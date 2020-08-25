Overseas operations are currently difficult for both Exxon and Chevron.

On June 16th, I recommended Exxon (XOM) at $48 a share when I published this article "Exxon Mobil: I Told You To Sell At $88, Now I'm Telling You To Buy At $48"

In that article, I extolled the virtues of buying a beaten-down Exxon in a market where I believe oil prices are headed upward over the next 2 or 3 years.

Then about a month later I published an article comparing Exxon with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) "Exxon Vs. Shell: Exxon Wins By A Dividend" and came to the conclusion that Exxon was better because it did not cut its dividend like Shell did.

Today I will continue my oil-company comparisons with Exxon vs Chevron (CVX) the difference being these two oil giants are both US-based as opposed to Shell's European origins.

Here are 5 items to consider when comparing Exxon to Chevron.

If we look at the 10-year comparison, we can see for the first 5 years or so, both companies were running pretty neck and neck. Then, for the next 2 years, Exxon pulled ahead but then dropped behind Chevron over the last 3 years or so.

Overall, the last 10 years show this is a pretty even matchup.

But what we are more interested in is how the 2 companies will do going forward.

Looking at key financial metrics, you can see that Exxon and Chevron match up pretty well with each other with both winning 3 of the categories. And although Chevron has significantly higher FCF per share, it is somewhat offset by Exxon's higher CAPEX.

3. Exxon's downstream and big chemical operations give it a big advantage under adverse conditions.

The 2nd quarter of 2020 was a complete disaster for Chevron with big losses even after adjusting for impairments in every category.

Exxon, on the other hand, managed to make a profit in both downstream and chemicals in spite of COVID-19 related issues.

Exxon is the 7th largest chemical producer in the world and produces almost 3 times as many tons of chemicals as Chevron. Since chemicals sell even during recessionary periods, chemical production often provides a cushion to earnings when upstream and downstream are faltering. That is a plus for Exxon.

This quarter, Chevron decided to write off $2.3 billion from their Venezuela operations. The assumption must be the assets will be appropriated by the socialist government sometime in the near future.

Exxon is now in negotiations with Guyana's newly elected President to determine the terms of expansion of the giant Guyana oil fields. This usually means the price for the privilege of spending huge amounts of money on oil production is about to go up.

Per Seeking Alpha August 6:

Guyana opposition candidate Irfaan Ali was sworn in as president of the newly oil-producing country on Sunday, after he was declared winner of a disputed March election following a recount. Ali's political party has criticized the previous government's 2016 oil deal with Exxon Mobil (XOM) - which includes a 2% royalty and a 50% profit share after cost recovery - as too generous and said it shortchanged Guyana of its natural resources.

5. Exxon wins the dividend battle too.

Both companies pay a substantial dividend but because of Exxon's lower relative price, its dividend equals 8.1% vs. Chevron's 5.7%.

Many pundits are calling for both companies to cut their dividend but so far neither has done it.

The price of oil over the next 6 months will probably determine if a cut will be made, but at this point, Exxon looks better.

But, keep in mind, with this volatile oil price environment, EVERY oil company's dividend is at risk.

Conclusion:

Like my comparison of Exxon and Shell, comparing Exxon to Chevron turned out to be pretty close. But, in this case, Chevron had a much worse quarter than Exxon and in the end, Exxon's big dividend pushes it over the finish line first.

And in Shell's (and BP's) case, their commitment to a future of renewable energy production makes them an oil company in decline both in financial metrics and in purpose. But Shell's and BP's backing off of oil production is actually a plus for long-term oil producers like Exxon and Chevron because competition in their markets will decline as Shell and BP's oil production drops over time.

And looking at BP's estimates of future oil demand, there will be very little drop over the next 2 decades at least. If production drops faster than demand, prices will go up and perhaps substantially to the benefit of Exxon and Chevron.

Exxon remains a strong buy under $48.

Risks, alarm bells, and red flags

One problem with any petroleum-related business is government regulation. It can change in a moment and on a political whim. You need to look no further than the recent legal decision against the Dakota Pipeline (see here).

In a volatile environment like we are facing now, cash is always a viable alternative.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists. That may make profits elusive at best and provide losses at worst.

Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.