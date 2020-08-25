Geopolitical risks remain the main headline concern to the stock but should not impact the underlying business. The long-term thesis for Baozun is progressing well and has plenty of upsides left.

Services segment's massive growth of 43% drove the operating income up 87% to $23M and expanded the non-GAAP operating margin to 8.7% vs. 6.1% in the previous year.

Q2 results beat both top and bottom-line expectations. Importantly, all operational metrics grew. GMV reported a 31% increase YoY, the number of brand partners up 18% YoY to 250.

Investment thesis

We view Baozun (BZUN) as a future winner in eCommerce in China supported by the steady increase of revenue fixed to GMV's growth, and the surge in online spending thanks to the forcing function of COVID-19.

Baozun reported Q2 results last week on August 21, 2020. It was strong across the board; all essential operations and financial metrics grew at a fast clip. Given the continued uncertainties, the forward guidance for Q3 2020 was excellent, with a projected increase in revenue by 18% and an increase in operating profit by 40%. However, the market was displeased, pushing the stock down by 8% post-earnings.

We don't know the precise reason, but the adverse reaction suggests a knee-jerk action that focuses on the short-term slowdown of the top-line rate of growth. Other than that, we couldn't find any fundamental changes to the business to change our long-term outlook for Baozun. Thus, we remain very bullish.

Outstanding Q2 results in focus

Financial

Revenue was $305M, up 26% YoY.

Services revenue was RMB1,224.3 million (US$173.3 million), up 43% Y/Y.

Product sales revenue was RMB927.8 million ( US$131.3 million), up 9.3% YoY.

Operating profit was $23M, up 87% YoY, non-GAAP operating margin was 8.7%, up from 6.1% YoY.

Cash was $300M at the quarter-end.

Operations

Total Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") was RMB12,757.8 million, an increase of 31.2% YoY.

Distribution GMV was RMB1,037.6 million, an increase of 9.1% YoY.

Non-distribution GMV was RMB11,720.2 million, an increase of 33.6% YoY.

Number of brand partners increased to 250 as of June 30, 2020, from 212 as of June 30, 2019.

Number of GMV brand partners increased to 241 as of June 30, 2020, from 202 as of June 30, 2019.

The results were robust across financial and operational metrics. We are particularly happy with the growth in GMV of 31% driven by healthy recovery across various categories, and a massive increase in Services segment's revenue.

Source: Q2 results

Growth in GMV means the revenue model is highly scalable. When discretionary spending returns to normal, Baozun's total revenue will get an additional boost in growth.

Source: Q2 results

The Services segment carries a higher margin than product sales (distribution model). Thus, the segment's massive growth of 43% drove the operating income up 87% to $23M and expanded the operating margin to 8.7% (vs. 6.1% in the prior year). The trajectory and significance of the Services segment is a testament to the robust business model of the company.

Source: Q2 results

Excellent Q3 outlook

The company anticipates that the top and bottom line will continue the upward trend in Q3 2020:

+GMV will grow by at least 15% YoY

+Net revenue will be between RMB 1.75 billion and RMB 1.80 billion, which represents a growth rate of 16% to 20% year-over-year.

+Non-GAAP operating profits will achieve around 40% growth YoY.

The guidance isn't a game-changer despite being very good. We are not investing for one quarter. However, these numbers are not indicative of a bleak future that deserves an 8% sell-off after the results announcement. On the contrary, Baozun is seeing in-line revenue growth in uncertain times and fantastic bottom-line improvement!

Long-term picture remains clear

When the market reacts as it did, we often review the long-term thesis to see if we are missing anything.

After Q2 results, we are happy to find that Baozun still provides a valuable playbook for foreign brands (and domestic) to penetrate eCommerce in China. These brands get end-to-end e-commerce services from online store setup and operations, digital marketing, customer services, to warehousing, and fulfillment.

Source

We also find that the Chinese retail ($6T) and e-Commerce ($2T) markets are still the largest in the world and still expanding at double digits driven by burgeoning middle class and low online shopping penetration (20% of total retail in China). Thus, we still see limitless potential for Baozun.

Q2 results demonstrate that the scalability and sustainability of Baozun's business model are clear as daylight. Part of the revenue is still linked to GMV. Next, the Services segment continues to be accretive to the bottom-line. As a reminder of the business model, we attach the slide from the Q1 results below.

Summary - Accumulate shares slowly

Baozun continues to provide value-added services to foreign and domestic brands in China. Amidst a challenging economic picture, it's commendable that Baozun saw a recovery in all product categories, resulting in higher revenue, higher profitability, and better cash generation during Q2.

With $300M cash in the bank, there is plenty of runway for more investment in growth and margin of safety if things turn sour. As it stands, the company's market valuation is still at 2x EV/Sales and is still projected to grow its top-line by 20% and promises at further margin expansion in the foreseeable future. Investors with a long-term horizon are not overpaying and should be rewarded with steady returns each year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.