Discovery (DISCA) continues to own one of the most-watched pay-TV networks in North America. As its advertising business, which accounts for more than half of the overall revenues, starts to improve sequentially, there's a great chance that the company will be able to beat its guidance for the current fiscal year and create additional shareholder value along the way. While Discovery still hasn't announced its streaming platform to the world, its strong library of content along with a high brand value should help the business to successfully launch its upcoming OTT offering and boost the number of its total subscribers. As the company continues to trade below its peers, there's a high chance that Discovery's stock will appreciate in the upcoming months. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in Discovery and have no plans to sell it in the foreseeable future.

Advertising and OTT Will Drive Growth

The decline of the advertising business along with the lack of sports events during the second quarter of the year hurt Discovery's overall revenues. However, while total revenues were down 12.1% Y/Y to $2.54 billion, the company still beat the street consensus by $30 million, while its non-GAP EPS of $0.77 also beat the forecast by $0.05. Discovery also managed to stay profitable, as its net income was $271 million and its total business generated $879 million in free cash flow, which is an increase of 47.5% Y/Y.

In the latest conference call, Discovery said that the advertising business is recovering and its 10 biggest advertising markets were already up 4%. The business is expected to grow sequentially across the board in the upcoming months, as sports leagues start to reopen and advertisers return to the market. At the same time, Discovery will continue to benefit from being one of the biggest creators of non-scripted content around the globe. Each year, Discovery produces around 8000 hours of content and is able to successfully monetize it, since the non-scripted content is much cheaper to create in comparison to scripted movies and TV series. In addition, Discovery currently owns 4 out of 10 biggest pay-TV networks, which include TLC, HG Discovery, and others, in the United States. This helps the company to expand the number of its subscribers and diversify its user base.

Currently, the biggest unknown in Discovery's portfolio is its streaming offering. At the latest conference call, Discovery's CEO David Zaslav said that the company's OTT offering will be revealed very soon. Considering this, buying Discovery's stock at this stage, means betting on the success of the company's upcoming streaming business model. Discovery will likely have a much different OTT offering in comparison to its peers since its library consists mostly of a non-scripted content, which was mentioned above. At the same time, by fully owning its diversified library of content, which constantly increases in size, Discovery should have no problems growing the number of its subscribers for its upcoming streaming platform at the initial stages of the launch.

After launching the service, Discovery could decide to sell itself to a much bigger competitor, who is in dire need of new content. Considering that AMC (AMCX), MGM, and Viacom (VIAC)(VIACA) expressed interest in selling themselves to a bigger entity, Discovery could do the same, considering that it has one of the largest libraries of content in the world. In the recent conference call, the management said that they don't mind looking at strategic M&A opportunities.

Selling also makes sense for Discovery considering that more consumers will abandon linear TV offerings for OTT services. Sine Discovery hasn't launched its streaming service yet, it's currently unable to offset the potential losses from the advertising and distribution businesses in the long-term. At the same time, we don't know how successful Discovery will be in its efforts to transition itself to a direct-to-consumer business model.

The fact that Discovery's stock price has been trading so low just shows that investors are not fully convinced in the company's ability to offset the potential losses from the cord-cutting. Another problem is that the OTT field is already oversaturated with different streaming solutions and Discovery will not have a first-mover advantage, which could've helped it to substantially boost the number of its subscribers at launch.

Despite all of those risks, I'm still confident in Discovery's ability to drive growth in the foreseeable future. The company has $1.69 billion in cash and it's able to get an additional $2.5 billion from its credit facility. Discovery also continues to deleverage its balance sheet and in Q2 its total debt decreased to $15.28 billion from $15.9 billion in Q1. At the same time, all that debt will mature in insignificant amounts over the next three decades, so investors shouldn't worry about a liquidity crisis happening anytime soon. With an interest coverage of 4.7x, Discovery will continue to successfully service its debt and reward its shareholders along the way. We should not forget that the company has operating and net margins of 28.29x and 12.86x, respectively, which shows that despite the decline of the advertising business, it remains profitable and the street expects it to grow its revenues and EPS in the upcoming years.

At the same time, Discovery will continue to create shareholder value through buybacks. The company still has an ability to spend $1.8 billion on the repurchase of its stock and as its blackout period ended on August 6, it's very likely that the management currently repurchases its shares, as they trade close to its 5-year lows.

By trading at an EV/EBITDA and forward P/E ratios of 3.83x and 8.16x, respectively, Discovery's stock is also not overvalued to its peers, which trade at higher multiples. Considering this, I believe that Discovery has a limited downside at the current price and the rebound of the advertising market along with the upcoming launch of its OTT offering will drive growth in the upcoming months. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in the company and have no plans to unwind my long position anytime soon.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.