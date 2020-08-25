These shares look stuck in a no man's land of valuation and quality; they're cheaper than some of the best operators, but don't offer the best exposure for either a muddle-through or rebound scenario.

voestalpine's own efforts to shift towards a higher-value product mix and more efficient facilities is likely delayed a few years by near-term pricing and cash flow pressures.

The company's U.S. HBI facility could see better demand as steel companies try to improve their exposures to higher-value steels.

The auto market is a critical one for voestalpine (more than a third of sales), but management is planning for a "long road back to normal"

voestalpine beat expectations in the fiscal first quarter, but EBITDA margin was weak, utilization was low, and guidance wasn't particularly strong for the near term.

This is a very challenging time to be a steel company. While the general consensus is that the auto and most industrial markets bottomed in the second quarter, utilization remains very weak in North America and Europe and it seems unlikely that demand is going to rebound strongly enough to allow for real pricing power.

I thought voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) (VOES.VI) (or “Voestalpine”) was an “okay” idea back in December largely on the basis of its relative quality and valuation. As is often the case, higher-quality companies fared better during this recent downturn, with voestalpine’s performance on par with Steel Dynamics (STLD), Nucor (NUE), and SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAY), while companies like ArcelorMittal (MT) and U.S. Steel (X) performed notably worse. I do now believe that voestalpine is cheaper than peers like Steel Dynamics and Nucor, but I see a relatively better risk-reward in ideas like Acerinox (ANOIY) and Ternium (TX).

A Beat, But Against Very Low Expectations

Like most other steel companies, voestalpine managed to post a better than expected fiscal first quarter (calendar second quarter) against very weak expectations. Revenue just barely beat on strongly pricing realizations, but EBITDA beat by more than 40%, and the EBIT loss was likewise meaningfully smaller than expected. Even so, with EBITDA margin back in the mid-single-digits, this was not a strong quarter in any objective sense.

Revenue declined 28% yoy and 24% qoq, led by 31% and 34% declines in shipment volumes that were about 7% worse than expected. Steel revenue declined 29% yoy and 27% qoq on 33% and 39% volume declines, while the High-Performance business reported a 32% yoy and 26% qoq revenue decline on 26% and 23% shipment declines. The Metal Engineering business declined 14% yoy and 4% qoq on 28% and 22% shipment declines, while the Metal Forming business declined 38% and 36%. If you’re curious as to the cause of the weaker result in Metal Forming, look no further than its greater than 55% reliance on auto markets.

Management at voestalpine did what they could to reduce expenses, but there’s only so much you can do as a blast furnace operator when your utilization rates are so low (I’d estimate around 64% in the quarter). With that, while EBITDA did beat expectations by a wide margin, EBITDA declined 57% yoy and 55% qoq, with steel EBITDA down 55% yoy/50% qoq and HPM EBITDA down 59%/57%. Metal Engineering and Metal Forming were likewise weak, with EBITDA declines of 39%/25% and 75%/79%, respectively.

Conditions Are Improving … But Slowly And Off A Low Base

While some companies have been talking about relatively bullish expectations of a sharp recovery in demand, voestalpine management was not so bullish. The company does expect demand in the key auto market (about a third of total demand) to recover, but expects a “long road back to normal” even though the company exited the quarter at about 80% of normal demand.

Demand is clearly one challenge; while auto demand should show significant year-over-year improvements from very low bases, there hasn’t yet been much in the way of targeted stimulus in this industry, and there is still a long way to go through this recession.

On the other side, supply is a pressure. Global steel output was down 2.5% in July, which sounds pretty good until you realize that 9% growth in China drove all of that and that global production would have been down 17% otherwise, with 24% and 29% yoy declines in the EU and U.S., respectively. With that, EU utilization (and Europe is about two-thirds of voestalpine’s demand base) is at a very low 54%. Demand will have to improve significantly to get utilization rates back in the 70%’s – which is usually the point where companies like voestalpine typically have some meaningfully pricing power.

As I said before, the auto end-market is an important one for voestalpine, accounting for about one-third of demand. It’s not such a big part of the HPM business (about 25%) nor Metal Engineering (about 15%), but it accounts for close to 40% of the Steel segment and close to 60% of the Metal Forming business.

On top of that, energy markets account for another 15% or so of demand. Although the global energy market isn’t as weak as the U.S. onshore market, it’s not strong, and I don’t like the outlook for voestalpine’s tubes or plate in this market for a couple of years. Non-residential construction, too, is likely to see some near-term pressure, weakening another 10%-15% of voestalpine’s demand.

Hanging On For The Turn

Relative to ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY), I don’t see many restructuring levers for voestalpine to pull – that’s the downside of being a pretty good operator. What’s worse, with the company having invested over EUR 2 billion in various growth projects over the past decade, I see a risk that persistently weak steel prices could drive additional goodwill impairments – while these are non-cash accounting adjustments, they can nevertheless impact debt covenants and risk perception.

For the time being, voestalpine will be keeping its third furnace idled. This is a no-brainer to me; the company can meet likely demand over the next years with its two operating furnaces and it would only take about a month to bring the third facility back to operation. Unfortunately, management’s plan to “run off” its blast furnace operations and shift more toward electric arc furnaces may be compromised for some time given the prospects of weaker prices and cash flows.

One possible source of intermediate-term upside is the company’s Texas HBI facility. Although the company has had some challenges with this plant (pretty much par for the course for the industry), the plans for several steel companies (EAF operators and otherwise) to increase their higher-value steel output and expand their exposure to markets like auto steel should support improving demand for this merchant capacity (about 40% of the plant output is needed by voestalpine for its own operations).

The Outlook

I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth from voestalpine in the low single-digits, but I have greater doubts about the company’s ability to shift more of its business mix towards higher-value products given the constraints of weaker prices, weaker margins, and weaker cash flow relative to my pre-COVID-19 outlook. Transformation takes money, and I think it’ll be a couple of years before voestalpine will be able to comfortably make meaningful investments in previously-identified growth markets.

Still, I do believe that mid-single-digit FCF margins are attainable over the full cycle, and that supports a fair value about 15% to 20% higher than today’s price, as does the company’s full-cycle EBITDA and forward ROE.

The Bottom Line

voestalpine looks like a tricky call. As I’ve said in other pieces, you generally want to own inferior companies when steel turns around (names like ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel), but steel prices have not recovered in anticipation of the auto/industrial recovery that has driven those sectors in recent months. In a muddle-through scenario I believe it’s better to own higher-quality names, but I don’t think voestalpine is quite on par with Steel Dynamics or Nucor.

So, that’s part of why this is a tricky call – it’s cheaper than higher-quality names like Steel Dynamics and Nucor, not as cheap as weaker names like Arcelor, and likewise doesn’t offer quite as much upside as other “in the middle” ideas like Acerinox or Ternium. Given all that, this is a name to monitor for a general sector turnaround, but I’d rather own Acerinox or Ternium at today’s prices.

