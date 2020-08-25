When salesforce.com reports fiscal 2Q results, investors will probably be looking for signs that the business has returned to some sort of normal.

Following a very atypical fiscal first quarter of 2021, salesforce.com (CRM) is gearing up to report results of its second period. Revenue growth has been guided at 22.5% at the midpoint of the range, and analysts' consensus expectations have not deviated much from the outlook. Estimated non-GAAP EPS of $0.67, if achieved, would land just about flat YoY.

Beneath the headline numbers, investors will probably be looking for signs that the business has returned to some sort of normal in fiscal 2Q. Last time, salesforce.com's financial performance, which tends to be rather stable and predictable, got shaken by the COVID-19 challenges faced by the San Francisco-based software company.

What to keep an eye on

In fiscal 1Q, revenue growth of over 30% looked healthy, beating expectations. All cloud segments saw revenues increase robustly, although in great part due to M&A. However, guidance for the following period suggested that the top line would suffer in the short term from more conservative client IT budgets. The good news is that, during last quarter's earnings call, the management team reported "improving trends within the pipeline and closed rates between March through [late May]."

I expect to see some normalization of margins this time (see recent trend below). In fiscal 1Q, profitability was trimmed by what I expect to be primarily one-time or short-term costs (e.g. guaranteed sales commissions and pandemic-related initiatives), some of which should be largely confined to the first three-month period of the fiscal year. Should this be true, current EPS consensus may prove to be a bit too conservative.

Otherwise, I will be looking at another couple of metrics that may speak to the health of the underlying business. These would encompass the revenue pipeline, including trends in future performance obligation. Last quarter, cash flow also looked weak, due in part to the company's willingness to extend payment terms to clients in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. It will be good to see at least some improvement on this front.

Bullishness intact

While short-term headwinds could very well persist over the next quarter or two, whether in the form of slightly lower revenues, pressured margins or cash flow gap, I remain a CRM bull. My optimism is better justified by the long term prospects of the secular cloud transition and salesforce.com's growth opportunities in the many enterprise software sub-segments in which the company is a major player: from flagship CRM to e-commerce and cloud platform.

The stock will probably never be cheap, absent during March-like corrections that happen infrequently and do not last more than a few weeks. Still, considering a pricey stock market in general and software sector specifically, I find CRM an affordable growth play. As the chart above suggests, next-year P/E of less than 60x and long-term PEG of less than 3.0x is about as attractive an entry valuation as an investor will get into a high-quality company in this sector, in my view.

For this reason, and because CRM ticks many of the boxes in my All-Equities SRG criteria list, I stay positive ahead of (and likely after) earnings day.

