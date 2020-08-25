3 Reasons To Sell The Australian Dollar Against The New Zealand Dollar

In my previous article, I have already outlined three key reasons to sell the Australian dollar - specifically, against the Canadian dollar. Indeed, since that article was published, AUD/CAD has lost almost 2.0% in value and the pair is still trading within the descending channel. In this article, I would like to outline three reasons to short the Australian dollar against the New Zealand dollar (short AUD/NZD).

Reason One: Technical Set-Up

While AUDNZD is still trading within the ascending channel, it has failed to set a new high for almost a week now. Therefore, the bullish momentum is weakening as indicated by the MACD indicator, which is starting to trend down (see the chart below). Additionally, an inverse cup and handle pattern on an hourly chart is calling for a re-test of 1.0800. Furthermore, RSI is heavily overbought on the weekly chart and fundamentals are not in AUD's favor (continue reading).

AUDNZD Technical Chart

Source: Trading View

Reason Two: Inflation and Monetary Policy

Australia's annual inflation turned negative for the first time in 22 years in the pandemic-hit second quarter as government childcare subsidies and lower oil prices fueled the biggest quarterly fall on record. Indeed, Australia now has one of the lowest inflation rates among the industrialized nations (second only to Switzerland's negative 0.9%) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

It is therefore unsurprising that Australia's central bank (Royal Bank of Australia, or RBA) held its cash rate at an all-time low, predicting the economic recovery will likely be both "uneven" and 'bumpy" as the country's second biggest state locks down to fight a resurgence of the COVID-19. Two weeks ago, the RBA offered to buy A$500 million ($360.25 million) in Australian government bonds as part of its quantitative easing program to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25%.

Conversely, consumer prices in New Zealand rose 1.5% in the second quarter. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is now much closer to its inflation target than the RBA is. Most recently, retail sales beat expectations by 0.4% and just two weeks ago, New Zealand marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease. Indeed, New Zealand’s economy has fared better than many predicted. The country has managed to keep its unemployment rate at just 4%, although many economists say the number doesn’t account for recent job losses. Still, the joblessness rate in Australia is two times greater than in New Zealand.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

Although the monetary authorities of both countries are dovish and are expected to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period of time, the RBNZ is arguably less dovish than the RBA (see the chart below). Indeed, stronger AUD (which has appreciated by almost 6% y-o-y) is likely to make Philip Lowe's (RBA governor) job only tougher as the appreciation in the currency often leads to a reduction in inflationary pressures. Conversely, the New Zealand dollar is up just 2.0% y-o-y.

Source: @JohnKicklighter (Twitter)

Reason Three: Bonds Yields Spreads

In just four months, the value of the Australian dollar has increased by almost 9% against its New Zealand counterpart.

Have a look at the chart below. It shows daily closing exchange rates for 1 Australian dollar to 1 New Zealand dollar. Rising AUDNZD means that the Australian dollar is appreciating, while the New Zealand dollar is depreciating. Declining AUDNZD means that the Australian dollar is depreciating, while the New Zealand dollar is appreciating.

Source: Bluegold Trader (website)

The chart also shows the yield spreads between Australian government bonds and New Zealand government bonds. Bond yields are considered to be an important measuring stick for market confidence and investor appetites. Most importantly, yields often reflect traders' expectations for interest rate changes, which is a major driver for the currency exchange rate. The bond spread or the interest rate differential of an exchange rate is the difference between two similar tenors of debt instruments in two separate countries, such as the 2-year note or the 10-year note. There is usually a strong relationship (positive correlation) between interest rate differentials and the price of a currency.

As we can see from the chart above, AUDNZD was initially pushed higher by widening yield spreads. However, the yield spreads have failed to set a new high and there is now a bearish divergence between AUDNZD exchange rate bonds' yield spreads - particularly, the 10-year yield spread.

Conclusion

The technical picture for the AUDNZD is gradually turning bearish. Historically "expensive" exchange rate and a bearish divergence between the AUDNZD and the yield spreads enhance the views of a limited upside for AUDNZD.

I recommend SHORT AUD/NZD. Targets: 1.0880, and 1.0760 (in extension). Stop loss: 1.1030.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUD/NZD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short AUD/NZD