A high percentage of borrowers are taking advantage of their deferral payment plan, hopefully most will begin to resume payments shortly.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares (OTCQX:TYCB) is the holding company for Taylor Bank, a community bank serving the small Maryland towns of Berlin (Main office and two additional branches), Ocean City (four branches), Pocomoke, and Snow Hill (one location each). They also have a single presence in Ocean View, Delaware and Chincoteague, Virginia. And they just opened their first branch in Onley, Virginia last month. This bank was featured in my article published on December 16, 2019. Per Seeking Alpha, TYCB has a total return of -4.11% since that time but favorably compares to the performance of the Benchmark, QABA, which is down about 30% since article publication.

Four days after article publication, TYCB increased its dividend from 25 cents to 31 cents (24%). Unfortunately, about three months later the bank decreased its dividend to 26 cents, obviously due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

TYCB released their second quarter earnings on July 20, Tables 1-3 display the performance for three different time comparisons.

Table 1: TYCB First and Second Quarter Financials

TYCB (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) Assets $644,666 $545,342 Liabilities $551,435 $453,685 Shareholder Equity (Total) $93,231 $91,657 Equity/Assets 14.46% 16.81% Total Loans Outstanding $419,660 $369,858 Allowance for Loan Losses $1,427 $1,044 Provision for Loan Losses $310 $220 Deposits $548,276 $451,479 Loans/Deposit Ratio 76.54% 81.92% Shares Outstanding 2,773,632 2,774,546 Net Interest Income $4,956 $4,964 Non Interest Expense $2,690 $2,787 Total Noninterest Income $756 $605 Income Taxes $680 $651 Net Income (Total) $2,032 $1,911 Earnings/Share $0.73 $0.69 Dividends/ Share $0.26 $0.26 Ending Share Price $30.90 $31.40 Yield 3.37% 3.31% Shares Repurchased 914 380 Repurchase Cost $27 $12

Table one shows us the two quarters that have been affected by the pandemic. As we have seen with other banks during this period, assets and liabilities are up significantly because the Payroll Protection Program is allowing regional banks to generate loans that are guaranteed by the SBA. These loans, in turn, are generally deposited in the same bank. For TYCB, loans are up about $50 million while deposits are up almost $100 million. This is addressed in the Quarterly Report:

Significant asset growth in 2Q20 was primarily the result of customer behavior changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and government economic stimulus programs which resulted in a significant increase in customer deposits. … A significant portion of the deposit growth in 2Q20 was utilized to fund loan originations including $32.7 million of SBA PPP loans representing 521 customers.

Another item we keep a close eye on is the Provision for Loan Losses, which was $310,000 for the 2nd quarter, which would have added another eleven cents to earnings had it not been needed. And the report also addressed loan issues:

The allowance for loan losses represents 0.34% of gross loans as of June 30, 2020 as compared to 0.20% as of June 30, 2019 and 0.28% as of March 31, 2020.

Finally, it is good to see they are continuing to repurchase shares. To me, this is a show of confidence amidst the current climate. Although it's only 914 shares, it does show determination of the board to increase shareholder value.

Table 2: TYCB 2020 Year to Date Compared to 2019

TYCB (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2019 (YTD) Assets $644,666 $523,958 Liabilities $551,435 $435,968 Shareholder Equity (Total) $93,231 $87,990 Equity/Assets 14.46% 16.79% Total Loans Outstanding $419,660 $351,733 Allowance for Loan Losses $1,427 $709 Provision for Loan Losses $530 $150 Deposits $548,276 $434,309 Loans/Deposit Ratio 76.54% 80.99% Shares Outstanding 2,773,632 2,788,926 Net Interest Income $9,920 $9,768 Non Interest Expense $5,477 $5,309 Total Noninterest Income $1,361 $1,360 Income Taxes $1,331 $1,394 Net Income (Total) $3,943 $4,275 Earnings/Share $1.42 $1.53 Dividends/ Share $0.52 $0.50 Ending Share Price $30.90 $34.80 Yield 3.37% 2.87% Shares Repurchased 1,294 0 Repurchase Cost $39 $0

Table 2 compares performance of the first six months of 2020 to the same period last year. Not much to say except that the shortfall in earnings compared to 2019 is directly a result of the increased Provision for Loan Losses. But there was a statement in the report that was somewhat bothersome regarding deferred loans.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic uncertainty in our markets, a temporary loan payment deferral program was established for both commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic. … As of June 30, 2020, the temporary loan payment deferral program included 235 loans with an outstanding principal balance of $148.1 million and accrued interest of $1.8 million.

So if I calculate correctly, about 35% of the total loans are using the deferral program. That seems to be an unusually high number so hopefully I am missing something.

A final positive is that the Loan/Deposit ratio has dropped almost five points, from 81% to 76.5%.

Table 3: TYCB 2020 Year to Date Compared to Historical Yearly Data

TYCB (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2019 2018 2017 Assets $644,666 $548,004 $531,910 $521,968 Liabilities $551,435 $458,011 $447,121 $440,045 Shareholder Equity (Total) $93,231 $89,993 $84,789 $81,923 Equity/Assets 14.46% 16.42% 15.94% 15.70% Total Loans Outstanding $419,660 $363,242 $327,861 $295,153 Allowance for Loan Losses $1,427 $854 $619 $793 Provision for Loan Losses $530 $225 $45 $35 Deposits $548,276 $453,681 $446,132 $439,423 Loans/Deposit Ratio 76.54% 80.07% 73.49% 67.17% Shares Outstanding 2,773,632 2,774,926 2,805,987 2,829,370 Net Interest Income $9,920 $20,000 $18,144 $16,175 Non Interest Expense $5,477 $11,460 $11,081 $10,141 Total Noninterest Income $1,361 $2,772 $2,635 $2,397 Income Taxes $1,331 $2,757 $2,251 $2,892 Net Income (Total) $3,943 $8,330 $7,402 $5,504 Earnings/Share $1.42 $3.00 $2.64 $1.95 Dividends/ Share $0.52 $1.06 $1.24 $0.98 Ending Share Price $30.90 $35.78 $33.11 $35.00 Yield 3.37% 3.94% 4.98% 3.72% Shares Repurchased 1,294 14,000 25,314 69,318 Repurchase Cost $39 $450 $757 $1,792 FINANCIAL RATIOS Tangible Book Value $33.61 $32.43 $30.22 $28.95 TCE 14.46% 16.42% 15.94% 15.70% Efficiency Ratio 49% 50% 53% 55% Net Interest Margin 3.33% 3.70% 3.44% 3.20% Price/Earnings 10.87 11.92 12.55 17.99 Price/Book 0.92 1.10 1.10 1.21 Dividend Payout 36.58% 35.31% 47.01% 50.38% Return on Equity 8.61% 9.53% 8.88% 6.74% Return on Assets 1.32% 1.54% 1.40% 1.09% Stock Valuation P/B $41.34 $39.89 $37.17 $35.61 P/E $30.62 $34.91 $30.68 $22.62 Buyout Valuation P/B $47.06 $45.40 $42.30 $40.54

Table 3 shows the bank is continuing to grow its shareholder equity, and thus its book value has increased about three percent since last year. The ROA, ROE, and other ratios are down, but that can be explained by the pandemic. The valuations aren't of much help as they use historical averages, not the insanely low P/E and P/B values as seen today. A P/B of .92 would ordinarily indicate a buy but some would say that is overvalued in this environment.

Last year I recommended this stock based on its historically conservative bent and felt it would hold up during tough times. I like the management and it is true that the stock price has held up better than most banks in this environment. I have no idea when small, underfollowed banks such as this may recover so I will drop my rating to Neutral and not suggest any more purchases. But, as it is yielding over 3%, I will continue to hold this in my portfolio with a hope that the number of deferred loans begins to drop precipitously in the next quarter. If that doesn't happen, we may sell by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.