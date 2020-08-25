Source: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat (BYND) is still not gaining the traction it was believed to be bringing to the meat alternative world when it went public, and the pandemic has only accelerated the challenges that it faces to its growth and subsequent valuation.

Beyond is trading at some astronomical multiples even though its sales channels in food-service remain fairly disrupted, and entry into retail and international markets still is an uncertain factor towards overall growth. Competition is also heating up with Impossible Foods, who now has secured an extra $200 million in funding, bringing its total now to nearly $1.5 billion.

Earlier in August, Beyond stepped further into the club wholesale channel by partnering with Sam's Club (WMT) and BJ's Wholesale (BJ) to add to its previous partnership with Costco (COST); Impossible Foods inked a deal to add its burgers to Walmart stores, adding to the competitive mix.

However, Impossible's CEO Patrick Brown says that he doesn't view the two as competitors against each other, but rather the meat industry. While that does have some merit, as the plant-based meat alternatives are in fact challenging the global meat industry, the products offered by Impossible and Beyond are still substitutes, not complements, and therefore in competition with each other as well.

But Beyond is still extending its reach deeper into retail/club and QSR even as the pandemic looms over the food-service industry. Aside from the new entrances in the club warehouse world, Beyond's products are found in traditional grocers like ShopRite, Publix, and Kroger (KR), but also in discount retailers like Walmart and Target (TGT); in the QSR realm, big names like Starbucks (SBUX), Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), KFC and McDonald's (MCD) all offer products from Beyond.

Yet restaurant chains are still impacted by the pandemic, and aren't close to operating in similar fashion to January or February. Dine in options are still limited due to space and proximity concerns, while drive-thru, delivery and pickup are the go-to methods for the time being. Even so, fast food restaurant sales have been relatively unhindered from the surges in drive-thru and other methods. What lies as a main figure to watch within fast food sales is not just volume (comp sales), but average check.

McDonald's, Wendy's (WEN), and Dine Brands (DINE), for example, all pointed to strengths in average check as the offsetting factor to customer and comp sales declines. Now, average check comes down to multiple factors, but with customer volumes down, it seems to be that either order volume increased (buying family meals instead of single, or through specials), or that pricing increased.

With Beyond's burgers actually not too much more expensive than normal menu items in fast food chains, whether Beyond is seeing a favorable wallet share due to increases in average check is important - it certainly can't compete yet with value menu options; yet share of revenue from food-service dropped significantly.

Retail was the major driver to Beyond during the previous quarter due to declines in food-service. Through the partnerships in club warehouses, offering the Beyond Burger in a larger format, [will] provide value to consumers and a more accessible entry point for those looking to try a plant-based option for the first time or increase their adoption of plant-based meat." Risks to offering products in club warehouses fall to targeting customers who buy in bulk and accepting lower sale prices per unit - a 2 pack of Beyond's burgers costs $5-6 at Target ($3 per burger), while the 8 pack sells for $18 at Sam's Club ($2.25); while it seems small, it is 25% less per burger in bulk through a different channel (Walmart sells at $4.84, for $2.42 per unit, $0.17 higher than Sam's Club).

And while the observations mentioned above have held true - Beyond noted "increasing household penetration; increasing buying levels per household; and strong repeat purchase rates of nearly 50%" during Q2 - how can that translate to continual growth in retail? Retail share of revenue hit 88% for Q2 from food-service declines, but YoY growth in retail is 192%. Those three are positives, but competition from Impossible in similar retail channels will likely put pressure on all three.

But even with outstanding revenue share growth in retail, Beyond still could not avoid an unprofitable quarter. International expansion, increased head count, and innovation all drove expenses higher, and contributed to the YoY drop in net income. International growth still has fared terribly YoY, and pursuing expansion in this current environment is not reasonable; in Q2 2019, international sales were ~30.1% of total revenues, and for the previous quarter, just ~14.8%. Such a rapid decline in international revenues alongside greater uncertainty to future prospects internationally in key markets like Asia and Oceania points to little potential gain currently from expansion efforts.

From a valuation standpoint, Beyond Meat is beyond expensive given the headwinds surrounding the rest of the fiscal year as well as arising competition in the industry. Impossible Foods is latching on to retail quickly, and Beyond can do nothing but sit on the sidelines and watch. QSR agreements are likely safe when in multinational fast food chains, but finding exposure to small, dine-in and/or family-owned and other related size restaurants is likely to be extremely weak. Family-owned restaurants might simply turn away from products like Beyond and Impossible due to cost share of those products compared to meat, customer traffic uncertainties in the future, and potential long-lasting cost cutting measures to remain afloat in limited revenue environments.

Beyond is trading at over 800 times 2020 expected earnings of $0.15, and around 280 times forward 12 month earnings of $0.45. Earnings growth is definitely visible, but not at a rate high enough to justify the current valuation due to headwinds and associated rises in costs that could ultimately bring that forward EPS lower. Even with the potential that EPS accelerates due to favorable share in retail and a rebound in international sales from expansion efforts and food-service, a forward EPS of $0.60 would still have shares valued at over 200 times earnings. EV/sales is also extremely bloated at ~16.1, and with revenues still far off the $1 billion threshold, future growth in the next six quarters looks priced in, unless that multiple can somehow find a way to expand.

Given the challenging environment within international revenue streams as well as the dramatic shift to reliance in retail channels for revenues, Beyond's valuation looks stretched. A rebound in food-service could come slowly as dine-in options are still limited, and customer declines are still prevalent, even though average check has risen. Retail channels are ripe for competition, with Impossible finding new pockets to challenge Beyond in, and entering club warehouses leads to lower net prices per unit by selling in bulk, which will hurt margins. While Beyond is still taking steps to innovate and expand internationally, higher costs are cutting into profitability. Valuations from forward earnings and EV/sales are astronomically high, and overestimating the near-term growth potential in front of Beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.