SAS AB (publ) (SASDF) CEO Rickard Gustafson on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Today I'm pleased to present Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Torbjørn Wist. Speakers, please begin.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you so much and a warm welcome everyone to this interim report presentation. Our third quarter presentation and we will follow the normal procedures, which means that I will start and try to provide an overview of the quarter and overall strategic direction going forward, then I will be followed by our CFO, Mr. Torbjørn Wist, who will take you through the details in the numbers related to the quarter. As always, I hope that you can follow this presentation online and we're going to try to prompt you to the right slide as we walk through this presentation.

And with no further ado, I think we dig into this and I ask you than to go to the first page with the heading highlights Q3 2020. Well, as you know, normally the third quarter is the quarter that carry us through the entire year, where we have the high season, and where we normally have the best financial results throughout the year. This year, of course, the quarter has been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID pandemic crisis.

We note that our revenues are significantly impacted by this. They're down north of 80%, while our number of passengers are down around 85%, and we've been able to mitigate to some extent by reducing our operating cost base by 67%, but of course that will not mitigate the full drop in revenues, and we report a significant loss in the quarter earnings before tax coming in at SEK 2.1 billion in a negative.

As you will hear Torbjørn go through shortly when it comes to the details, you will see that there’s also been some rather big movements in the underlying result, where we have had some positive in headwinds from FX development, especially the Swedish kroner versus the U.S. dollar, but also some tailwind, some headwinds from the valuation of aircraft and engines on the balance sheet, where they had to do an impairment equating to roughly a billion Swedish kroner. But Torbjørn will take you through that in more detail shortly. But again, in short, negative numbers heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic crisis, good cost management given the circumstances, and then some, you know, underlying movements related to accounting and FX.

Now, if I'm looking to the underlying business and what we're doing – and how we see the future. I reiterate the chart on this page, the graph on this page or the curve, the red curve, it's more an illustration, but we still see that, you know, we're going to go through three distinct phases, as we you know, live through this pandemic crisis, where we're now entering to what we call the ramp up phase, which will be around for you know, throughout 2020, 2021, and [for into] 2022.

At the end of this ramp up phase, we believe that we're going to be at something similar to what we saw before COVID-19 in terms of demand, but not at 100%. It's going to take another few years before we get to, kind of you know, back to the 100% of what demand was before COVID-19, but so far and I will come to that, you know, this assumption of ours has proven to be a fairly accurate and we continue to manage based on this hypothesis on this basis.

As you can see, from the right hand side of this chart, SAS, or as we should be, maintain our position as the leading carrier to, from, and within Scandinavia. And in the beginning of July, we were three times the size of our – the second largest player in our market. And if you also draw your attention down to the bottom line where you see the total that the total market offered seat at an index of 35 versus the same period last year. You notice that we are at Index 41.

So, you know, we are maintaining and defending our market shares in our home territory, which I think is an important message also to get across that we still maintain our emphasis to, from, and within Scandinavia.

Moving on then to give you some more flavor on the, you know, how we performed during the quarter. I think, I previously have tried to describe how we think about, you know, which capacity to deploy. How do we do that? You know, we have changed our analytics, we have changed our way of defining our network and try to identify what we call blocks of capacity that we can put in production at high utilization in terms of crew and aircraft that can easily be added to our network or withdrawn from our network, depending on how demand evolves.

To cope with that, they have also changed our operating procedures and are more agile in the way we can plan and deploy our resources. And all of this has actually proven to be very effective in a highly volatile environment, and we have despite a significant number of redundancies, and people that are on [short-term lease]. We've been able to maintain a high operational quality, and a strong gene development and rather stable load factor.

So, I think again, you know, the approach and the agility that we have been able to impose into our operational procedures has proven to be effective. However, though, on a general level, we believe that demand has come back as expected during summer, but if we dig deeper and look into what it looks like, you can see that it varies quite significantly over the months.

As you can see on the next page, we have tried to ramp up our capacity throughout the quarter in terms of number of aircraft deployed, and also the amount of passengers that we actually have on board. And we could notice that we had a fairly strong July in terms of number of passengers. And that's very dependent on the fact that the three Scandinavian countries in the beginning of July start to ease some of the travel restrictions. Also, some of the Central European countries centered around the Mediterranean also start to ease their travel restrictions, which enable for passengers or people to actually do that leisure trip that they had planned and we saw a rather strong uptick in leisure demand during the summer.

Otherwise, demand is heavily centered around domestic travel into Scandinavian travel, as we anticipated, and that's where we have our strong foothold. So, that's to some extent, good news for SAS. Our European traffic has been in-line with our expectations, somewhat weak in June, a bit stronger in July, but in totality, they're roughly on our expectations, while we struggle to some extent with intercontinental travel, which still demonstrates significantly lower demand than that we hoped for, and we are dependent on cargo revenues to maintain the rather small intercontinental operation we have in production today.

But all of this, this volatility and this uncertainty that we foresee in the market is of course also important for us to adopt our cost structure accordingly because it's hard to predict where demand will go during fall and winter. It depends on travel restrictions. It depends on corporates on how they react to the fact that they will have most of their employees working from home. Would that mean that will be less willing to also send some of their employees on business trips. So again, we need to expect some volatility and therefore, we have to work on our cost flexibility and cost structure. And that's what I'd like to take you through on the next page.

Where are you – on the left hand side is kind of an illustration of the business plan that we work on with emphasis, so maintaining a strong footprint for the Scandinavian travelers. I think we've demonstrated as described that we have maintained that in, you know, throughout this quarter, and we plan to do that going forward. We are taking on new modern aircraft and we are determined to operate a single type fleet shortly. We continue to drive cost effectiveness in our operating model. And we have not [abandon] our aggressive and ambitious sustainability objectives for the near future as well.

And again, in general, I think we made some good progress when it comes to cost control and efficiency in the quarter. The significant redundancy program that we announced during spring, I think we're on the first carriers in Europe that announced that significant redundancy. We're talking about 40% our total workforce or 5,000 positions. As of today, not more than 4,000 and more close to 4,400 of our employees have been given notice. And of course it's very unfortunate and regretful, but absolutely necessary to go through that downsizing on our business.

We have been in active dialogue with [a primarily] Airbus who is the main supplier of aircraft to us have been able to delay up to 10 aircraft, defer some of those deliverables. We are committed to those to take on those aircraft into the future, but we're trying to line the delivery of those aircraft with how we foresee the ramp up in demand. So, good progress there, and I think that has been extremely important.

As part of our fleet management activities, we're also identified ways to accelerate the face out of some of our older aircraft, which has also had a positive impact on our sustainability work. Given that we then, you know, will replace less fuel efficient aircraft faster than we may anticipated before the COVID-19 crisis.

On supply side, we have also been extremely busy, and I think we have made significant in-road, we have identified our 200 largest suppliers. We have renegotiated deals with all of them and many has responded very positively. And we have been able to reduce overall cost and also create more flexibility in terms of transporting more fixed costs into variable cost into those contracts.

There has also been an important event that would also help as we move in to the future. But then we also need to recognize that within SAS, we also need to drive internal productivity improvements, both short-term and long-term. That's why we also are in fully engaged in dialogues with all our different unions across all parts of SAS to find both short-term solutions to help create flexibility and agility to cope with a volatile demand, but also to ensure sustainable long-term cost efficiency that will carry and are the backbone of the recapitalization efforts that we'll come back to shortly.

As part of this, we have been forced to terminate some local agreements, primarily in Denmark and Norway, relates to tech and ground handling that is now being renegotiated and during summer, we're also able to sign a deal to outsource the remaining line stations in Sweden and in Malmö and Gothenburg, so we now have completed the full transition of our ground handling and maintain our own presence at the three main hubs in Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.

So, good progress in necessary shipments related to cost efficiency throughout the quarter. But I have to be clear that despite all these efforts, SAS will not survive this pandemic crisis without gaining access to new equity and new capital. We have been trying to be very transparent from the beginning that we do need a significant injection of new equity and new capital into this company to carry us through this crisis because the crisis will have a significant impact on demand this year, next year into 2022, and the years to come.

That's why I'm very pleased that the team in SAS has been extremely busy during the summer, intensive work to manage many different stakeholders that have concluded in a robust recapitalization plan that is fully backed by our key shareowners, i.e. the government of Sweden, the government of Denmark, and Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. We have full agreement and backing from the EU Commission that our plan is compatible with the state aid regulation in Europe. And we also received an agreement in principle with the majority holders of our bond and hybrid notes for their participation in this re-capitalization effort.

There's still work to be done, we still need to pass two major thresholds. One relates to an acceptance for, you know the bondholders to say yes to this plan, and then to get our shareholders to formally accept the plan at the extra General Assembly later in September, I will come back to the timing. I like to stress, there has been a significant effort and again, I am grateful for the support that we have received so far from our main shareholders and other stakeholders.

On the next page, we provide an overview of the recapitalization effort. This has been communicated during this summer at different press releases. I think that most of you are familiar with the content of this plan. So, I don't intend to go through it in detail, but of course, it's significant undertaking, and we're talking about that we are – we need an improved equity by north of SEK 14 billion.

Out of that, that will count as a liquidity injection of SEK 12 billion to improve our liquidity. And out of those 12 billion, the government of Sweden and Denmark are willing to supply up to SEK 11 billion divided 5 billion for Sweden and 6 billion for Denmark. And then we also have an agreement with Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation that they have accepted to participate with their pro rata share in the planned rights issue.

It's important to stress that the underlying foundation for this is again our business plan that we described that we are aiming to maintain our process in Scandinavia and improve our competitiveness, longer-term by driving cost improvements and efficiency improvement of SEK 4 billion as of 2022 and onwards. This is of course natural that anyone who wants to invest in this company needs to have confidence that we can yield decent returns for the investment made, and also, it puts pressure on us at SAS to really deliver on those commitments on those cost efficient commitments because a significant amount of this is actually treated as loans.

The hybrids, even though they got an equity – treat as equity or accounting treated equity, they are loans that need to be repaid. And according to state aid regulation, we need to do that within the six year horizon. So, we need to start to generate significant, you know, profits from 2022 and onwards.

Looking into the next phase on the timeline here, again, this should be familiar material for material for those of you on the call. We received the important approval from the EU Commission on August 17, which was an important milestone, and then you know, September 2 is an important date, where we hope to get the, you know, blessing from our bond and hybrid holders to say yes to their participation. And then we have called for an extra General Assembly on September 22 to get the former approval then from our shareholders. And the whole organization of SAS is now of course fully focused to get this absolutely vital process over the finish line according to what's stipulated on this page.

Before I end, then hand over to Torbjørn to take you through the financial details, I just want to reiterate what we said last quarter, that even though we perceive that it's going to be a bumpy road for SAS and aviation in general, for this year, and probably next year and into 2022, we believe that there might be hope for a global vaccine that could put some stability into them all, and we can reduce the volatility of experience as of today.

We are determined to deliver on our business plan based on these four cornerstones as highlighted on this chart. And once we get through this, once we can, you know, pass the COVID-19 pandemic to the history books, we believe that we can and deliver on our long-term financial targets as we revise, given the also new accounting standards, and announced in the previous quarter, we're still determined that that's the long-term vision and goal for this company. And that's what we are baked into our plan going forward.

So with that, I stopped the general description and overview and I like to pass the word over to Torbjørn Wist to provide some financial details. Torbjørn, over to you.

Torbjørn Wist

Great, thank you Rickard. If I could start by giving a high level summary of the third quarter, starting on Page 12, as can be seen the, you know, we have obviously missed out on the very important summer season as a result of COVID-19 where the negative effects has resulted in a sharp decline in revenues, which are down by almost 11 billion or 81%, compared to the last year.

As Rickard mentioned, we are making good progress with our revised business plan and the associated efficiency improvements to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic. And this has been reflected in total OpEx before items affecting comparability being down nearly 67%, compared to last year. Despite our efforts to reduce costs to adapt to new reality, the cost reductions have not fully offset the sharp decline in revenues. And this resulted in an EBIT before items affecting comparability of negative 1.4 billion, [some 3 billion] lower than last year.

The appreciation of the Swedish krona had a positive effect on earnings before tax amounting to some 840 million during the quarter. This tailwind was however outweighed by necessary write downs of some of our aircraft assets, including to some just over 1 billion Swedish krona’s. This relates to 330s, 340s, 319’s, and 737 aircraft. The operating cash was also negatively affected and decreased due to the negative results, as well as the reduced number of forward bookings.

On a monthly basis, they're a little bit below the range that we sort of guided towards in the last quarter, but still a negative development compared to the year before. Our cash position ended at some 6.2 billion at the end of the quarter. And of course the – securing the 3.3 billion RCF has been an important part in giving us, call it the necessary headroom here.

If we move on to Page 13 to discuss the revenue developments in detail, as mentioned, the revenues declined by some 81% or SEK 10.9 billion. Currency had a slight negative impact of 446 million this quarter, mainly due to a weak NOK versus the SEK. The largest decrease is shown in passenger revenue, which in total declined by 8.6 billion. Compared to last year our available seat kilometers decreased by 87%, which is reflected in 8.3 billion in lower revenues due to lower capacity.

The load factor decreased by 27.6 percentage points to 63.2, which in turn reduced passenger revenues by 726 million. The capacity and load factor drop in revenues was marginally offset by improved pricing and a higher yield amounting to some 418 million. The total decline in revenues also stems from lower cargo and other volume related revenues such as charter revenue, both of which has also been impacted by the pandemic.

We also noticed other operating revenues, mainly due to lower sales of euro bonus points, Airport services, rebooking fees and the like. This decrease is to some extent mitigated by infrastructure revenue for operating a Norwegian infrastructure and the reduced traffic program is also reflected in the lower cost of claims. In total, COVID-19 is estimated to have impacted revenues by some 10.7 billion.

If we turn to the earnings before tax development on Page 14, in total, the earnings before tax decreased by 3.6 billion compared to last year. Currency movements contributed positively by SEK 840 million, mainly due to a stronger SEK versus the Dollar. COVID-19 is estimated to have cost the company some 3.5 billion in the quarter. And I'll go into the details of the negative COVID-19 effects on the next page.

The total IFRS 16 effects, excluding currency, had a negative impact of 121 million SEK and consisted of a positive impact on OpEx amounting to 986 million since long-term lease expenses for aircraft properties and ground equipment are no longer recognized in the income statement as a leasing cost. This was offset by depreciation on right of use assets amounting to negative 928 million, and financials related to these assets worth negative 178 million.

When adjusting for COVID-19 effects, which obviously have lowered personnel expenses due to the temporary layoff schemes, personnel expenses decreased by SEK 21 million, mainly driven by fewer FTEs in ground handling, following a terminated contract with Qatar Airways earlier this year. The renewal of our aircraft is seen in lower technical maintenance costs, which decrease 70 million year-on-year and same quarter last year we had the pilot strike with a negative EBIT impact of 186 million, which needs to be adjusted for.

COVID adjusted fuel costs were also SEK 249 million lower compared to last year, in-part due to a lower price on the actual consumption, as well as lower hedged losses, compared to the same quarter last year. Items affecting comparability amounted to negative 1.3 billion, and consisted of the write-down of aircraft assets of previous dimension, as well as restructuring costs for personnel of nearly SEK 250 million, which is set aside for workforce reductions.

Altogether, this takes us to a pre-tax loss of nearly SEK 2.1 billion for the quarter. If we turn to the detailed specification of the COVID-19 effects on page 15, as can be seen here, the loss in revenues due to COVID-19 amounted to some negative SEK 10.7 billion. The revenue loss was to some extent outweighed or offset by a number of volume related costs such as lower fuel consumption, lower personnel costs, lower air traffic charges, as well as other volume related costs, and in total lease amounted to 7.2 billion taking us to a net COVID-19 effect of 3.5 billion.

Turning to Jet fuel and currency hedges on Page 16. I'd like to start by saying that given the current situation with flight cancellations and reductions in operations as a result of COVID-19, our forecasted financial exposures are more uncertain than under normal circumstances, further changes to future consumption and capacity could have a significant effect on the hedge levels. As you may recall, during the second quarter, we took the cost of discontinued hedges as a result of lower future consumption.

We then closed overheads as relating to Jet fuel and currency to the market, which had a negative impact on Q2 earnings of some SEK 1.24 billion. As an effect, 100% of the expected consumption is hedged for the last quarter of our fiscal year. This is also reflected in the sensitivity table below where Jet fuel costs are fairly indifferent to Jet fuel price fluctuation, as the full expected consumption is hedged.

Looking at this forthcoming 12 months, we currently have 54% of fuel consumption hedged at an average max price of 574 per ton. If the fuel price stays below $536 per ton for the forthcoming 12 months, 64% of SAS’ fuel consumption would be hedged at an average price of $545 per ton. We have no hedging in place beyond the next 12 months. For FX, our policy is to hedge 40% to 80% of expected deficit and surplus for the coming 12 months.

At the end of the quarter, SAS had hedged 43% of its anticipated U.S. dollar deficit for the coming 12 months, and SAS had hedged the dollar deficit using forward contracts and currency options. In terms of NOK, which is SAS' largest surplus currency, 78% is hedged for the next 12 months. And based on the current exposure, a weakening of the NOK against the SEK of 1% will generate a negative earnings impact of 22 million, excluding hedged effects.

A weakening of the dollar against the SEK of 1% will generate a positive earnings impact of 73 million, excluding hedge effects and before any potential IFRS 16 effects, which has increased our exposure to translation effects.

Moving on to Page 17, looking at the debt maturity profile and aircraft orders, the debt maturing in the current fiscal year had increased due to the revolving credit facility, which has been guaranteed by Denmark and Sweden, which was signed and drawn during the quarter.

Even though it is a three-year facility, it will be repaid in accordance with the terms following a successful recapitalization, which as Rickard outlined is expected to take place, you know, no later than the beginning of November. The secured debt during 24 has also increased and this is connected to a new financial lease on aircraft signed during the quarter. Besides these two points, there are no material changes compared to the last quarter.

Turning to our aircraft orders through a constructive dialogue with Airbus, we have managed to defer deliveries of 8 A320neo’s and two A350 aircraft. The deferrals are important as they will reduce our CapEx in the period 2021 to 2024, particularly if we avoid quite sizable PDP payments in the next couple of years. The deferrals will also better align deliveries of new aircraft with the expected return in demand as Rickard outlined.

Turning to development in cash since last year on Page 18. Note that this quarter, as well as the previous two quarters are under IFRS 16 accounting standard, whereas the fourth quarter of FY 2019 was under the old if 17 accounting standard. However, the IFRS 16 does not impact the cash payments, and the net effect of the IFRS accounting standard is zero.

However, all lease payments were previously presented as payments under cash flow from operations, under IFRS 16, payments for the interest portion of lease liabilities are presented within operating activities whereas principal repayments on lease liabilities are presented as payments from financing activities.

The reclassification increases cash flow from operating activities with SEK 2.2 billion and decreases cash flow from financing activities with a corresponding amount. Baring that in mind, cash flow from operations had a negative contribution of nearly 1 billion. This is significantly lower than the same period last year of some 4 billion SEK and the reason behind the decrease is driven by the significantly lower earnings, as well as lower forward bookings and thus working capital.

We continue to invest in new aircraft, which in-turn has decreased cash with nearly 8.8 billion over the past 12 months. Since Q3 last year, we have taken deliveries of 13 A320neo’s and four A350’s, and during the same 12-month period, we have also sold aircraft for some SEK 0.3 billion.

During the fourth quarter of FY 2019, we issued a new hybrid bond, strengthening cash, as well as equity with some 1.5 billion. The external financing increased with nearly 7 billion and is related to the drawn credit facility or 3.3 billion during the quarter, as well as aircraft and engine financing. Just during the quarter, we were able to secure financing of approximately SEK 2.2 billion illustrating our relationship with the financers in the aircraft financing market.

The financing was obtained through financing of five spare engines, one A320neo and one A350 through a sale and leaseback agreement. In addition, we have some engine financing of $56 million. Altogether, this leaves us with a cash position of 6.2 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Moving on to the financial targets, when looking at our financial targets, it is worth reiterating that all metrics on this page are rolling 12 months. As such, they are not only impacted by the financial development during the quarter, but the preceding three quarters as well. Also, SAS applies the new IFRS 16 standard using the modified retrospective approach, historical numbers are not restated. Therefore, for compatibility reasons, the outcome on our financial targets will be calculated based on IAS 17, i.e. without the adoption of IFRS 16 during the current fiscal year.

As of the next quarter, SAS will present the revised financial targets in accordance with IFRS 16. Starting with ROI, which ended at negative 14% the outcome is an effect of the significantly lower EBIT due to the negative effects from COVID-19. The adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ended at 50.8, which is a substantial increase, compared to 6.9 in the last quarter. The change is both related to increased financial net debt, as well as significantly lower EBITDAR.

The financial preparedness increased compared to last quarter and now stands at 38%. The revolving credit facility, which was strong during the quarter has affected the metric positively, as has the lower fixed costs we are incurring. As part of the revised business plan, we reviewed our three financial targets and adapted them to the IFRS 16 standard. The targets are set to deliver on SAS overall long-term goal to create value for its shareholders and to deliver sustainable and profitable growth through the cycle.

The revised financial targets will be implemented as of next quarter, and are defined as you know, the return on invested capital is revised to post tax return on invested capital to exceed the post tax weighted average cost of capital. The revised target adapts the ROI metric through the IFRS 16 standard and the metric is a change from pre-tax or post tax and the target of post tax ROIC is set in relation to SAS’ actual weighted average cost of capital instead of a fixed target.

The adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR is changed to financial net debt to EBITDAR to be a multiple of less than 3.5 and the changes are in effect of adapting the metric as leasing costs for aircraft are reclassified under the IFRS 16 standards. And the target of financial preparedness remains and is to exceed 25% of SAS annual fixed costs, but the definition will be changed as net financial items will be included as fixed costs.

With that, I think I'll stop and then hand over to Rickard to summarize this morning's presentation before we turn to Q&A.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you, Torbjørn. And the final page is the summary, and as we tried to describe during this presentation that of course, the third quarter results is heavily impacted by COVID-19 and impose travel restrictions. We feel confident that so far, we have been able to provide an efficient ramp up of traffic in the third quarter. They've done that in a – with high utilization and with cost effectiveness.

We see that we made good progress. in adopting our cost structure to the volatile environment that we have operated, and we're also paving the way for future and permanent cost savings as part of our recapitalization effort. And the key achievement is, of course, you know, where we stand on the recapitalization plan. We still have to take it through the finish line, as I described, but we are grateful for the express support from the government of Denmark, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, our note holders, represented by the note holders committee, and of course, also from the EU Commission.

But before I hand over to Q&A, I like also to officially thank Torbjørn for his contributions to SAS over the years. This is his final interim report. And Torbjørn has been instrumental in also the process so far to take this recapitalization effort, and pass these hurdles that were passed during the last six months. So, thank you so much Torbjørn and all the best in the future. And at the next quarter, you will be acquainted with Mr. Magnus Örnberg who will take over as that some of you may know from his tenure at SAB.

With that, I'd like to hand over to the operator to help facilitate the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jacob Peterson of Sydbank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jacob Peterson

Yeah, hi guys. Well done in what must have been a chaotic quarter for you guys. I'd like to talk a bit about the cash burn, minus 320 is a big positive surprise to me when compared to your expectations of minus 500 to minus 700, can you try to pinpoint what's gone better than you expected? And also, what should we expect from cash burn in the coming months?

Torbjørn Wist

Yeah, it’s Torbjørn. It is a – no easy answer to this, but you know, I guess the short version is, of course, that we've had a extremely focused effort on a number of fronts to mitigate our cash burn, and to hold our costs down in order to describe it as it has been an extremely difficult period. So, you know, this is a sum of a lot of initiatives on a lot of fronts and, you know, when you look at the various cost components, you know, we are down on most levels.

I think, you know when it comes to the range that we guided, you know, we haven't changed our position on that, and you know, you will have different months, you know where the cost will be a little bit higher as you ramp up. So, in that sense, you know it will fluctuate within the band, but this quarter in particular, we came in better thanks to efforts on a number of front.

Jacob Peterson

But, do you stick to the expectation so that’s minus 500 to minus 700 is a more realistic level in the fourth quarter.

Torbjørn Wist

Yeah, that's it. We have not changed our position on this particular guiding because as I said, you know as people will come out of, for example, furlough seems you know, their personnel cost will increase a little bit, so but you know, you will have intra month movements, but we have not changed our call it guiding in terms of that particular metric.

Jacob Peterson

Okay. Okay. I would also like to hear a bit about the underlying ticket prices and what you see, you know your yield is moving upward, but it's also a very different traffic mix from usual. What is your view on the underlying ticket prices?

Rickard Gustafson

Hi Jacob, this is Rickard. I'm always rather difficult when it comes to providing outlook for ticket prices, but you're right. We have seen a different mix in the traffic numbers that we have presented. We are more dependent on domestic and intra-Scandinavian travel. There has been a significant amount of leisure travel as part of our summer season. And of course, you know, the high yielding corporate customers are not there to the same extent as we normally see. And with the ongoing restrictions on travel, and also the recommendation that to maintain that people employees should work as much as possible from home, we'll also dampen the demand for business travel.

Furthermore, when it comes to also our revenue generation and yield development, of course, there's a different average ticket price on a domestic ticket and an intercontinental ticket, and as of now, we have a very limited production when it comes to the Intercontinental operations. So, I can't give you a clear view here, but, you know, we see that there's still a tight market with significant pressure priced into the market. We do whatever we can. That's what we're always trying to optimize our revenues and finding the, you know, the optimal point in the market where you know, you have customers willingness to pay.

So, we try to yield as much as possible, but I, the underlying dynamics of our pricing structures has not really changed, but you should expect a mix in revenues going forward.

Jacob Peterson

Okay. And my last question and if we look at the competitive situation and the picture with different airlines in your home market, and do you expect any structural changes, you know, some airlines will be more definitive in their ramping up, others will be more aggressive among those, some of the low cost carriers, but seemingly [not Norwegian] at the moment at least. Is there any risk that some of the other European low cost airlines will try to get a firm foothold in the Scandinavian market? How do you view that?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, it's hard to second guess that one, Jacob, but of course, that's always a risk. And I think we need to make sure that we need to face competition regardless of what the color is on the tail of the aircraft that wants to compete with us. We have seen for example, that some low cost carriers have been demonstrated somewhat more less aggressive approach as when it comes to how much they want to deploy the market. You mentioned Norwegian, but can also mention Ryanair in that regard.

While on the other hand, we see with that are, you know, heavily deploying more and more capacity across Europe, including Scandinavia? So, they are, seems to have a different strategic direction there? My best answer is, you know, we have to defend ourselves from being prepared to face any competition. And that's why, you know, those 4 billion of additional cost takeout is out most important because we need to be able to sustain earnings also in an environment, that you have a different mix in terms of competitors and how they operate in our home market.

So, I don't want to second guess what others plan to do. I can only try to control my own destiny, and that is by driving cost efficiency today, our best possible ability.

Jacob Peterson

Great. Okay, thanks so much. And again, well done in this quarter and Torbjørn all the best wishes for your future endeavors.

Torbjørn Wist

Thank you, thank you. Much appreciated.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you, Jacob. Much appreciated.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Hans Jørgen Elnæs of Winair. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Hans Jørgen Elnæs

Good morning, Rickard and Torbjørn.

Rickard Gustafson

Good morning.

Torbjørn Wist

Good morning.

Hans Jørgen Elnæs

Despite negative Q2 results my compliments on the impressive 67% cost cut, that’s well done SAS. So, some questions from me here. Can you shed some more light on the future for SAS Ireland?

Rickard Gustafson

Right. SAS Ireland, we are, you know, it's an integrated part of our business. We still believe that they have a vital role to play, especially to connect Scandinavia with UK. As of now, we have no plans to further expand SAS Ireland. That is not part of the, you know, the ongoing planning as we speak, and you can never say anything for granted forever, but as of now, that is not the plan.

However, given the COVID-19 crisis, we have downscaled its operation at least temporarily, where we have abandoned their base in Malaga. And rather redeploy that directly from Scandinavia rather than to fly from Malaga to Scandinavia. So, there's been an array – somewhat a reduction in the planned capacity at least short-term, longer-term time will tell, but you know, we still see that SAS Ireland has a role to play in our operating structure.

Hans Jørgen Elnæs

Right, thank you. And my second question here is, fear of flying or fear of something COVID-19 related can happen on route to this nation. Put pressure on passenger demand, can you elaborate a little bit on what measures go in by EU that would stimulate demand and capacity increase for SAS on your Scandinavia and Europe destinations, operations during this COVID-19 situation?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, I think there are a few things. I think that we need to get some commonality in the travel restrictions and what will be required in terms of currency and so forth. Given that different countries have different opinions and different views and impose different regulations, there are differences in each – in the same country, you may have different approaches as well. These changes to travel restrictions that happens rather uncoordinated across different geographies, they happen with very, very short notice that gives us a minimal chance to adopt and react.

So, I think that that will be key to try to find some common ground commonality on how to deal with the travel restrictions. And I hope that EU will soon come back to the core foundation of the EU is the free travel or movement of goods and people across the EU and that's kind of the core foundation of the whole union, which has now been a kind of you know, set aside by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, I think that that is the key. Then of course related to this, how we can find common ways to provide you know, if you should be tests and so far could also be helpful, but my answer there is commonality and a common approach, which will provide some stability and predictability for travelers and carriers.

Hans Jørgen Elnæs

Okay, thank you. And my last question here is, a rather hot topic, delay or refunds to passengers becomes a hot topic among the regulators and media. And can you now finally give some numbers of the estimated total returns that have been paid out and how much is pending for today? Already a number of airlines are transparent on the refund status like Lufthansa that paid out to EUR 2 billion with EUR 1 billion remaining and plan to be settled by end of August.

Rickard Gustafson

Right. I'd like to do my best here to give you this as much I know and transparent answer I can to this. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that every single customer [with negative]claims on SAS will get the money back. I cannot guarantee how long it will take though, but everyone should feel secure that they will get their money back. We are working there as hard as we can to manage through this amount or mountain of claims that we have received.

I think that we are not different from any other European carrier that our processes and procedures and also manning for dealing with these things has not been designed for the situation where we cancel a majority of our operations month after month after month, it creates a mountain of backlog. We have, of course tried to address this to our best of our ability by adding more resources. We try to digitize our efforts as much as possible, but again, the task is enormous.

As of today, we have settled for about 2.5 billion in claims, which equates to roughly a million individuals that have been you know received their money back for some of them in terms of vouchers that accepted that, but altogether roughly a million. Going forward, I can't give an exact number, but we're talking hundreds of thousands of, you know claims still pending, and claims are actually coming in day-by-day because the pandemic ain't over. And we still have to cancel flights.

So, this will continue for quite some time. They may ask, you know, why does it take so long, what's the complication here and it's more complex than you may think. And actually being a network carrier makes it a bit more complicated and repayments require more manual interaction than what you may see for a low cost carrier. Because many of our customers they bought tickets where one leg is operated by SAS and another leg might be operated by a partner of ours. That needs to be settled.

We need also to connect with the partner in carrier to make sure that we get everything right and they also have, of course, a backlog in these days. Furthermore, we have a highly attractive EuroBonus program, and many customers they have used or selected to pay with partially with cash and partially with EuroBonus points. That also needs to be, you know, handled and managed and requires manual interference. So, despite our efforts to double the size of people or manning in our service centers, or digitizing a significant amount of this has really helped to accelerate the speed, but you know, the backlog is enormous and we still talking hundreds and thousands of cases to be settled.

I regret this. I understand that number of customers are frustrated. We are frustrated about this situation. And we're really trying to do and manage this to the best our ability. So, I think that’s the best and most transparent answer I can give you, Hans Jørgen.

Hans Jørgen Elnæs

Thank you, Rickard. Thank you for the reply sir and to Torbjørn, bon voyage [on the 70s]. Thank you.

Torbjørn Wist

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of [Matt Newstrom of SCB]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello, Rickard, hello Torbjørn, [indiscernible]. I know this question is probably very premature and so on, given that the company is still awaiting the approval of this reach out plan, but I was thinking about the new leverage target, which I understand is less than 3.5 versus previous less than 3, and by IFRS 16 and again, excuse me for being premature perhaps, but is it possible for you to shed some light of the time frame or time horizon for this new targets? It is long-term, I can understand that, but are we talking about beyond 2023, beyond 2025, even to reach that level? And on the same note is there any, do you guys have any rough rating ambition in mind linked to that target or to the new SAS in a couple of years time? And Torbjørn from my side, good luck in the future and thanks for a very good cooperation during the years. Thank you.

Torbjørn Wist

Thank you. If we start with the easier one, in terms of the rating per se, you know, we have never really sort of worked actively towards a particular rating. It's really more a consequence of, you know, of the situation. In terms of the financial goals, you know, they you know, we have of course, I think the best answer I can say is that we have laid a business plan now for the coming years which obviously is designed to repay the state aid and also to generate and achieve the certain quality, the financial KPIs that have been set.

So, I think I want to be, I'll say, within the coming years, I think it's our general target, but we're not saying a particular year specifically, but within the planning period for repayment of state aid.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question in the queue comes from the line of Andrew Lobbenberg of HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Thanks very much. And good morning Rickard hope you are [indiscernible] as everyone else [indiscernible] process and Torbjørn really good luck with your next move back home. Can you guys help me a little bit understand what we could expect…?

Rickard Gustafson

Sorry, Andrew, you were dropping out there. I couldn't hear you. Could you please repeat your question?

Andrew Lobbenberg

Yeah. Can you talk a little bit of what led to the restructuring of the bonds and note holders, and you know what the scale of risks are go to the second [indiscernible] and just remind us of what the votes you need, what percentage of first acceptance that you need? Second question with the [Technical Difficulty] what's the timescale might [Technical Difficulty].

Torbjørn Wist

So, Andrew, we’re getting every other word. I don't know if you have on a hands free or something, but it's very difficult to hear your questions, I'm afraid.

Rickard Gustafson

We got the first question, but the second one was difficult.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Okay, the second one is what's the timing of the long recovery? And do you see the need to reconfigure long [Technical Difficulty]? And then a third question, if you can hear me, is the mid-sized aircraft initiative dead at this time? [Indiscernible].

Rickard Gustafson

Right. If I start and then with the third question, which I thought was the question on mid-size, if that initiative is dead, and the answer is, no. It’s dead, but it's postponed at the moment while we, you know, during this ramp up period, we don't need additional aircraft. On the contrary, we have more aircraft than necessary. And that's why we also worked hard to, you know, defer some of the deliverables. But as we look into the future, as we believe demand will come back to stabilize, I’m still confident and believe that a mid-size platform will be an excellent contribution to SAS to ensure that we can deliver the network and the service levels that we plan for those who need to travel to from within Scandinavia.

So, I think it put more kind of, you know, put on hold for a while and then you know, when demand allows, I think we will reiterate those plans. The first question though, Torbjørn would you like to take that, was related to the bondholders and the process there and also the – what is required in terms of acceptance levels?

Torbjørn Wist

Yeah, yeah. Now with the bondholders the process now is that as we have announced earlier, there will be a so-called early bird indication of support, which should come in, come in during the day tomorrow. Otherwise there is a, and then there is the note holder meeting itself on the second of September. If I heard the question, right, you're wondering about the voting requirements at such meeting.

If we take the bond first, there is a 50% quorum requirement and then an 80% vote of those present. If we take the hybrid part of the meeting, there is a 50% quorum requirement with a two-thirds vote in favor required of those present and voting.

Rickard Gustafson

And I'm not sure if I gathered – got the second question, I’m sorry, Andrew.

Torbjørn Wist

I think it was finding of the long haul recovery, planning of the long haul recovery was his question.

Rickard Gustafson

Okay. Hard to predict, I think long haul will take longer than Intra European traffic. I think long haul will require some progress on a vaccine to really get back to normal levels. And the operation that we will have will also be dependent on cargo revenues for us to be able to maintain the network. However though, at the moment, we have no operations to Asia, but we are looking into this, and as soon as we see a chance to get back at least in small scale with few frequencies to Asia, we will do so. So, watch out. Hopefully we will announce something shortly, but again, we are in the hands of governments as well. And there are, you know, certain grants that needs to be given to us in order to resume some of that traffic. So, but it's hard to predict intercom to be brutally honest.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Thank you, guys. Good luck for the coming days and sorry to the sound quality.

Rickard Gustafson

No worries, thank you.

Rickard Gustafson

And I think we need to round this off then. And again, thank you so much for spending time with us today and for your engagement in our in our business. And we wish you a very good day and next time, as I mentioned, it will be in Magnus that we will meet. So with that, thank you so much and have a good day.