But I expect most growth in production to be in the Middle East in the years ahead, contrary to EURN, reducing ton miles demand.

Most of the growth in production has been in the US, driving growth in ton miles.

On June 25, 2020, I published an article on Seeking Alpha entitled, "Shorting Tanker Names For Outperformance In 2020: Euronav And Nordic American Tankers." In the article I mentioned that my tanker trading returns earned about 47% year-to-date (YTD), and my Nordic American Tankers (NAT) position price is about the same when I published that article.

Most tanker names have yielded highly negative performance in 2020. For example, Euronav (EURN) is down 25% YTD, and it is among the best performers and best-managed tanker companies.

In its Earnings Call Transcript published on August 7th, EURN executives discussed its performance in 2020 and presented their short- and medium-term outlooks for the tanker market. They are sanguine about medium-term prospects but see headwinds in the short term. I agree with their assessment for the short term through the end-of-2020 but differ about their medium-term outlook. I expect more growth in ton miles from the Middle East vs. the Atlantic, meaning more shorter-haul vs. longer haul trips.

COVID-19 Impacts

The pandemic has been a boon for tanker earnings in 2020. Hugo De Stoop, EURN Chief Executive Officer, stated:

Tanker markets continued to be very strong during Q2, even stronger than in Q1 which is surprising as usually the second and third quarter are seasonally weaker. What is remarkable is that we have already enjoyed three consecutive quarters of VLCC rates over $60,000 a day in the spot market, and this for the first time since 2008. This robust freight market has continued into Q3, with nearly half of our VLCC covered at rates just over $60,000 a day."

The pandemic has taken tankers from the spot market due to disruptions. Brian Gallagher, EURN Head of Investor Relations, explained:

This leaves a number of categories in blue, as we show on Slide 11 which have also helped underpin freight rates because they've also been largely missing from trading."

But the disruptions are likely to ease as 60 to 80 tankers come back into the market, as Mr. Gallagher explained:

The three categories, most notably the 35 or so which remain on what we would term market storage driven by the contango or a need to store oil, 18 from a suspected full case in Singapore which has seen that fleet more or less idled during the -- most of Q2 and another 20 or so which have been held up over the last three months via congestion at the Chinese ports. We would expect this congestion at Chinese ports to remain for another couple of months, so we will see some of these categories coming in the blue returning to the world trading fleet, totaling around about 60 to 80 VLCCs. But this will be progressive, will not happen immediately and will take some time, but nonetheless, does provide a headwind for owners as we move toward the latter part of this financial and calendar year." (emphasis added)

And tanker rates have indeed dropped-off precipitously. According to Poten & Partners, Spot TCE earnings were just $14,200 per day for VLCC, 270 on August 21st. That compares to an average of $71,700 for the year-to-date.

However, EURN is 81 percent exposed to daily spot rates, having fixed only 19% of the days for the balance of 2020.

Mr. Gallagher remarked that high oil inventories will adversely impact the demand for oil transportation services well into 2021:

Taking the EIA assumptions, as Chart 12 shows, most of the inventory will then have been drawn by Q3 of next year toward the five-year average, with floating storage also needing to be reduced on VLCC and other tanker categories. These will provide headwinds to the tanker sector into 2021, along with the demand uncertainty with regard to COVID-19."

But Mr. De Stoop acknowledged that the rate of stock draw is difficult to predict:

The quicker it goes back to the five-year sort of average, the better it will be to rebalance the oil market and therefore, the need for oil transportation services. So yes, it's quite good and it's happening at the moment because at the moment, we have a number of ships that are not part of the trading fleet, as we just discussed. And so the more we can draw -- or the more of the work we can draw on those stocks, why we have those vessels outside of trading fleet, the better it will be for the recovery. But that is a hope. That is a wish. That is not something that we can control. But at the moment, we are very pleased to see the rate at which it's taking place."

And he also acknowledged that future ton miles are impacted by unpredictable political trade policies and events:

It's very hard to predict where ton miles are going to go because it seems that political decisions, trade wars, election, I mean, you name it, have a big influence on where the Far East in general and China in particular is sourcing its oil. And so at some point, they were the largest buyer from U.S. oils. Then there was a period where they didn't buy anything, and they became the largest buyer of Brazilian oil. And I think it was Korea and Japan who took the balance coming from the U.S. So it was the same destination which was good. But again, there are so many political factors playing in that it's difficult to predict what -- where ton miles are going to go. Trade is the big word and is sort of the name of the game."

As a case in point, VLCC rates spiked last September when the U.S. imposed sanctions on China's COSCO tanker company for transporting Iranian oil. No one predicted that would happen. However, I predicted that the sanctions would be lifted, allowing sanctioned tankers back into the market. And the sanctions were lifted soon after that prediction was published here on Seeking Alpha.

De Stoop also opined that the growth in ton miles has been driven by the rise in U.S. crude oil production:

The reason why it (U.S. crude exports) has been growing in the past was very much on the back of the U.S. production…it's little bit difficult to predict what the production is going to be in the U.S., and that is a big driver of ton miles."

The EIA is predicting that U.S. crude production over the next 12 months will average about the same as in 2018.

However, the EIA's weekly estimates for crude production in May were overstated by 2 million barrels per day, proving that the agency greatly overestimated U.S. supply. Therefore, its future predictions are highly doubtful.

And in 2018, crude oil tanker earnings were very low.

In the company's Investor Presentation, it projects that demand growth for tankers will still be driven by supply growth in the Atlantic.

But OPEC producers in the Middle East have more than 8 million barrels per day of excess capacity compared to 2018, when Iran sanctions are removed and Libya returns to exporting. The Middle East countries have the lowest production costs and can expand production more easily than Atlantic Basin producers.

Conclusion

EURN expects the return of tankers to the market during the second half of 2020 will present a headwind for rates. And rates have dropped-off significantly. However, it expects the demand for tankers to increase into 2021 and 2022 as supplies from the Atlantic are needed to meet Asian demand.

This is where I differ from the company. With WTI crude oil futures prices below $50/b through March 2027, the prospects for growth in supply in the Atlantic basin are dim. Instead, growth in production is more likely to come from Middle East suppliers who have much shorter trade routes to meet demand growth in Asian countries when that occurs. I think OPEC members will increase production with demand to limit the resurgence of US shale oil into the market.

As that trend develops, I expect the price of EURN to decline. At the moment, it may be a bit early for the market to embrace that forecast, and I think EURN takes too much spot market price risk. I am holding-off shorting EURN right now but remain short Nordic American Tankers. I think that having expertise in the oil market gives one an edge in the tanker market.

EURN has a high risk to daily spot tanker rates. It also has not expressed that it has a strategy of how it allocates between spot and term tanker charter decisions. If it had such a strategy that is impressive, even on a backtested basis, it would give me more confidence investing, and I think would provide a delta in its stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.