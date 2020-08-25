The company has $4.5 billion of financing which will enable it to handle the worst of the collapse until things improve.

Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) is one the largest publicly traded remaining retail stores with a market capitalization of roughly $2 billion. The company has been decimated by COVID-19, seeing its share price drop by more than 60% from mid-February. However, despite that, the recent wave of retail bankruptcies means that Macy's, as a retail giant, actually has a unique opportunity to expand.

Macy's - PYMNTS

Macy's Downturn

Macy's has struggled because of COVID-19, as retail sales have been devastated.

Macy's Sales - Macy's Investor Presentation

The company saw 1Q 2019 sales of $5.5 billion and 1Q 2020 sales of $3 billion, representing a 45% YoY decline in sales. The company saw respectable gross margins at 17.1%, but saw a more than 50% decline in SG&A and saw significant impairment, restructuring, and other costs. The company saw a GAAP loss per share, but the company's overall portfolio has remained strong.

However, with that said, the company is continuing to perform well. The company's digital performance is exceeding expectations, and it's continuing to reopen stores, with most having been reopened. Malls are still seeing a strong decline. However, with the 6 months of the pandemic over, the worst is almost certainly past.

At the same time, Macy's has bet the farm, so to speak, on a recovery by withdrawing $4.5 billion in debt. More than $1 billion in senior debt was raised at more than 8%, while a real estate-based asset facility was raised at $3.15 billion. Arguments vary, with Macy's real estate estimated to be worth between $7 billion and $20 billion.

Either way, the company has bet a respectable % of its real estate assets on this.

The Opportunity

However, as much as Macy's is struggling, other companies are struggling much more.

Macy's CEO Jeff Genette - CNBC

Major stores have fired for bankruptcy such as Pier 1 (OTCPK:PIRRQ), Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), Neiman Marcus, and J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ). Macy's is one of the last remaining big in-person stores, and Macy's CEO has stated as follows:

We see there’s about $10 billion worth of opportunity that’s up for grabs right now based on what’s going on with the competitive climate,” he said. Without providing specifics, he said Macy’s may add categories in its stores based on what some of these distressed companies’ former customers might be searching for.

Specifically, Macy's is one of the last remaining big box stores. For people who prefer to shop in person, Macy's is one of the last remaining opportunities. In the same way that Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is buying its competitors to maintain its rent, Macy's can steal up the cheap clothing assets from its competitors.

Macy's Overall Portfolio

Macy's overall portfolio has continued to remain strong as the company remains focused on developing these assets.

Macy's SG&A Improvement - Macy's Investor Presentation

Macy's spends $6 billion on annual SG&A spending, and its plan is to reduce expenses by $1.5 billion by 2022. That means a dramatic 25% reduction for the company's expenses which will enable it to save much more money. Those savings mean the potential for long-term shareholder rewards once the company emerges from COVID-19.

Macy's Strategy - Macy's Investor Presentation

The company is also focused on its long-term portfolio. It is focusing on quality fashion and customer relationships with those customers who are still willing to shop. The company is focusing to accelerate digital growth and optimizing its overall store portfolio. Lastly, the company is working to reset its cost basis.

All of these things together will allow the company to maintain an incredibly strong portfolio, one that will support long-term shareholder rewards.

Macy's Opportunity

The net opportunity to Macy's here is its ability to overtake its customers at a much lower price. For example, Forever 21 sold its entire retail business for $81 million. That's something that Macy's could comfortably afford. The company could issue equity or use other aspects of its portfolio to purchase these companies.

Alternatively, as the company has already discussed, it has the unique opportunity to grab customers from competing companies. These customers could provide billions in annual revenue - $10 billion in new annual revenue would be a 50% increase from the company's normal 2019 sales. That would be enormous for the company without new infrastructure or costs increasing proportionally.

Macy's Financial Position

Macy's overall long-term potential is based on the company's financial position. Fortunately, the company's is strong.

Macy's Financial Position - Y Charts

Macy's, until COVID-19 began, was focused on dramatically reducing its debt. Unfortunately, the company's debt and real estate backed debt is back up towards $9 billion. However, the company, in 2019, had nearly $2 billion in income, which means, in a manageable market environment, even with interest reductions, it's in a good position.

Assuming interest eats up $700 million of the company's cash, that still leaves $1.3 billion to pay down debt. That means that, in a normal market environment, the company can aggressively pay down its debt. This means that, pending a return to normal for the market, Macy's has an incredibly strong financial position.

However, the potential benefit to Macy's here is its ability to overtake its noticeably worse positioned competitors and be in a much stronger position post COVID-19.

Macy's Risks

The risks to Macy's are fairly obvious at this point, the company has watched sales drop by 40% because of COVID-19, and the company's expenses remain high. However, this collapse in system actually presents Macy's with an incredibly unique opportunity. The company can acquire business from competitors, and potentially emerge stronger than before.

Bankruptcy is still a long-term concern, but with news of a new COVID-19 vaccine, the risk reward benefits the company. The company, at just over $6 a share, is less than 10% of where it was 5 years ago. Investors should allocate a small % of capital they are okay with losing for the potential of buying a company that'll emerge even stronger from COVID-19.

Conclusion

Macy's has been devastated by COVID-19 as in-person shopping has ground to a halt. The company was forced to withdraw $4.5 billion in financing at rates of more than 8% along with billions in financing backed up by its incredibly valuable real estate portfolio of assets. These two things combined highlight the company's difficult positioning.

However, the company has the unique opportunity to grab nearly $10 billion in competitor sales, which would be a 50% increase from pre-COVID-19 sales numbers. That increase in revenue could result in a much stronger earnings and future returns. As the company recovers, it'll be able to restart paying down debt and emerge much stronger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.