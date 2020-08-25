The stock is slightly overvalued right now and does not have the potential to beat the market over the next decade.

Walmart's dividend yield of 1.65% is as solid as a rock, and I expect the company to consistently grow its dividend/share for the next ten years.

Walmart e-commerce and Walmart+ subscription service are essential to the big-box retailer's growth ambitions. However, they might be too late to the party with an inferior product.

For the last two decades, Walmart managed to fend off Amazon (e-commerce) and grew its revenues at a steady pace. However, Amazon's one-day delivery system has forced Walmart into action.

Source: lippincott.com

Investment Thesis

Walmart (WMT) is one of the best defensive stocks to hold during a recession due to its massive retail presence with an outsized market share in grocery. The big-box retailer delivered mind boggling numbers last quarter, but the boost could prove to be short-lived, and the growth could revert back to low single digits in the upcoming quarters.

Source: Walmart Earnings Presentation

Now, I do see Walmart as an extremely reliable cash-flow generating business with a robust balance sheet. However, the stock is slightly overpriced at $130. My expectation for Walmart's future growth rate for the next decade is pegged at ~1-3%, and these projections show that investors could not beat the market with new capital in Walmart today.

With that being said, Walmart's anemic organic sales growth, coupled with its share repurchase programs, should drive free cash flow per share (and therefore share price) higher. In short, my investment thesis is centered on the following points:

Walmart is a very mature business (low single-digit revenue growth), but it continues to deliver enhanced shareholder value by growing dividends and carrying out stock buybacks.

Walmart's robust financials fortify its dividend, and in my opinion, its operations shall provide ample dry powder to resume its buyback program in the second half of 2020.

Furthermore, Walmart is rolling out its Prime competitor, Walmart+, a subscription service that could boost its e-commerce sales and customer loyalty. Walmart+ offers same-day grocery delivery and some gas discounts, but it is no match for Amazon Prime, which includes several other perks like e-books, music, and incredible video content through Prime Video.

Lastly, Walmart's stock is currently trading slightly above its intrinsic value. And investors buying in at $130 would probably underperform the market over the next decade.

In today's article, we will proceed in accordance with the following outline:

Long-term financial analysis and impact of COVID-19 on recent earnings. Estimation of fair value and expected return.

Let's get started!

Financial Analysis

The government-enforced shut down of non-essential stores gave an unfair advantage to some businesses like Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), and Target (TGT). In not so many words, it arbitrarily created a business world of haves and have nots. Not only did asset owners act as the primary beneficiaries of the Fed's largess, but they also acted as the primary beneficiaries of governments choosing what companies would thrive during the still lingering lockdowns. Fun times.

Most states allowed these stores to sell non-essential goods like apparel & home furnishing. Since most of their competitors were shut down by governments, the sales at companies like Walmart and Target saw a considerable uptick. This is visible in Walmart's latest quarterly sales, which saw a 9.3% rise in comparable-store sales and a whopping 97% jump in e-commerce revenue. However, I expect this jump to be anomalous, i.e., Walmart's growth rate shall return to low single-digits (1-3%), or revert to the mean in other words, over the long term.

To highlight why I believe such growth will dampen moving forward, let's explore the income statement to understand the long-term trends in Walmart's business.

Income Statement Analysis

(Source: YCharts)

Over the last ten years, Walmart's revenue grew from $419 billion to $542 billion at just 2.61% CAGR. As e-commerce continues to disrupt traditional retail, I must say that Walmart's performance has been commendable; however, one can say that the business has long matured, such that growth moving forward will likely move in line with U.S. GDP growth, i.e., 1-3% per year. Walmart has a significant retail presence (11K+ stores); i.e., it is located quite close to its customers. However, this means that there is not a lot of room to grow from here.

Walmart+ Versus Amazon Prime

Any hopes for future growth relies upon Walmart's e-commerce operations, but its offering is quite inferior to its rival Amazon at the moment. To compete with Amazon's Prime membership program, Walmart is rolling out a subscription service called "Walmart+," which is more or less an upfront annual payment for home-deliveries. Walmart+ is $98 per year, and Amazon Prime is $119 per year.

From my perspective, Prime Video, Prime Music, and the robustness of Amazon's third-party seller platform make Amazon's subscription much more compelling than that of Walmart+, which offers just grocery delivery. Moreover, my personal experience with Walmart+ is horrible, as none of my orders are being processed since I signed up for the service a couple of days back. Even if Walmart improves its tech, I do not think Amazon Prime users will be shifting to Walmart+ anytime soon as Amazon has the largest number of listings on its platform and offers much better perks.

Thus, in my opinion, Walmart's focus on e-commerce would merely serve to protect its retail market share from rivals like Amazon, Etsy (ETSY), Target (TGT), etc. With all of this in mind, I maintain my position that Walmart's revenues will continue to grow at low single-digits for the next decade.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Source: YCharts

At the end of last quarter, Walmart had cash and equivalents of $16.91 billion and financial debt of $49.93 billion. Furthermore, Walmart's EBITDA of $37.74 billion adequately covers the $2.4 billion interest expense. Hence, there are no liquidity concerns, and it remains one of the most secure investments one can make in this world.

With that being said, return is a measure of risk, so when one assumes no risk, they can assume a low return is on its way. The trick is to identify opportunities that yield returns between 12% and 25% in a sustainable way. Any less and you're not taking enough risk to beat the market. Any more and you're likely assuming too much risk.

Moving right along...

Cash Flow Analysis

Source: YCharts

In the last twelve months, Walmart generated a massive $23.62 billion in free cash flow. Now, in recent years, the company dispensed the entirety of its free cash flow via dividends and buybacks. However, due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Walmart suspended its buyback program to boost its financial position, which is quite curious to me.

Source: YCharts

For a company that just had its best quarter in years, I would expect an acceleration in the buyback. Rather, as a shareholder, I would demand it, but I suppose Walmart did not want to be the company getting even richer than it has already gotten from being one of the unequivocal winners of the pandemic.

Dividend Analysis

Over the last twelve months, the company paid dividends of $2.14 per share, which translates to a cash dividend payout ratio of ~25.7%. The low cash dividend payout ratio affords Walmart ample room to keep growing its dividend in the future. The buybacks will reduce the total dividends paid "obligation" (there are quotations because a dividend is not obligated in the way an interest payment on a bond is obligated), which shall further enable Walmart to raise its dividend per share.

Source: YCharts

Buyback Analysis

Over the last decade, Walmart has utilized large stock buyback programs to enhance shareholder value. In the previous five years alone, it has repurchased ~383 million shares (11.85% of its diluted shares outstanding).

(Source: YCharts)

Earlier this year, Walmart suspended its stock buyback program. However, I expect the company to resume its buyback program once the business uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

What is Walmart's Intrinsic Value?

To answer that question, we will employ our proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point. Assessing the impacts of dividends and the growth thereof on total expected return.

I really like Walmart for the LASV model because it really, really works for each step. Walmart will buy back shares and thereby accelerate the growth of its free cash flow per share. Walmart pays a dividend, the added returns of which can be easily added via the software of the LASV model.

Long story short, DGI's won't find a better tool for intrinsic value analysis than our model... at least in my humble, unbiased opinion!

Now, let's check out the results!

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, Walmart's fair value is $116.37, i.e., the stock is currently "overvalued" by 11.71%. Now, a DCF illustrates whether a stock is over/under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of demonstrating what one can expect in the way of future expected returns. For that, we must employ step 3 and step 4 of the LASV model, the results of which can be seen below:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Walmart's dividend growth history necessitates a total return calculation. Here's a look at the performance of the stock when accounting for dividends and the growth thereof:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Hence, long-term investment in Walmart would fetch a total return of only ~7.56% CAGR, which is lower than my investment hurdle rate of 9.8%. Thus, I rate Walmart a hold at $130.

Concluding Remarks

Walmart's business remains resilient in a tough economic environment. After witnessing the rise of e-commerce (Amazon), Walmart is finally upping its game. However, Walmart+ pales in comparison to Amazon Prime and would likely not add enough to truly move the needle for Walmart. Thus, I expect Walmart e-commerce will just about help maintain the company's retail market share. Furthermore, I think Walmart's revenue growth rates will return to 1-3% after the short-term boost from coronavirus pandemic disappears.

The stock is currently over-valued by ~12% and does not offer market-beating returns. However, Walmart is a reliable company with steady dividend growth that could reduce the volatility of your portfolio. Hence, I rate Walmart a hold at $130 for existing shareholders. If you are looking to take new long positions in Walmart, purchase only if the stock dips below $100, and as with almost all obviously high-quality companies, yes, you're right: such a price will not come unless we get a violent market correction.

Such is the life of the market, however! We get compensated for the risk we assume.

Key Takeaway: Walmart is a hold at $130.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to hit the "Follow" button for more, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.