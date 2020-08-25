QQQX would be the higher growth/lower yield option, while QYLD goes for lower growth/higher yield.

It would be a mistake to consider the two interchangeably since their options overlay strategies are definitely different.

Investment Thesis

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) and the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) both utilize a strategy of owning the Nasdaq 100 index while simultaneously writing covered call options in order to generate a substantial income. While both funds may appear similar on the surface, there are a number of factors that could make one preferable over the other.

In this article, I'll break down all the similarities and differences between the two funds.

QQQX vs. QYLD

Since the market low in March, times have been terrific for growth investors, but not so much for income seekers. Outside of riskier junk bonds, yields on the fixed income side are miserable. They're not much better on the equity side, although dividend growth stocks have done a reasonable job of keeping up with the broader market.

But it's clear that tech and mega-cap growth, mainly the Nasdaq 100, have been the place to be. I won't get into all the gyrations of whether these stocks are overvalued or if they can keep rising. Instead, I want to take a look at a pair of funds that might be able to give investors the best of both worlds - strong capital appreciation potential and high yield.

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF both seek to scratch that growth/yield itch. They both utilize a strategy of owning the Nasdaq 100 index while simultaneously writing covered call options in order to generate a substantial income.

At a high level, it seems like a good strategy. Why not combine the upside of one area of the market that keeps on outperforming with a high yield that can solve your income problems? Well, the downside is that covered call funds tend to underperform during bull markets because those call options get exercised. That caps some of the funds' upside. Actually, it caps a lot of the upside.

Data by YCharts

QQQX is trailing the Nasdaq 100 by more than 20% year-to-date. QYLD is actually in negative territory despite holding the hottest index of the year. You might ask why the huge difference in performance between two seemingly similar funds. The answer lies in how the funds execute their options strategies, but also is influenced by how buy/write funds perform in general.

Covered call funds tend to perform better in steady sideways and down markets (note: QYLD beat the Nasdaq 100 during the February/March bear, but QQQX underperformed, so don't count on this notion always being the case). Clearly, we haven't seen that over the past several months.

But for investors looking at capturing a high yield while leveraging some exposure to the high flying tech space, QQQX and QYLD will still hold a great deal of appeal. Below the surface, however, they're actually quite different.

If you're thinking of adding one of these high yield Nasdaq 100 funds to your portfolio, here's what you need to know to distinguish the two products.

CEF vs. ETF

Here's the biggest difference right off the bat. QYLD is an ETF, while QQQX is a closed-end fund. Outside of the structural differences between the two fund types, QQQX adds in the premium/discount variable that QYLD often does not.

QQQX is a bit unusual in the sense that its share price really hasn't deviated that much from its NAV over the past couple of years.

Data by YCharts

This year's bear market tanked the fund's discount, as it did with many other CEFs, down to below -15%. But since the second half of 2018, the share price has typically only deviated a few percent from its NAV. It's actually about on par with its NAV as I write this.

Savvy CEF traders often like to take advantage of changes to the premium/discount of a fund in order to generate outperformance, but it does increase the daily volatility of the fund. Historically, the standard deviation of daily returns on QQQX has been about 30-50% higher than those of QYLD.

Which is better depends on your preference. QYLD offers a bit more predictability and less volatility, but QQQX probably offers a higher ceiling.

Nasdaq 100 Index Coverage

QYLD and QQQX both own the entire Nasdaq 100 index and layer their options strategies on top of that. Some funds try to get a little fancy by buying an ETF for sector/market coverage or only buy a certain percentage of an index's components in order to obtain coverage that is "close enough".

These two funds, however, all of the index's components, so there's no difference here.

Option Strategy

Outside of the ETF/CEF distinction, here's where QYLD and QQQX differ the most. While both use nearest-month Nasdaq 100 call options for their exposure, that's where the similarities end.

QQQX anticipates layering covered calls over 35-75% of the fund's assets with a long-term target of a 55% overlay. The fund's management team can tilt that percentage one way or the other depending upon its expectations for market conditions going forward, but 55% will be the "neutral" position.

Currently, QQQX is right around that middle ground at 57%.

QYLD, on the other hand, layers options over 100% of the portfolio. That creates two main differences when comparing to QQQX. It generally creates a higher for QYLD since it's generating greater option writing income, but it caps more of the fund's upside potential in a bull market.

The latter point we see pretty clearly in the chart above (which I'll reprint here).

Data by YCharts

Since fewer overwritten shares were being called away in QQQX's portfolio, it was able to capture more the Nasdaq 100's bullish rise. QYLD, on the other hand, was probably getting its shares called away all the time and is a big reason why it's been unable to really generate any gains this year despite the underlying index's big year.

Again, this strategy should play into QYLD's hands during sideways, less volatile or downtrending markets. During bull markets like the one in 2020, QQQX has the relative advantage.

Distribution Yield & Schedule

Which of the two funds is preferable largely depends on your income needs and your opinion of where tech stocks are headed. Investors looking for more capital appreciation have probably been satisfied with QQQX's growth tilt, while more pure high yield seekers might prefer QYLD.

As it stands currently, QYLD's 11% yield nearly doubles that of QQQX's 6% yield.

Data by YCharts

There are also distribution schedules to consider. QQQX makes what I'll call "fixed but flexible" distributions on a quarterly basis, where QYLD makes variable payments on a monthly schedule.

I call QQQX's distribution "fixed but flexible" because, while it generally maintains a fixed distribution on a quarterly basis, it revisits and often changes its payment every year or so.

I don't view the semi-frequent distribution changes on QQQX as a bad thing. Just more of a thing to be aware of in case you're looking for steady, predictable income. QYLD's distribution, of course, changes every single month.

Risk

One of the big selling points of covered call ETFs is their ability to reduce volatility. QYLD largely fills that objective thanks to its 100% call option overlay, but not so much with QQQX.

Data by YCharts

The standard deviation of returns demonstrates that QQQX is only slightly less risky than the Nasdaq 100 itself. That's not exactly what you want to see from a fund that has a quasi-capped upside. The absolute returns may outperform those of QYLD in an extended bull market, but the risk-adjusted returns appear to be a bit subpar.

QYLD comes in about 25% less risky than QQQX, although the difference between the two is wider in the short-term recent past. Again, none of this should be especially surprising given the strategies of the two funds. QQQX is higher growth/lower yield, while QYLD is lower growth/higher yield.

Conclusion

Both QQQX and QYLD present interesting choices for high yield seekers looking to maintain exposure to the tech sector.

The two are not, however, interchangeable. Those looking for more of a growth tilt should probably favor QQQX, while those preferring a double-digit yield will like QYLD.

The whipsaw equity market of 2020 hasn't been particularly kind to covered call ETFs, especially QYLD, which failed to offer a significant degree of downside during the February/March bear market and lagged noticeably during the subsequent recovery. If the markets begin to normalize and volatility continues coming down, I can picture these two funds beginning to do a little better.

Both have reasonable expense ratios given their objectives - QQQX at 0.95% and QYLD at 0.60%.

Overall, I like both of these funds for what they offer, but make sure you're choosing the one whose approach aligns with your goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.