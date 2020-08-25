If Bank OZK can navigate this cycle without outsized loan losses and generate long-term core earnings growth of around 6%, the shares should trade into the high $20s.

Every credit cycle is different, though, and hospitality, retail, multi-family, and condo lending all have new challenges with COVID-19; loan-to-values are low, but can change quickly in C&D lending.

Bank OZK had a better than expected second quarter, with better balance sheet growth and less spread pressure than expected, but the signs of strain are still there.

“You don’t know until you know” may be honest advice where bank loan losses are concerned, but it’s not particularly helpful advice. And that’s the issue with Bank OZK (OZK) – is past loan loss experience for this construction and CRE lending specialist still relevant given the growth in the business over the past decade-plus and the particular challenges created by COVID-19? I don’t think actual losses will meaningfully strain the business, but it is still early in this recession and Bank OZK may yet see both worse losses and weaker demand as the process rolls on.

Bank OZK’s valuation is a mixed bag. There are a lot of cheaper-looking banks out there, and in some respects, I’m surprised there isn’t a bigger fear discount here. On the other hand, this still looks like a pretty good price for a bank with demonstrated ability to grow share in a specialized segment of the lending market.

Familiar Challenges in the Second Quarter

Looking back at Bank OZK’s second quarter results, the company managed to produce better-than-expected results largely by virtue of more balance sheet growth and better-than-expected spreads. Pre-provision profits were about $0.06/share better than expected, which is a solid beat, though certainly not the best in the group.

Revenue fell 5% yoy and rose slightly on a sequential basis, with FTE net interest income down 3% yoy and up 4%. This single line item drove pretty much all of the upside, with both spread (down 71bp yoy and 22bp qoq) and earning assets (up more than 15% yoy and 9% qoq) contributing to the upside. Fee income was a little better than expected (down 19% yoy and 21% qoq), but it is a fairly minor part of the picture.

Expenses rose 2% yoy and declined 2% qoq, coming in more or less as expected. Pre-provision profits fell 9% yoy and rose 3% qoq. Tangible book value increased more than 3% yoy and about 1% qoq.

Credit is Still the Talking Point

Provisioning increased significantly from the year-ago period, but declined 39% qoq, pushing the ACL ratio to 1.94%. More on this in a bit.

Net charge-offs jumped 128% from the prior year and 223% from the prior quarter, but still remain at a peer-relative low level of 0.29% of loans. There’s likewise a sharp distinction between the self-originated portfolio (where the NCO ratio was 0.05%) and the purchased portfolio, where the NCO ratio jumped to 1.1%. The purchased portfolio has always seen higher charge-offs, but not to that extent. While the charge-off ratio was more or less in line with most mid-cap banks this quarter, the non-performing loan ratio remains comfortably below average.

How secure Bank OZK’s credit situation is really is the big question here, and it’s a tough one to answer. Yes, loan-to-value ratios are low now, but you have to remember the nature of construction lending (35% of the book) is such that those losses could rack up very quickly. About one-quarter of Bank OZK’s Real Estate Specialties Group (or RESG) loan book is “mixed use,” with about 20% of that in hotels. On top of that, there’s another 9% or so in “pure” hotels and some retail and leisure/entertainment likewise sprinkled through the loan book.

I’m not too worried about the multi-family portfolio; there is risk here (whether or not local governments push for eviction holidays/deferrals), but it is containable. Likewise, the office, industrial, and mixed-use portfolios don’t concern me much outside of the aforementioned hospitality/retail risk. Condos could be vulnerable, particularly if COVID-19 spurs an enduring change in where people choose to live, but even here, is that likely to change within the horizon of a typical C&D loan? I don’t think it’s an especially high risk in the construction book, but it’s something to watch for the CRE book.

As of this quarter, Bank OZK’s all-in reserves are at a little over 1.9% of loans and loan commitments. Going back to my earlier article, I still believe a reasonable estimate of a “severely adverse” scenario for Bank OZK would be around 3.7% to 3.8% losses; suggesting that Bank OZK is about 50% reserved against its severely adverse scenario – a higher level of reserving than most well-known large banks like PNC (PNC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and so on, though that is very much an apples-to-oranges comparison.

Some Possible Positive Developments

Bank OZK had decent loan growth this quarter, with end-of-period loans up about 6% qoq and originated loans up about 7% qoq. Construction was pretty healthy up (9% qoq), though CRE lending growth (up over 4% qoq) was also stronger than average. Yields were down, but not as much as feared, with average loan yields down 46bp qoq.

Looking ahead, I do have worries about loan growth prospects. The pipeline of commercial real estate projects appears to be thinning out, and that could certainly lead to weaker loan demand in 2021 and 2022. With spreads low as they are, lending growth is one of the only drivers Bank OZK has to drive any sort of profit growth, so that thinning pipeline is a concern. Bank OZK, could, perhaps, offset this with share growth, but there are plenty of willing parties ready to get back into the CRE market. Bank OZK also benefitted from lower repayments in the second quarter ($0.7B versus a recent trailing average of $1.3B), but management already pointed to alternative bridge/permanent lenders “easing back into the market” and that could drive higher prepayments in the second half.

Spreads may be a potential positive driver. Over 90% of the bank’s variable rate loans are at their rate floors, so I don’t see much pressure on yields from here. On the other hand, there are still opportunities to drive lower deposit costs. Bank OZK’s overall deposit costs are still high (around 0.9%), but the bank has almost $4.9 billion of CDs maturing over the next two quarters (or about 23% of total deposits). These deposits yield around 1.7% (weighted average), with current rates below 1%, so Bank OZK should see some meaningful savings here.

The Outlook

The outputs of my model are such that I’m looking for about 3% annualized growth in core earnings between 2019 and 2024 and closer to 6% between 2019 and 2029. Although I expect 2020 earnings to be the low point of the cycle, I do expect spreads to remain low for some time and I do see increasing credit costs in the near future. How high those losses go (0.75% of loans? 1.75% of loans? 3.5%? even higher?) will be a key determinant of earnings, not to mention the share price. I’ve laid out my case for how I believe Bank OZK is well-reserved against probable/likely losses, but only time will tell.

The Bottom Line

I believe Bank OZK should trade in the high $20s now, on the basis of both a discounted core earnings model and an adjusted ROTCE-driven P/TBV model. That suggests worthwhile undervaluation, but I’d note that many banks (including PNC and U.S. Bancorp) offer similar-or-greater upside without the almost-unique credit/loan book risks that Bank OZK offers. Of course, Bank OZK offers more long-term growth upside, as well as more “bull case” credit upside, so weigh those accordingly relative to your preferences for growth, value, and risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.