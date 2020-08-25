In the years that followed the 2008 financial crisis, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund displayed negative performances for an extended period of time.

Recent declines in the U.S. dollar have received a great deal of attention from those trading in both stock markets and precious metals. In part, this might be due to the fact that dominating trends in the greenback often work as a precursor for investors looking to assess potential trends showing strength or weakness in the regional outlook for the United States. Since the second-half of May 2020, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA: UUP) has recorded declines of nearly 14% and some of the market's emerging economic factors suggest that these trends could continue into the end of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund was designed to establish long exposure to futures contracts in the ICE U.S. Dollar Index. Essentially, the ETF is structured so that investors have inverse exposure to currency counterparts in several different global regions. As we can see, more than half of this inverse currency exposure is centered in the European region:

Source: ETFdb

For this reason, future performances in the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund are likely to remain dependent upon the broader growth trajectory that is found in Europe's largest economies. During the second-quarter period, readings in the eurozone's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showed the deepest declines in history (at -12.1%) and this could continue to put pressure on the region's currency market valuations.

Additionally, Goldman Sachs recently made an upward revision to its U.S. GDP forecasts for 2021 and the investment firm now expects to see annual growth rates of 6.1% for the period. Of course, these forecasts seem to be dependent upon the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine and this is why there are still significant uncertainties that exist with respect to the future growth prospects that are likely to be encountered within the U.S. economy.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, UK.gov, BBC

One factor that might turn out to show evidence of support for the economic outlook in the region can be found in the generalized misconceptions that seem to exist with respect to where the United States stands in its global rankings for coronavirus casualties. While the United States has held the top position as far as the total number of deaths resulting from the pandemic, the country's number of deaths per-capita currently stands below eight of its global counterparts. As a result of this, it seems possible that the market might currently hold an erroneous view of the true recovery prospects that are possible in the United States.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the world struggles in its attempts to recover from the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be useful for investors to have an understanding of the ways UUP tends to perform during various market contexts. In the years that followed the 2008 financial crisis, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund displayed negative performances for an extended period of time. Ultimately, these historical trends could prove to be informative (and prescient) for investors if the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund follows a similar trajectory and underperforms during the COVID-19 recovery period.

Source: Invesco

Perhaps this is why it is not entirely surprising to see that the UUP has proven to be an unwise investment when compared to alternative strategies that focus on the precious metals space. Over the last 10 years, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has underperformed gold markets by a fairly wide margin.

Source: ETFdb

For traders with a primary focus on the near-term investment trends, it makes sense to look at some of the recent flow activities that have characterized the fund. Over the last one-year period, we have actually seen some incredible volatility directed toward the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. During this period, trends have remained positive and UUP is currently showing net inflows of $204.24 million. However, the bearish reversals that have occurred since the April trading period have been quite pronounced and buying activities were severely limited during the May-July trading period.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Over the previous one-year period, the market's relatively tepid response suggests that further upside has become increasingly unlikely before the end of 2020. From a technical perspective, price indicator readings seem to be showing similar signals as the MACD remains negative and the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund now faces heavy resistance near the $25.90 level. Downside pressure is likely to remain as long as markets hold below this level but the outlook would be expected to reverse if this critical resistance zone is broken in the weeks ahead.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.