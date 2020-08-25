I think that pro-forma valuations look rather compelling, yet truly believe that management has some to prove first.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) announced a big sale, one which brought in hundreds of millions and thereby reduces the leverage profile of the firm a great deal, as the investment thesis and implications thereon warrant a look at the business.

The pro forma picture creates a business with far less leverage, still solid (adjusted) earnings power. While expectations are low following the deal, a bad track record and concerns about transaction and stranded costs mean that I am cautious as management has some to prove first.

The Sale, A Quick Look

NN Inc. has reached a deal to sell its Life Sciences division for $825 million to affiliates related to American Securities LLC. The company will obtain $755 million in cash, with the deal set to close in the final quarter of this year. An earn-out of $70 million is earmarked in relation to the 2022 performance.

The company expects net proceeds of $700 million as this should be enough to reduce net leverage from 6.1x to 1.8 times, thereby essentially killing any leverage concerns and related overhang on the stock.

In the deal presentation, the company claims that the deal tag comes in at 12.5 times anticipated EBITDA for the year. This suggests that EBITDA is seen at $66 million, and while this earnings power will be lost, the deal will not likely impact earnings a great deal as the company expects a $50 million reduction in interest expenses.

What Did NN Look Like?

NN generated $847 million in sales in 2019 on which the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $147 million, for margins equal to about 17% of sales. The Life Sciences business generated $360 million in sales, or 42% of total revenues. Revenues rose 45% last year, mostly as a result of two acquisitions (that of Paragon Medical and Bridgemedica), combined with some organic growth.

Reported adjusted operating income came in at $76 million, for margins of 21%, as it seems that margins will take quite a big beating this year. Based on the 2019 numbers and the $825 million deal tag, valuation multiples are not very impressive at 12.5 times EBITDA and 2.3 times sales.

In this respect, it is interesting to look at the past dealmaking. Paragon Medical was acquired in spring of 2018 for $375 million and Bridgemedica for an undisclosed valuation. With net proceeds now pegged at $700 million, but recognizing that these two deals were responsible for just a small segment of the activities, as it seems that the M&A round-tip has been a bit painful for investors.

The company has two remaining businesses. Mobile Solutions is a $298 million business, yet saw sales down 11% in 2019 due to exposure to the struggling automotive sector, as adjusted operating profits fell to just $18 million, for not so compelling margins. The other segment is Power Solutions, a stable company with $190 million in sales and adjusted operating profits of $33 million.

What Now?

Hard to imagine, yet NN was a $30 stock in 2017 as shares fell to $5 late in 2018 as the investor base was clearly questioning the acquisition track record of the company and had worries on the resulting debt overhang. Shares started 2020 around $10, hit just $2 during COVID-19, and now trade around $5 per share.

Shares traded at $5.94 per share ahead of the deal announcement for the sale of the Life Sciences segment. The shares of the company initially hit a high in the low $7s upon deal announcement, only to now fall towards $5.50 per share as the valuation is not very ''full''. To put this into perspective, with 42 million shares outstanding, equity is now valued at $230 million. Including a pro forma net debt position of around $100 million (not accounting for a potential earn-out), the enterprise value comes in at $330 million.

What remains are the Power Solutions and Mobile Solutions segments, with combined sales of nearly half a billion last year and adjusted operating profits of $50 million. With the business largely unleveraged, this could result in compelling valuation. The issue is that these results will not likely be achieved in 2020, with sales of the remaining business now seen at just $400-420 million, with EBITDA seen at just $55-$60 million. With depreciation of the remaining businesses set at $28 million, I peg adjusted EBIT at $30 million. With net debt of around $100 million and $5 million in pro forma interest expense, I peg adjusted earnings before taxes around $25 million and net earnings of $20 million.

This results in earnings of around $0.50 per share in a tough year, resulting in a 10 times multiple with $100 million in net debt potentially getting partially wiped out by 2022 following a full or partial earn-out of $70 million.

Note that these two remaining businesses reported EBITDA of $80 million in 2019. Based on the same calculations above, I peg net earnings around $38 million that year, for earnings just shy of a dollar under more normal conditions.

While these numbers look highly compelling with shares trading at just $5 and change, I would urge for some caution. While leverage is under control and earnings multiples under current conditions, let alone normal conditions, translate into compelling earnings multiples, I would be cautious.

The company has a bad track record in creating long-term value. Moreover, management indicated a desire to leverage up again and make some deals. All of this, and deal and stranded costs really result in a set-up for disappointment. For now, I am very happy to keep an eye on future developments to see if appeal is emerging, depending on the realistic earnings potential and pro forma picture following this deal.

