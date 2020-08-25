How To Pick Mortgage REITs

We can compare the performance for ARR and NLY to evaluate a situation where investors should look for different price-to-book ratios.

Using current estimates for book value is far superior to using trailing book values, but the trailing values will still give investors a rough idea.

Analysis starts with discount to book, but it doesn't end there.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.00 $5.22 $5.23 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.97 $16.69 $16.14 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.94 $6.79 $6.35 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.90 $15.86 $14.25 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.89 $8.39 $7.48 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.88 $11.11 $9.80 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.79 $7.24 $5.71 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.73 $13.41 $9.81 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.50 $5.63 $2.81 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.08 $2.75 $2.96 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.99 $3.17 $3.13 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.85 $10.63 $9.05 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.82 $15.68 $12.82 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.75 $3.17 $2.38 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.63 $4.51 $2.85 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.62 $2.85 $1.77 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.91 $19.39 $17.69 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.74 $10.77 $8.01 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.63 $4.35 $2.72 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would've raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we've included is adding $.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

ARR vs. NLY

It's a good time for a more interesting discussion. Rather than just assigning ratings, let's educate readers on why two REITs get different ratings. This time we're going to talk about why NLY gets a bullish rating while ARR gets a neutral rating.

We start with the index card:

For these mortgage REITs, BV (book value) and NAV (Net Asset Value) are generally interchangeable. This is ONLY the case for mortgage REITs. It is absolutely NOT the case for equity REITs. However, this is an article on mortgage REITs. These index cards use our latest ratings and our latest estimates for NAV per share.

NLY's price to NAV comes in at 0.86, while ARR also comes in at 0.86. That sounds like a tie, but it isn't. If you were to consider the last several years, you would find that NLY is more likely to achieve a premium than ARR. Further, you would find that when NLY trades at a discount, they may often have a smaller discount than ARR. Consequently, the target price-to-book (same as price-to-NAV) range should be higher for NLY.

Dividend Yield Comparison

No, you don't rate mortgage REITs by simply looking at the dividend yield. That would be terrible. That's how people lose money. Don't think so? Ask to see their entire record of investments in mortgage REITs and consider the total return on the positions. Investors who simply choose by the dividend yield are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Historical Performance

A recent rally isn't going to indicate that "the company is finally going up!" Neither will a recent dip indicate doom. Not at all. Investors who treat these REITs like momentum stocks get rocked.

However, if one mortgage REIT performed materially better over a long time period, you should probably consider potential reasons. Is it a vast difference in the portfolios? No, these portfolios aren't all that different.

We'll go with a chart since the start of 2013:

Looks like NLY was the winner. That chart includes the value of dividends. We can see a very strong correlation in their returns, but over time NLY clearly delivered the better performance. Looking at year-to-date returns, we can also see that NLY gave a better performance:

The ability to protect book value is important.

In Q1 2020 NLY's book value declined from $9.66 to $7.50, which is a loss of about 22.4%.

In Q1 2020 ARR's book value declined from $20.84 per share to $11.10 per share, which is a loss of about 46.7%. Well, NLY clearly won that round.

In Q2 2020 NLY's book value increased to $8.39, which is up about 11.9%.

In Q2 2020 ARR's book value increased to $11.11, which is up about… a penny. How many decimal places should we round to?

So NLY won Q2 2020 as well. Does that mean NLY will win every quarter in the future? Not at all. It is a bit ironic to see such a difference in their returns on book value though. How can that be if they have any similarity in their assets?

Buyback!

NLY rocked the buyback program in Q2 2020.

When you're trading at a major discount to book value, buybacks are a powerful way to increase book value per share. NLY bought back $175 million. With management internalization, they don't have the incentive to avoid repurchasing shares.

Alright, so $175 million in a buyback is something, but NLY is pretty huge. They had $13.8 billion in total stockholders' equity, so $175 million isn't going to be mind-blowing. It is still a nice bonus for shareholders though.

That meme is actually right when it comes to mortgage REITs trading at large discounts. It really is that simple!

Let's see how much ARR bought back.

Hmmm, where is the value?

Source: ARR Q1 2020 10-Q

Okay, so that wasn't very many shares. The net proceeds spent on buying back common shares was only $777 thousand. Hmmm, even adjusting for sizes, that's not going to match up to $175 million.

Oh, wait…

That was ARR's Q1 2020 buyback! We need to check the buyback for Q2 2020! It's time to get hyped because there is going to be a BIG number. Nothing like the punny $777 thousand before.

ARR's value for Q2 is $48.9 million! Massive! Compared to their size, that is a material amount of shares! That is WAY bigger than Annaly's number (adjusted for REIT size)!

Let's take a look at those numbers!

Source: ARR Q2 2020-10Q

Wait a minute, why does it stay "Common stock ATM Sales Agreement" there? Oh, no! That wasn't $48.9 million spent on buybacks at $8.48 per share, that was $48.9 million in proceeds from issuing at that price!

That was 5,767 thousand shares.

How many shares do they have outstanding as of 6/30/2020?

About 64,689 thousand. Oh, well, that's basically the opposite of a great buyback.

Didn't You Have a Bullish Rating on ARR?

We've hit ARR with every rating over the past several years. However, we did have a buy rating on them in May. Let's take a look at that rating:

Source: The New Dividend is Fine for ARMOUR Residential REIT

Shares delivered 19.2% since then. You may have noticed that we also cited the share price and the recent estimated book value. That's good. It was a critical element to our rating.

We also argued that ARR could cover the monthly dividend at $.09 and that, contrary to some other reports, the rate of $.09 was NOT a quarterly dividend rate. How did that turn out:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company agreed that they could cover the $.09 monthly-rate just fine and moved it up to $.10 per month. That's lower than it was before, but we didn't endorse the dividend rate before.

You may have noticed that the new dividend of $.10 is about 52.6% of the prior $.19 rate.

That's funny.

The Q2 2020 BV of $11.11 is about 53.3% of the BV from the end of 2019.

Conclusion

Why should you care about book value? Because you care about returns. How do you think mortgage REITs earn income? They buy assets and employ leverage to buy more assets. So how can a mortgage REIT afford a bigger portfolio? They need more book value.

As we've demonstrated, the mortgage REIT that repurchased shares delivered the vastly superior performance. It turns out that issuing millions of shares at a substantial discount to book value is a bad strategy. Who knew! Well, yes, okay we knew. That wasn't really meant for a question and answer.

So how do you use the book value in analysis? One important step is evaluating the discounts (or premium) to book value. You'll want to evaluate how much of a discount or premium each REIT deserves. That may sound like a great deal of work to do for a whole sector, but we are here to help.

Want to learn how to trade mortgage REITs? Click the follow button. Want to learn how to ignore mark-to-market losses while claiming a dwindling stream of dividends? You've got countless options for other authors.

Ratings:

Buy NLY, Hold ARR

Disclosure

