Coffee connoisseurs can be extremely picky and finicky. In the US and many other countries worldwide, the Arabica beans are the most popular. In Europe and the Middle East, most people prefer the Robusta beans that produce espresso coffees.

In the US, many people flock to their local Starbucks (SBUX) for their caffeine fix. Others favor the coffee sold by Dunkin Brands (DNKN) or other coffee purveyors. I prefer the coffee at Dunkin Donuts as I find it smoother and tastier. Both SBUX and DNKN sell Arabica beans, but there is a difference in the products.

The coffee that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange as a member of the soft or tropical commodity group is the Arabica beans. Brazil is the world’s leading producer, but consumption is ubiquitous. When it comes to coffee shops, the price of the beans is a critical input. Since the turn of this century, the price of nearby ICE coffee futures has traded from a low of 41.50 cents to a high of $3.0625 per pound. Since the 1970s, the range in the futures has been from 41.50 cents to $3.3750 per pound. The price of coffee can impact the earnings of SBUX and DNKN. Both stocks are a lot closer to their highs than the lows over the past years. A sudden rise in the price of the soft commodity could impact their profits.

Constructive price action in coffee futures

After trading to a low of 96.90 cents per pound on the active month December futures contract on June 15, the price of coffee recovered.

As the daily chart highlights, price momentum and relative strength indicators have been moving higher and were above neutral readings on August 24, with the price at just below the $1.20 per pound level. The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market declined from 269,572 to 257,130 contracts from August 13 to August 21. Daily historical volatility dropped from almost 38% earlier this month of 22.73% on August 24. Coffee futures have made higher lows since mid-June.

The weekly chart shows that the price recovered from 93.45 cents per pound, the low for 2020, to $1.1950 on the continuous contract the past weeks. The price action in the coffee futures arena has been bullish. Technical resistance is at $1.2725, $1.3065, and $1.3840 per pound, the December 2019 high. A move above that level would make the upside target the 2016 peak at $1.76 per pound.

Coffee is a cost of goods input for SBUX and DNKN

While employment, rent, and other expenses are significant factors for companies like Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin Brands (DNKN), the price of coffee beans is a cost of goods input. The markup for coffee is substantial, but a dramatic rise in the price of Arabica beans could impact earnings for both companies.

The price of coffee can be highly volatile. In 2011, 1997, and 1977, coffee’s price rose to above $3 per pound. Another move to triple the current level could cause the companies to increase prices to their customers or eat away at their profits.

Coffee prices depend on a variety of factors. The weather in Brazil is a primary determinate of the path of least resistance of the price of the soft commodity. Weather events that limit supplies always have the potential to push prices to the upside. Crop diseases like leaf rust and others, could wipe out a crop quickly and cause prices to jump. Since Brazil is the world’s leading producer of the Arabica beans, the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar also can influence the price of coffee. The Brazilian real has weakened steadily against the US dollar since 2011, which has weighed on the price of coffee beans. A rebound in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar could have the opposite effect.

The action in SBUX has been steady

Starbucks (SBUX) has been a high flying stock for years. Like most other shares, the price fell to a low in March as the coronavirus spread around the world. On August 24, the S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high and closed at 3,431.28, 6.2% above the level at the end of 2019.

SBUX shares fell to a low of $50.02 on March 18. At $78.68 on August 24, SBUX was still 10.5% below the $87.92 level at the end of 2019 as the stock underperformed the S&P 500. The chart illustrated that SBUX shares have traded in a sideways pattern after recovering through early June. The high on June 8 at $83.62 was still below the closing price on December 31, 2019.

DNKN a more bullish pattern since March

The price pattern for DNKN shares has been a bit more bullish than for SBUX over the past weeks as the stock continues to make higher lows and higher highs.

The chart shows that DNKN shares fell to a bottom in March at $38.51. DNKN closed 2019 at $75.54 and reached its latest high on August 24 at $73.61, almost double the level in March, but still 2.6% below the price for the shares at the end of last year.

Both SBUX and DNKN have underperformed the overall stock market in 2020. Social distancing because of the virus and economic weakness has weighed on the company’s share prices.

An explosive move in coffee could weigh on the two stocks- There has been little reason or ability to hedge

Meanwhile, the continuous contract in the Arabica coffee futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange closed 2019 at $1.2915 per pound, which was a lot closer to the high for last year at $1.3840 than the low at 86.35 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2005. The lowest price for coffee futures gave way to the highest since mid-2017 at the end of last year.

The price of coffee futures appears to have found a bottom in April 2019 at 86.35 cents per pound as it has made higher lows on the weekly chart. In September 2019, DNKN shares reached an all-time high of $84.83 when coffee futures were below the $1 level. SBUX reached its peak in July 2019 at $99.72 per share when the price spent time below $1 per pound. A lot more than coffee futures prices contribute to companies’ earnings, but coffee’s cost is a factor. A sudden move to the upside could present a challenge for SBUX and DNKN.

In 2008, coffee fell to a low of just over $1 per pound. The secular rally in the raw materials asset class took the price of the soft commodity to a high of $3.0625 in 2011. The falling US dollar, low interest rates, and unprecedented liquidity from central banks and stimulus from governments could cause a similar move in commodities over the coming months and years. A surge in the price of coffee may weigh on SBUX and DNKN shares. Meanwhile, hedging the coffee price for anything more than a few months into the future is not an easy task for the leading consumers of the beans. The deferred futures contracts suffer from limited liquidity, and the contango or premium for future delivery is high. Coffee for delivery in December 2020 was trading at $1.1990 on August 24, but the December 2021 contract was at $1.2450, a premium of over 3.8%.

Moreover, since the 2021 crop has yet to grow, consumers looking to make significant purchases as a hedge are unlikely to find enough sellers. The price of coffee has been in a downtrend since 2011, so hand-to-mouth purchases have been the optimal approach to purchasing requirements. However, that could change over the coming months and years.

Many investors hold shares of SBUX and DNKN in their portfolios. Few watch the price of coffee futures, but they should. I am bullish on the prospects for coffee over the coming years. The most direct route for an investment or trade is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) does an excellent job tracking the price of coffee futures. JO has net assets of $62.86 million, trades an average of 92,628 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. JO could be a hedge for those holding significant positions in SBUX or DNKN who are concerned about the price of a leading cost of goods sold factor for the companies.

