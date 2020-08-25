The financing ensures that Despegar.com can survive several lean years as travel recovers.

Overview

Despegar.com (DESP) is one of the largest online travel portals in Latin America. The company is like Expedia (EXPE) in that it offers airline tickets, accommodation options, and car rentals throughout Latin America.

Recently, there has been a bounce in travel and hospitality stocks. However, Latin American travel-related stocks such as Despegar.com have yet to recover.

As you can see, the share price of DESP has plummeted by almost 50% since the March highs.

Second Quarter Review

In the second quarter, Despegar.com basically ceased all operations. Gross bookings on an FX neutral basis declined 94% year-over-year (YoY). It should be noted that travel restrictions in Latin America were more onerous than other regions such as Europe.

I don't think there is much sense in dissecting the most recent quarter. It is more important to determine whether DESP has the liquidity to survive the monumental loss in revenues. Can the company survive to see the normalization of travel patterns?

Liquidity

In the last quarter, Despegar.com greatly solidified its balance sheet. The company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $224 million at quarter end. On August 20, 2020, the company completed two financing agreements for a total of $200 million raised through two private placements. The company now has $420 million of unrestricted cash. The total dilution to existing shareholders was 19%.

The company also secured a 40 million committed revolving credit facility with Citibank with a one-year term. The company has yet to draw on this revolver.

The company closed the quarter with only $10 million in short-term debt and no long-term debt.

After the most recent financing, the company has sufficient liquidity to ride out more than eight quarters of business losses. This is important as most analysts expect that it will take at least three years for travel revenues to match 2019.

Cost Reductions

It is also important to note that the company has implemented a significant cost reduction plan. Structural costs declined 23% when compared to the first quarter of 2020, while operational costs overall were down 62% year-over-year.

Signs of Recovery

On the most recent conference call, CEO Damain Scokin noted that the recovery has not yet begun in most Lat Am markets.

Compared to other countries and regions, restrictions in some Latam countries, such as Argentina and Colombia have been rather long and severe. Additionally, although Latin America was the last major geographic region to be impacted by COVID, travel bans were implemented at the same time as in Europe, thus the limitations to travel have been in place for a longer period of time, and the recovery has not yet begun."

However, there have been some positive developments in July and August. Scokin noted:

We saw an improving trend as we moved through the quarter with gross bookings in June, doubling the main level and continuing to improve in July and August."

It should be noted that most of the bounce back has been related to domestic travel in Mexico and Brazil. Argentina and Colombia are still basically locked down from a travel perspective.

Valuation

For all travel-related stocks, I am assuming that travel patterns will not reach 2019 levels until at least 2023.

Prior to the pandemic, DESP was consistently generating revenues of $530 million per year. The company still has significant room for growth as online travel bookings currently account for only 40% of the total travel bookings in Lat Am.

The current valuation is $600 million and the company basically has no debt.

Sales are projected at $280 million in 2020. I am forecasting sales of $350 million in 2021. My current valuation is 2x sales.

Conclusion

You would be hard-pressed to find a company more severely impacted by the global pandemic than Despegar.com. With travel bookings down 94% and little bounce back, the company has been forced to significantly cut costs and raise capital.

However, it is most important to note that the company is likely to survive. It has $420 million of liquidity and no debt. Thus, investors can be reasonably certain that the company will survive the pandemic and emerge on the other side.

