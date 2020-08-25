Are The Markets Disconnected From The Economy?

Introduction

At the beginning of 2020, who would have guessed that we would see the stock market melt in February and March at its fastest rate in history? How fast was it? The COVID-19 economic shutdown caused the markets to drop 37% in 1.5 months or 25% per month (averaged). For comparison, the Great Recession of 2007-2009 dropped the markets 49% in 16 months or roughly 3% per month and the Great Depression of 1929 caused a market drop of 89% over 34 months or 2.6% per month. While not the deepest drop, the COVID-19 shutdown certainly caused the fastest drop.

The initial recovery from the COVID-19 crash was as impressively fast as was the drop. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have since staged a complete recovery and achieved new highs since April. But, behind those indexes, the broader markets are lagging. The unemployment rate has partially recovered but employment gains are slowing and we still have an over 10% unemployment rate. Likewise, the GDP has partially recovered from its roughly 33% drop (annualized) in the second quarter of 2020 but is still well below where we were in January 2020.

Where do the economy and the markets go from here? Will the V-shaped recovery continue or will it stall? Will the broader market participate in forming new highs or will the major indexes fall back? And most importantly, how should retirees or those soon to be retired invest in this uncertain economy? This article provides a look at where we are today versus previous US recessions/depressions and provides some recommendations for where to invest to get a reasonable return without taking on excessive risk.

COVID-19 - The Destroyer of Wealth

The COVID-19 virus, by most accounts, snuck over to the west coast from China and to the east coast from Europe. I say "snuck" because, it is fairly well accepted that the virus was circulating on both US coasts for at least a month before anyone realized the virus was in the US. Initially, efforts were focused on limiting travel to and from China and screening those entering the US. These efforts may have slowed the spread of the virus in the US but with an R0 higher than the common cold and flu virus strains, the COVID-19 virus continued to spread quickly on both US coasts. Subsequently, many states and municipalities attempted to slow down the contagion by mandating closure of schools, non-essential business, and enforcing stay at home orders. While those mandates were marginally effective at slowing the spread of the virus, those same mandates were highly effective at slowing the US economy to a crawl, reducing employment by roughly 23 million people, and causing toilet paper and hand sanitizer to literally disappear from retail stores for a couple of months.

People can and will debate the effectiveness and wisdom of effectively shutting down the US economy to slow the spread of the virus. That is not of much value at this point as it is already done; it is history. A better use of time and energy is to figure out how best to proceed from where we are today. It appears to me the virus case count (new cases per day) and mortality (new deaths per day) are trending down. The two charts below are as of today, August 24, 2020.

Source: Worldometers.com

So, the outlook today is certainly better than it was in March and April. There is more good news. There have been several new and novel therapeutic treatments developed to more effectively treat COVID-19 patients. There are also several promising vaccines in late stage trials with the intent to have vaccines ready late in 2020 or early in 2021. So, while not behind us yet, it looks to me like we are gaining the upper hand on treatment and potential prevention of COVID-19.

The bad news is that, in getting to this point, a tremendous amount of personal, corporate, and government wealth has been destroyed in the process. People have lost their jobs and in some cases their careers, weaker companies have declared bankruptcy and strong companies have been weakened, and municipal, state and Federal debt has soared as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. COVID-19 has destroyed more wealth faster than I have ever witnessed.

COVID-19 Employment Impact

Because the COVID-19 crash was occurred on such a short time frame, it is actually hard to get an accurate estimate of the peak in unemployment numbers. Somewhere around 23 million people were either fired, laid off, or had their hours reduced at the peak in unemployment. Since that time, we have seen a partial recovery but we still have roughly 13 million more people unemployed than we had in January 2020 and the unemployment rate stands at about 10% today (more than double the January rate).

The chart above shows the relative magnitude of reduced employment due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Compared to the March 2020 reduction, the number of people losing their jobs during the 2007 - 2009 recession looks like noise. The above chart also shows us that we are nowhere near having recovered the jobs that were lost in March. The chart below shows the same data presented as total US unemployment rate.

We've recovered roughly 4% off the 14% peak but still have a higher unemployment rate than during the peak of the 2007 - 2009 recession. The takeaway here is that we have a long way to go before we get back to the level of full employment we had in January 2020.

Another way to compare the COVID-19 recession with previous downturns is to compare the percent change in employment and the number of months required to return to the level of employment just prior to the beginning of the downturn. The chart below provides that comparison.

This comparison also puts in perspective the speed of the COVID-19 recession employment drop compared to earlier downturns. Though the Great Depression was clearly deeper, even that downturn doesn't compare with the COVID-19 employment downturn in terms of speed.

Readers might speculate on the recovery path for the COVID-19 employment downturn. Based on the chart above, one could come to the conclusion that we may see high unemployment for many months if not years.

COVID-19 GDP Impact

The depth and speed of the impact on GDP due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown is nothing short of amazing as the chart below shows.

Readers should note that the left axis is in terms of annualized change in GDP. In other words, it is what the GDP would have been for a whole year if that quarter's number had been effective for 12 months. Similar to the employment/unemployment numbers, the March 2020 drop in GDP dwarfs the drop during the 2007 - 2009 recession and we aren't anywhere near having recovered from that drop.

COVID-19 Consumer Impact

Roughly two thirds or 66% of the US GDP comes from consumer spending. The employment and unemployment charts presented earlier should at least cause readers to question whether consumer spending will be as robust as it was leading up to the COVID-19 recession for the next several quarters. Another measure of consumer health and willingness to spend is found in the Consumer Confidence Index [CCI]. Prior to the COVID-19 downturn, the CCI was cruising along between 85 and 90.

After the downturn, the CCI dropped to as low as 70 and currently sits at about 72. This is but a relative indicator of how confident consumers are about their future finances and the future direction of the economy. The only thing that the chart above tells us is the consumer confidence took as big hit and consumers are likely to pull back a bit on their spending.

COVID-19 Market Impact

Despite the large drop in employment, the drop in economic activity and GDP, and the hit to the CCI, the market indexes initially plunged but quickly recovered and lately have been partying like it's 2007.

Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes banged out new highs again today. The DOW is only about 4% below its all time high. The chart below shows the S&P 500 Index year to date.

Source: Google

The index, however, is not providing a good measure of how the broader market is performing. If you look at the components of the S&P 500 index, you will find that the first 7 stocks listed by index weight make up 25% of the index. The remaining 493 stocks make up the remaining 75% of the index. Below is a snip of the first 10 component stocks.

Source: https://www.slickcharts.com/sp500

Note that 6 of the first 7 stocks are all technology and social media stocks that are also helping to drive the NASDAQ to new highs. Generally, narrow market leadership where the broader market does not participate in achieving new highs is a sign of an unhealthy or tired market. The first 6 stocks above, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) are all great stocks but they don't represent well the broader market.

COVID-19 Impact on Future Returns

Several of the financial talking heads have already called the end of the short but deep bear market caused by the COVID-19 downturn. I believe it is too early to make that call and too early to understand what the longer-term impact on market returns will be for the next several quarters. With nearly 13 million people still unemployed pushing the unemployment rate above 10%, economic activity still significantly depressed from January 2020 levels, a loss of nearly 20 points in the CCI, and new market highs being driven by a few large technology stocks, I'm nervous.

The Federal Reserve and Congress have pulled out the stops on fiscal and economic stimulus. The Fed is providing whatever fiscal stimulus is needed to ensure liquidity within the banking system and goosing the market with low interest rates as well as direct purchases of bonds and commercial mortgage backed securities. Congress is boosting unemployment benefits, providing for direct payments to individuals, and making available forgivable loans to businesses to prop up the economy. All this is great but it is a temporary band-aid. Despite all the stimulus being provided, the economy and the stock market will not return to full health until the roughly 13 million unemployed return to work. Because I don't see how those 13 million people will be returning to work within the next couple of quarters, I believe we are at risk of seeing a further slowdown in economic activity and a subsequent return to a bear market or period of low returns at best. New all time highs in the market indexes simply don't make sense to me under the current economic conditions.

COVID-19 Portfolio Rotation

The COVID-19 downturn and the recent market index highs have incented me to lock in many of the gains I had in technology stocks and growth focused mutual funds. I'm actively redeploying those funds into more defensive stocks and funds. I have a fairly long watch list of potential stocks and ETFs, my primary focus is on the following.

Altria (MO)

AT&T (T)

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Old Republic International Corp. (ORI)

Prudential Financial (PRU)

The Williams Companies (WMB)

Before anybody comments, I'm not expecting much in the way of capital gains. I'm looking for low risk and a decent dividend while waiting for some clarity on how the economy works through the current downturn. I rode out the 2007 - 2009 recession fully invested in growth, small cap, healthcare, and energy names. It worked out fine in the end but it was rough going. Now that I'm older and sort of retired, I have no desire to repeat that experience in this latest downturn.

Conclusion

The essential shutting down of the US economy in response to the COVID-19 virus had significant negative impacts on employment, economic activity, and GDP. While there has been some recovery from the shutdown, unemployment remains above 10%, and economic activity and GDP are still far below where we were in January 2020. The Federal Reserve and Congress are using fiscal and economic stimulus to keep the US economy afloat but this is but a temporary fix. The risk remains that employment and economic activity will stagnate or turn downward. With the market indexes setting new highs, I'm taking the opportunity to lock in capital gains and rotate into more defensive investments to ride out the current downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, T, PFF, WMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.