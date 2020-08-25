Between its 8.2% yield, 2.0-3.0% annual AFFO growth potential, and 0.9% annual valuation multiple expansion over the next decade, shares of Iron Mountain are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement.

Adding to the case for an investment in Iron Mountain is the fact that shares of the stock are trading at an 8% discount to my estimated fair value.

Despite a challenging first half of the year, Iron Mountain produced 4.5% YoY growth in total adjusted EBITDA and 19.3% YoY growth in AFFO with minimal share dilution.

Iron Mountain's AFFO payout ratio was a reasonable 74.8% through the first half of this fiscal year.

In the midst of an uncertain operating environment like the current one we find ourselves in as a result of COVID-19-related disruptions to many businesses, it is key to focus on businesses that are holding up better than we would have expected, given the circumstances.

One such business that has delivered better than expected results during COVID-19 is Iron Mountain (IRM), which, as I'll discuss, is primarily because of the durability of its core storage business (about two-thirds of its total revenue) that mostly offset its significant YoY declines in service revenue.

As I'll detail below for the first time since I covered Iron Mountain in May, Iron Mountain's dividend coverage has managed to hold steady, Iron Mountain's YoY YTD revenue declines have been minimal despite COVID-19's disruptions to operations, and Iron Mountain's current stock price remains appealing when compared against my estimated fair value, which is why I am maintaining my buy rating for shares of the stock.

Dividend Coverage Holds Steady Through A Challenging Second Quarter

While I always examine the sustainability of a dividend stock's payout ratios regardless of yield, I believe it is especially important to do so when a stock's yield is significantly higher than the S&P 500's yield of 1.76% as is the case with Iron Mountain's 8.18% yield.

Through the first half of FY 2020, Iron Mountain generated $480.7 million in AFFO according to its Q2 2020 earnings press release against $359.5 million in dividends paid out during this time (as indicated on page 8 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-Q), for an AFFO payout ratio of 74.8% during that time.

It's worth mentioning that this represents a significant improvement from the 87.7% AFFO payout ratio through the first half of FY 2019 using the data from the same sources above.

Given that Iron Mountain's dividend growth will continue to lag AFFO growth over the next couple of years to lower the AFFO payout ratio in line with data center REIT peers, Iron Mountain's dividend will become considerably safer in the next couple years.

In light of the lower dividend growth prospects in the near-term and my long-term annual AFFO growth expectation of 2.0-3.0%, I remain confident that my expectation of 2.5% annual dividend growth over the long-term will play out.

All Things Considered, Iron Mountain Turned Out A Decent First Half

Image Source: Iron Mountain Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

In light of the economic disruptions throughout much of the global economy as a result of COVID-19, I believe Iron Mountain delivered satisfactory results for Q2 2020.

Starting with revenue, Iron Mountain experienced a 7.9% YoY decline from the $1.067 billion generated in Q2 2019 to the $982 million generated in Q2 2020.

Adjusting for a constant currency basis, revenue declined 5.6% YoY, according to CEO William Meaney's opening remarks during Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings call.

While this seems concerning at first glance, digging deeper, we see that this weakness in revenue during Q2 2020 was due to significant COVID-19 related disruptions to Iron Mountain's Service segment, which experienced a 23.2% YoY decline in revenue from $398 million in Q2 2019 to $305 million in Q2 2020.

While it is uncertain at this time when Iron Mountain's service revenue will recover to pre-COVID-19 levels, CFO Barry Hytinen did indicate during his opening remarks in Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings call that he expects a gradual recovery beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.

With Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs expecting at least one COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by year end and widely distributed by Q2 2021, I believe that Iron Mountain's service revenue will have gradually recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of next year as service activity reverts to its previous norm.

Despite the significant decline in the Service segment's revenue, Iron Mountain's gross profit declined only 2.5% YoY on a constant currency basis in large part due to the 210 basis point expansion in Iron Mountain's gross profit margin from 56.5% in Q2 2019 to 58.6% in Q2 2020.

Iron Mountain's 200 basis point expansion in its adjusted EBITDA margin from 32.9% in Q2 2019 to 34.9% in Q2 2020 (according to CEO William Meaney's opening remarks during Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings call) allowed the company to post a mere 0.1% YoY decline in its constant currency adjusted EBITDA from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 despite the significant COVID-19 headwinds to its Service segment.

As a result of Iron Mountain's significant progress in its Project Summit transformation program (more on that later), the company was able to post an impressive 19.0% YoY increase in AFFO from $210 million in Q2 2019 to $249 million in Q2 2020 as per CEO Barry Hytinen's opening remarks in Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings call) while only marginally increasing its share count in the past year from 287.5 million as of Q2 2019 to 288.1 million as of Q2 2020 (according to data sourced from the Consolidated Statements of Operations table in Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Despite the difficult second quarter for Iron Mountain, the company's YoY revenues through the first half of 2020 have only declined 3.3% from $2.12 billion in Q2 2019 to $2.05 billion (per data sourced from the Consolidated Statements of Operations table in Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Iron Mountain's durability in its core Storage Rental segment (66.3% of Iron Mountain's YTD revenue in 2020) allowed the company to post 2.1% YoY revenue growth in that segment (increasing revenue from $1.33 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.36 billion in Q2 2020), which mostly offset the 12.4% YoY decline in Service segment revenue (taking revenue from $789 million in Q2 2019 to $690 million in Q2 2020).

Iron Mountain's significant cost savings to date allowed the company to post a 4.5% YoY increase in its adjusted EBITDA from $675 million through the first half of FY 2019 to $706 million through the first half of this fiscal year (according to data sourced from the Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA table of Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Most impressively, Iron Mountain's AFFO surged 19.3% YoY from $403 million through the first half of FY 2019 to $481 million through the first half of this fiscal year (according to data sourced from the Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to IRM to FFO and AFFO cont. table of Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: Iron Mountain Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Project Summit has delivered $65 million in adjusted EBITDA benefits YTD against costs of $80 million during that same time.

Iron Mountain is expecting to realize $150 million of adjusted EBITDA benefits this year, which suggests that the adjusted EBITDA benefits will significantly ramp up in the second half of this year, and even more so next year, with $375 million in adjusted EBITDA benefits expected to be realized exiting next year.

This suggests that Iron Mountain's Project Summit transformation program remains on track in helping the company to be "more nimble and customer centric," according to CEO William Meaney's opening remarks during Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: Iron Mountain Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Iron Mountain's balance sheet continues to hold steady in terms of its net lease adjusted leverage ratio.

Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 net lease adjusted leverage ratio of 5.4 (as per CFO Barry Hytinen's opening remarks in Iron Mountain's Q2 2020 earnings call) was well below J.P. Morgan's REIT Composite average of 6.3 and Iron Mountain's overall expectation of a 5.6 net lease adjusted leverage ratio for this fiscal year is positioned to remain lower than J.P. Morgan's REIT Composite average.

Iron Mountain's weighted average interest rate ticked up 10 basis points from 4.5% in Q1 2020 to 4.6% in Q2 2020, while the company's proportion of fixed rate debt increased from 78% in Q1 2020 to 85% in Q2 2020, which will largely insulate the company from the unlikely event of increasing interest rates in the near future.

When I take into consideration Iron Mountain's operating results through the first half of this fiscal year, the progress of the Project Summit transformation program to date, and Iron Mountain's stable balance sheet, I believe Iron Mountain is capable of being a solid long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below their fair value.

Risks To Consider

While I remain bullish on Iron Mountain's long-term prospects, it is important to remember that no company is immune from its fair share of risks, and Iron Mountain is no exception, which is precisely why I'll be recapping key risks from Iron Mountain's Q1 2020 10-Q (as there have been no material changes in Iron Mountain's risk profile from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020).

While I outlined above that I expected Iron Mountain's Service segment revenue to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of next year as a result of a high likelihood of a COVID-19 vaccine being widely available in Q2 next year, it remains a possibility that there is no COVID-19 vaccine widely available next year or no COVID-19 vaccine at all.

A worst-case scenario of either no COVID-19 vaccine or widely available COVID-19 vaccine next year would be significantly detrimental to Iron Mountain's Service segment activity as continued precautions for the safety of Iron Mountain's employees and customers would be necessary, which would likely continue to pose major headwinds to the segment's operating and financial results (page 63 of Iron Mountain's Q1 2020 10-Q).

The more macroeconomic impact of the above worst-case scenario would be that a subset of Iron Mountain's customers would almost certainly experience a liquidity crisis without additional money being pumped into the economy by the Federal Reserve in a timely manner, which could result in difficulty in collecting revenue from customers and adversely affect Iron Mountain's financial results (page 63 of Iron Mountain's Q1 2020 10-Q).

Building upon the worst-case scenario of no widely available COVID-19 vaccine in the next year, Iron Mountain would be well into uncharted territory from an operational standpoint as the company would likely be forced into continuing remote work for the majority of its employees.

Although this has worked relatively well for Iron Mountain to date, there are no guarantees that the prolonged remote work arrangements and limited personnel operations would be feasible in the medium to long term as operational risks, including cybersecurity risks and internal controls affecting the company's financial reporting, could have a detrimental impact on the company's long-term operating and financial fundamentals (page 63 of Iron Mountain's Q1 2020 10-Q).

While I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in Iron Mountain, the above certainly doesn't represent an exhaustive discussion of the risks facing Iron Mountain. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing Iron Mountain, I would refer interested readers to pages 63-64 of Iron Mountain's Q1 2020 10-Q, pages 7-21 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K, and my previous articles on the stock.

Shares Of Iron Mountain Remain Moderately Undervalued

Although Iron Mountain is an above-average company in terms of quality in my opinion, it remains important for investors to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock in order to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential, which is why I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to establish a fair value for shares of Iron Mountain.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for Iron Mountain's shares is the current yield to 13-year median yield.

According to Gurufocus, Iron Mountain's current 8.18% yield is significantly higher than the stock's 13-year median yield of 4.70%.

While it would be unrealistic to expect a reversion to a fair value yield anywhere near 4.70%, given Iron Mountain's risk profile, I do believe a reversion to a fair value yield of 7.00% and $35.34 a share is a reasonable assumption, which would mean that shares of Iron Mountain are trading at a 14.4% discount to fair value and offer 16.8% upside from the current price of $30.26 a share (as of August 22, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll use to determine the fair value of shares of Iron Mountain is the TTM price to sales ratio to 13-year median TTM price to sales ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Iron Mountain's TTM price to sales ratio of 2.08 is slightly below its 13-year median TTM price to sales ratio of 2.12.

Factoring in a reversion to a fair value TTM price to sales ratio of 2.12 and $30.84 a share, shares of Iron Mountain are priced at a 1.9% discount to fair value and offer 1.9% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will utilize to assign a fair value to Iron Mountain's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/share. Iron Mountain's current annualized dividend/share is $2.474.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. Although this often varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return rate because I believe that offers sufficient reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM only require an investor to retrieve the annualized dividend/share and set a required annual total return rate based on their individual preferences, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), annual AFFO growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I take into consideration that Iron Mountain's dividend growth will be quite limited the next two years or so as the company works to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its AFFO payout ratio from its mid-70% range to the high-60% range, I reiterate my projection that long-term dividend growth will mirror my long-term annual AFFO growth expectation of 2.0-3.0%, which is why I am once again using a 2.5% annual DGR over the long term.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $32.99 a share, which implies that shares of Iron Mountain are trading at an 8.3% discount to fair value and offer 9.0% upside from the current share price.

When the three fair values are averaged together, I compute a fair value of $33.06 a share, which indicates that Iron Mountain's shares are priced at an 8.5% discount to fair value and offer 9.3% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Iron Mountain Isn't The Strong Buy It Was 3 Months Ago, But It Remains A Buy

Notwithstanding the minuscule dividend growth that I am expecting from Iron Mountain through next year, Iron Mountain's annual consecutive dividend growth streak of 10 years is positioned to continue well into the future.

I hold this belief because Iron Mountain's revenue declined by merely 3.3% YoY YTD despite COVID-19 disruptions to service revenue, Iron Mountain is continuing to make progress in its Project Summit transformation program, and the company's balance sheet remains stable at this time.

While Iron Mountain's shares have bounced 19% since my previous article on the stock, I estimate that shares of Iron Mountain are still trading at a moderate 8% discount to fair value.

Between its 8.2% yield, 2.0-3.0% annual AFFO growth potential, and 0.9% annual valuation multiple expansion over the next decade, shares of Iron Mountain are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement.

The foregoing points form the foundation of my reasoning to reiterate my buy rating on shares of Iron Mountain.

