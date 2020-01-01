Sometimes being different isn’t best for short-term performance. Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) is a little out of step with its peer group of analog and MCU companies with respect to its product and end-market exposures, and although the shares haven’t done poorly over the last three months, they have lagged many of the company’s peers in the analog/MCU space, as the company isn’t as well-leveraged to recoveries in markets like auto.

While Microchip’s shallower decline/shallower recovery may be playing into near-term performance, I believe it is the company’s ability to execute on margin leverage opportunities that will have a bigger impact on performance over the next couple of years. Microchip’s relative underperformance in recent months does leave it looking more reasonably priced now, but less leverage to autos and industrial end-markets could remain a headwind into 2021 as the market is already clearly pricing in a meaningful rebound for the space.

A Pretty Decent Quarter On Balance

Microchip did alright in its fiscal first quarter, with revenue down 1% both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. Microchip doesn’t report by end-market verticals like many of its peers, but microcontroller sales were up 1% yoy and down 1% qoq, while analog sales were down 4% and up 1%, respectively. FPGA sales declined 5% and 10%, hurt by a significant production decline at a major aerospace customer.

Gross margin declined slightly on a yoy and qoq basis, but did beat expectations by close to a point. Operating income rose both annually (up almost 6%) and sequentially (up 4%), with margin (up 240bp yoy and 200bp qoq) beating expectations by about two points.

There were companies in the chip space with bigger beats in the quarter, but Microchip’s low single-digit beat on the top line and two-point beat on the operating margin line was definitely in line with the group as a whole. This quarter’s results continued to reflect a shallower trough for Microchip, as the 1% revenue declined compared to an 18% decline at NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), a 12% decline at Texas Instruments (TXN), an 8% decline at ON Semiconductor (ON), and 2% declines at Analog (ADI) and Maxim (MXIM).

Once again, market exposure explains much of this, as Microchip’s 15% to 20% exposure to autos is far less than its peers (more than 20% at TI, more than 30% at ON, and almost 50% at NXP), as is its 25% to 30% exposure to industrial markets (50% at ADI, TI at 35%, and 25% at ON). In contrast, Microchip also has more exposure to markets like data center and consumer than many of its peers.

Soft Guidance On Weaker Bookings

One area where Microchip definitely stood out in a more negative way was with guidance. While most companies offered up beat-and-raise quarters, Microchip guided for revenue in the quarter to decline about 4% qoq and about 1% below the prior sell-side estimate. Management noted soft bookings in the quarter, and ongoing issues with customer visibility into long-term demand/order trends.

This is a “squishy” evaluation, but I also felt that Microchip’s commentary around COVID-19 was more conservative than many of its peers. That could be due at least in part to the company’s market exposures, as Microchip is more leveraged to end-markets like aerospace and less leveraged to auto, but it could also reflect a more conservative overall view of the shape of the recovery, which I’d argue is a reasonable difference of opinion at this point.

On a positive note, inventory looks pretty well-contained, with declines in inventory days both yoy and qoq, and basically flat distributor inventory.

The Outlook

Not to beat a dead horse here, but when looking at long-term trends, Microchip comes up notably short of the significant content growth opportunity in autos that many of its peers are looking at over the next decade. Microchip doesn’t really have much leverage to power management, nor sensing, and its opportunities are more on the ADAS/connectivity side. This lends some credibility to the idea that Microchip could have been the “Company B” that pursued a merger of equals with Maxim as Analog was bidding for the company.

Microchip also isn’t as highly leveraged to opportunities in areas like healthcare or automation, though the company does have a sizable presence in industrial MCUs and has meaningful leverage to IoT (including industrial IoT). One thing worth watching is the extent to which the company invests in potential opportunities in industrial FPGAs, an area that Lattice (LSCC) is targeting and that Microsemi was working on prior to Microchip’s acquisition of the company.

Microchip had a shallower trough, and I suppose it stands to reason that the recovery will also be shallower; it certainly doesn’t help that the aerospace market will be weighing on growth for a little while (moreso on the commercial side, as defense/space looks stronger). I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits, but I expect less growth here than at Analog (organic), NXP, or TI.

Margin leverage is a major potential driver. I believe non-GAAP operating margins could scale up pretty quickly into the high 30%’s, and I believe that could push FCF margins into the 30%’s pretty quickly, but “potential” and “could” do reflect that it is not a sure thing. Even so, I do expect high single-digit FCF growth here, and that compares quite a bit more favorably with its peers than the revenue growth I expect.

The Bottom Line

Bargains are hard to find in the MCU/analog space, as investors have already priced in a pretty sharp recovery starting in the second half of 2020. Relative to its peer group, Microchip does seem to offer a pretty respectable total return from here, but that’s “respectable” in the context of a sector that I find fairly pricey now. This may be a name for more value-oriented investors to consider now, particularly those who feel that recovery expectations in end-markets like autos are too high, as Microchip could outperform names like Analog, NXP, ON, and TI if the auto/industrial rebound is shallower than expected.