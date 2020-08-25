36 Reliable Dividend Stocks For Retirees For September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield reliable retirement dividend dogs showed 20.89% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller lower-priced reliable retirement dogs led the pack by far for September.

Those 36 select dividend stocks ranged from 0.96% to 13.91% in annual yield and ranged from -6.67% to 41.96% in annual price target downsides and upsides per brokers 8/21/20.

The articles were titled: '25 stocks every retiree should own'; '20 for 20 retirement years'. Three made both lists, leaving 40. Three ceased paying dividends. One never did, leaving 36.

Kiplinger Investing periodically lists retirement tips. A 40 stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/18.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/18, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19, by Brian Bollinger, "... should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the August 21 data for the 36 stocks in the Kiplinger-sourced collection, limited to dividend producers.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll but many of these retiree selections bounded back beyond broker targets. Some remain overbought.

However, the mid-March drop in prices by 18 of the top 40 (listed by yield) most reliable stocks for retirees made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 13 (as of August 21) have continued to live up to the Dogcatcher ideal of having annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices: OKE, MMP, EPD, XOM, KMI, ENB, T, LTC, NNN, IP, SWM, DOC, and MNR. Many investors regard this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.03% To 46.5% Net Gains For 10 Top Reliable Retirement Dividend Dogs To September 2021

Six of 10 top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these August dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to August 21, 2021 were:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) was projected to net $465.06 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $440.30, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% greater than the market as a whole.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) was projected to net $392.12, based on the median of target estimates from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 110% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $362.59, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $325.92, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $295.73, based on dividends, plus the median of the target price estimates from 27 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% under the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $288.74, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $286.80, based on a median of target price estimates from 24 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) was projected to net $240.31 based on the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Southern Co. (SO) was projected to net $190.32, based on the median of target price estimates from 18 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 12% greater than the market as a whole.

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

36 Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks Per September Target Gains

36 Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks Per September Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks By Yield For September

Top 10 September Reliable Retirement Dividend stocks represented four of 11 Morningstar sectors. Six energy stocks occupied first through sixth places: ONEOK Inc. [1], Magellan Midstream Partners LP [2], Enterprise Products Partners LP [3], Exxon Mobil Corp. [4], Kinder Morgan Inc. [5], and Enbridge Inc. [6].

Seventh place went to a single communication services representative, AT&T Inc. (T) [7]. Eighth and ninth places were claimed by two real estate sector representatives, LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) [8], and National Retail Properties (NNN) [9]. Finally, one consumer cyclical representative took tenth place, International Paper Co. (IP) [10], to complete the reliable retirement top 10 dividends by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Reliable Retirement Dividend Dogs Showed 15.14%-41.96% Upsides While (31) Three Lowly Downsiders Dropped Down For September

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 20.79% Advantage For The Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top 10 Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks To September 2021

10 top reliable retirement dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 8/21/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Reliable Retirement Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 32.58% Vs. (33 ) 26.97% Net Gains by All 10 Come September 2021

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 reliable retirement dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 20.79% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.03%

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of August 21 were: Kinder Morgan Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, ONEOK Inc., AT&T Inc., and Enbridge Inc., with prices ranging from $14.11 to $32.81.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of July 29 were: National Retail Properties Inc., International Paper Inc., LTC Properties Inc., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, and Exxon Mobil Corp., whose prices ranged from $34.98 to $41.01.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

