions of small retail traders are using platforms like Robinhood to invest. In other words, demand for Apple shares will continue to increase because of this spit.

Final thoughts

Apple’s market cap has doubled from $1 trillion in August 2018 to more than $2 trillion in two years. This is a remarkable achievement that has been driven primarily by its services segment and the overall performance of the company. The growth has also been fueled by low interest rates and the expansionary policy of the Federal Reserve. Therefore, since I expect that interest rates will remain low for years, I see a possibility where the market cap expands to $3 trillion in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.