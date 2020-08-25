Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2020

Lithium market news - SKI to expand battery production five fold by 2025. Samsung SDI sees quick recovery in EV battery demand. LG Chem expects battery revenue to double by 2025.

Welcome to the August 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. August saw lithium prices mixed and generally flat and a lot of very positive lithium market news around Li-ion battery capacity expansions the next five years to cater for the EV boom. The lithium majors reported reduced earnings due to lower lithium prices.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During August, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.22%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.85%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.21%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$7.25/kg (US$7,250/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.40/kg (US$9,400/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has July global weighted average prices at US$6,184 for Li carbonate, US$8,772 for Li hydroxide, and US$390 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium carbonate and hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan and Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On July 29 Argus Media reported:

Samsung SDI sees quick recovery in EV battery demand. The company is developing more advanced batteries and expanding capacity to position itself to capitalise on EV market growth. "The EV market growth is taking off, and the competition is getting fiercer, but we will be equipped with the right competitive edge to meet the market's expectations.

On July 29 The Korea Times reported:

SKI to expand battery production capacity 5 fold by 2025. "In 2023, the capacity will grow to 71 gigawatt-hours upon the completion of the second Hungarian plant and two plants in the U.S. And we plan to increase the number to 100 gigawatt-hours by 2025, and will update investors when we fix our investment plan.

On August 12 Investing News reported:

Benchmark: Lithium prices to stabilize at low levels, rebound unlikely in H2. “We’ve already seen almost all of the majors cut back expansion plans since the start of the year, and current price levels won’t incentivize a rush to bring these new operations online, or sustain the development of other projects. For Miller, ultimately the COVID-19 situation has increased the risk of another market deficit emerging, as well as the potential for further volatility in pricing. Furthermore, while the macro situation means there is unlikely to be a rebound in pricing in H2, prices will continue to stabilize at lower levels.

BNEF updated Li-ion battery demand outlook (June 2020)

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF]

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast 2020

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

2019 to 2030 "battery" demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Lithium market and battery news

On July 30 The Driven reported:

South Korea’s SK Innovation to develop solid state EV batteries with Goodenough. Under the agreement, the company hopes to solve issues around lithium metal battery safety by researching solid electrolyte use to prevent lithium dendrites that can cause short circuits and reduce battery efficiency.

On August 5 Yonhap News reported:

POSCO Chemical to boost production capacity of cathodes for EV batteries. POSCO Chemical said the move will boost its annual production capacity of cathodes to 70,000 tons by 2022, which is enough to manufacture about 840,000 electric vehicles equipped with 60 kWh battery packs.

On August 5 Reuters reported:

Daimler deepens battery alliance with CATL to include R&D. Daimler on Wednesday said it was deepening an alliance with Chinese battery maker CATL to deliver battery packs capable of giving Mercedes-Benz cars 700 kilometres of range at higher recharging speeds.

On August 6 Investing News reported:

"Robert Friedland: Copper price needs to double to incentivize new supply......“Everything is going to be electric, and the world is going to realize you can’t get there without certain critical metals,” he said. “The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt.”

On August 7 Bloomberg reported:

Tesla supplier LG Chem expects battery revenue to double by 2025. LG Chem expects record EV battery sales of $11 billion in 2020. Figure should rise to about $25 billion in 2025, CEO Shin says......Price fluctuations for cobalt and nickel won’t hurt LG’s battery margins, as contract prices with automakers are now designed to pass through raw material costs, according to Horace Chan, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “The global electric vehicle industry itself is growing fast, but the penetration rate is about 3% now,” LG Chem’s Shin said. “The rate will be about 10% in 2025.”

Source: Bloomberg

On August 10 The Korea Herald reported:

SK to commercialize world’s 1st NCM battery with 90% nickel....The South Korean battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries that contain 90 percent nickel, 5 percent cobalt and 5 percent manganese inside cathodes to Ford F-150 electric pickup trucks set for release in 2023.

On August 12 Electrek reported:

Tesla researchers show path to next-gen battery cell with breakthrough energy density. Tesla’s battery research group in Canada released a new paper that shows a path to a next-generation battery cell with breakthrough energy density. There are some hurdles to figure out, but the new research identifies the bottlenecks in points to potential solutions. A lot of people believe that this next-gen battery is going to be solid-state batteries, but Tesla and Dahn’s research group have suggested a different path with “anode-free lithium-metal pouch cells with a dual-salt LiDFOB/LiBF4 liquid electrolyte.” It offered a clear path to producing batteries with more energy without increasing cost, but they still had to figure out the longevity. At the time, they were only able to achieve 90 cycles, which are not enough for virtually all commercial applications — certainly not good enough for electric cars.

On August 13 Forbes reported:

America’s clean energy transition demands a mining boom. As America stands today, we are unwisely laying the foundation for another huge energy problem: over relying on outsiders for the essential components of the energy world of tomorrow. This would be our growing need to import the various rare earth minerals and other materials that are essential to the development of cleaner sources of energy.

On August 17 Investing News reported:

Roskill: Don’t expect sustained lithium price uptick until 2022. Roskill expects a sustained marketwide uptick in pricing sometime in H1 2022 due to uncertainty about a short-term demand recovery and ample stocks overhanging the market......“However, lithium chemical demand from end-use sectors is still expected to increase year-on-year to around 280,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent,” Fraser noted. “(That is) owing to larger battery packs being installed in electric vehicle [EV] models and the EV sector itself forecast to see 10 percent year-on-year growth in sales.”

On August 17 The Driven reported:

Queensland EV battery gigafactory edges closer to realisation. A proposed $A3 billion lithium-ion battery “gigafactory” has taken an important step forward after the Queensland government approved the findings of a feasibility study, leading to the project’s consortium to move to the next step of locking in equity partners. New South Wales-based graphite company Magnis Energy Technologies announced on Monday that the Queensland Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation had approved the feasibility study for the $A3 billion Imperium3 Townsville (iM3TSV) lithium-ion battery Gigafactory.

A drawing of the planned gigafactory in Townsville Australia

Source

On August 18 Investing News reported:

Lithium Market Update: Q2 2020 in Review. “Overall we think a base is now forming and prices may drift a little lower, but generally flatten out,” William Adams of Fastmarkets told INN. “There is, however, considerable stock along the supply chain and idle production capacity, so prices are likely to only get a little lift off the lows and then be capped until demand has climbed to absorb more of the inventory and the idle capacity.” Roskill expects a sustained marketwide uptick in pricing sometime in H1 2022......“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we currently expect total lithium demand to grow by around 9 percent in 2020,” Heppel said...... “These (project funding) delays means that there is a greater risk of supply shortages in the period after 2024/2025 and during the second half of the decade.”.....Miller said deglobalizing supply chains is a necessity for a market that’s gearing up from 300,000 tonnes per year to over 1 million tonnes per year in the next five years.

On August 19 Nikkei Asian Review reported:

Panasonic to invest $100m in EV battery plant in US for Tesla. Japanese electronics giant to raise production capacity by 10% (at the Nevada gigafactory 1).

On August 20 Bloomberg reported:

World’s biggest battery project comes to power-hungry California. The 230-megawatt project in San Diego county is significantly bigger than a Tesla Inc. system in Australia. It’s expected to expand to 250 megawatts by the end of the month, according to developer LS Power.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On August 5, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle reports second quarter results." Highlights include:

"Net income of $86 million, or $0.80 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.86.

Net sales of $764 million decreased by 14%, in-line with Q2 2020 outlook.

Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million decreased by 29%, in-line with Q2 2020 outlook.

Our plants continue to operate without material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5% over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019.

Continued actions to bolster our balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility include the previously announced covenant amendment.

Cost savings initiatives remain on track: realization of between $50 and $70 million of sustainable cost savings in 2020; implementation of short-term cash management actions to save between $25 and $40 million per quarter; and deferral of 2020 capital spending by about $150 million from plan."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On August 19, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM reports earnings for the second quarter of 2020." Highlights include:

"SQM reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of US$95.8 million.

Earnings per share totaled US$0.36 for the first half of 2020, lower than the US$0.57 reported for the first half of 2019.

Revenues for the first half of 2020 were US$850.5 million.

Lithium sales volumes during the second quarter 2020 exceeded 12,600 metric tons, almost 50% higher than sales volumes reported in the first quarter of the year.

Second quarter iodine prices were stable, and hovered around US$35 per kilogram, while the business line contributed approximately 39% to our overall gross profit during the first half of the year.

We began delivery of solar salts, selling over 60,000 metric tons during the second quarter. We remain on track to sell about 150,000 metric tons this year.

Plants continued operating without any material impact related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published our audited Annual Sustainability Report."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On August 19, Mineral Resources announced: "Mineral Resources results announcement–FY2020." Highlights include:

".....Completion of the sale of a 60% interest in Wodgina to Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB, Albemarle] and establishment of the 60:40 Albemarle/MRL unincorporated MARBL Lithium Joint Venture [MARBL JV], providing MRL the opportunity to participate in the lithium hydroxide market on an accelerated basis while preserving optionality for future capacity expansions. The transaction returned the Company to a net cash position and, through MARBL, delivers MRL a 40% stake in the lithium hydroxide modules being built by Albemarle in Kemerton.

Mining Services production volumes increased by 65% year on year as a result of a number of new external contracts and the increase in internal volumes.

Mt Marion increased production of spodumene by 17%, despite the challenging lithium market."

On August 19, Mineral Resources announced: "FY20 results 19 August 2020." Highlights include:

"Keeping our people safe and employed during COVID-19 and our operations running.

Best full year result to date.

Full year EBITDA over $2.0bn, including $1.3bn capital gain.

Underlying EBITDA $765m, up 77% pcp.

Revenue of $2.1bn, up 41% pcp.

Mining Services EBITDA $359m.

Commodities EBITDA $457m.

Cash $1.5bn.

2H dividend declared 77cps."

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On August 15 Reuters reported:

Tianqi Lithium president leaves embattled Chinese firm. China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said its president Vivian Wu has left the company, as the indebted producer of a key commodity for electric-vehicle batteries looks for a way out of a perilous financial situation.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On August 6, Livent Corp. announced:

Livent releases second quarter 2020 results. Second quarter 2020 revenue was $64.9 million, with a reported GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or breakeven on a per diluted share basis. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million and adjusted earnings per share were also breakeven. Second quarter results reflected the continuation of difficult market conditions for both Livent and the lithium industry as a whole, exacerbated by COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and related customer order delays.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On July 30, Orocobre announced:

Quarterly report of operations for the period ended 30 June 2020. At the date of this report no cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at Olaroz, Borax and corporate offices or sites. The Olaroz Lithium Facility (Olaroz) recommenced production on 9 April following a closure due to COVID-19 restrictions in late March. Despite lower operating rates, partly due to our Bio-security Protocol, cash cost of sales was the lowest achieved for three years at US$3,920/tonne. Market conditions and product pricing continued to be challenging with significantly reduced sales volume of 1,601 tonnes at a price of US$3,913/tonne. Work continues at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant [Naraha] while site operations at the Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion continue at a reduced pace due to COVID-19 restrictions.......The acquisition of Advantage Lithium Corp. (Advantage) was completed during the quarter.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2021 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here.

Orocobre Olaroz lithium brine fields in Argentina

Source

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Construction progress at SDV. James Bay FS.

2022 - SDV Stage 1 production commencement target.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On July 30, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Pilbara Minerals secures new low-cost us$110m debt facility to replace existing Nordic Bond."

On July 30, Pilbara Minerals announced: "June 2020 quarterly activities report." highlights include:

Production and Sales

"Campaign mining and processing continued in response to soft market conditions.

Production of 34,484 dry metric tonnes [dmt] of spodumene concentrate (March Quarter: 20,251 dmt).

Spodumene concentrate shipments totaled 29,312 dmt (March Quarter: 33,729 dmt).

Tantalite concentrate sales totalled 23,232 lbs (March Quarter: 33,970 lbs).

With strong product recoveries continuing and increased plant run-time, unit cash operating cost1trendedtowards the target of US$320-350/dmt CIF China."

Lithium Market

"Positive market sentiment following introduction of post COVID-19 stimulus packages and incentives by various governments for the electric vehicle [EV] and renewable energy sectors and Tesla surpassing Toyota to become the world’s most valuable car company.

Market signalling indicates lithium pricing may be approaching the bottom, with several investment banks and industry analysts forecasting a demand surge and price turnaround in 2021."

Corporate

"New low-cost US$110M senior debt facility secured with BNP Paribas and Clean Energy Finance Corporation to replace existing Nordic Bond facility (see separate ASX Announcement released today, Thursday 30 July 2020) which is expected to improve cash-flow, materially reduce funding costs and position Pilbara Minerals strongly to capitalise on the expected future growth in lithium raw materials demand.

Moderated production strategy, lower cost of production and new financing facility support maintenance of a strong balance sheet.

Quarter-end cash balance of $86.3M (31 March 2020: $108.2M inclusive of $7.2M of irrevocable letters of credit for completed shipments), after paying $13.5M on Nordic Bond principal and interest payments, $3.6 inventory build-up, and recognising a $4.4M reduction as a result of revaluing the Company’s USD denominated cash balances following AUD:USD appreciation during the Quarter."

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On July 31, Altura Mining announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2020." Highlights include:

Production

"Altura recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of commercial production, with quarterly production of 46,316 wet metric tonnes [WMT] of lithium concentrate (March quarter 42,282 wmt).

Average quarterly operating cash cost of US$369/wmt produced (FOB basis), (March quarter US$345/wmt [FOB basis]) and reaffirms Altura as one of the lowest cost hard-rock producers globally.

Financial Year production of 181,264 wmt of lithium concentrate, representing 82% of nameplate capacity."

Sustainability

"No Lost Time Injury [LTI] recorded for the quarter.

No operational impact caused by COVID-19.

12-month contract awarded to Njamal business LC Cranes.

Donations of sporting equipment, cold food storage and power generator for the Warralong and Strelley Communities."

Sales and Marketing

"Five-year Binding Offtake Agreement signed with Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co., Ltd.

Record quarter with 60,950 wmt (58,208 dry metric tonnes [dmt]) sold and shipped (March quarter 24,500 wmt / 22,564 dmt)."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On July 28, AMG Advance Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports second quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

Strategic Highlights

"AMG has committed $166 million as of June 30, 2020 in construction and engineering contracts for investment in a second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio and the project remains on schedule.

AMG continued basic engineering for its lithium project in Zeitz, Germany and a final investment decision is planned in due course.

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. is operating and continues to pursue refinery residue recycling opportunities globally."

Financial Highlights

"AMG’s liquidity as of June 30, 2020 was $390 million, with $220 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.

Cash from operating activities was $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, a $31.4 million increase over the same period in 2019.

Free cash flow was a robust $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA was $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 67% decrease from $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. COVID-19 had a negative $18 million impact in the second quarter of 2020 which is explained in more detail on pages 2 and 3.

SG&A declined 20% in the second quarter of 2020 to $27.2 million, compared to $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, due to lower personnel costs and ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.10 per ordinary share, reduced from €0.20 in the prior year, to be paid in the third quarter of 2020."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Progress on lithium projects in Zeitz, Germany and in Zanesville, Ohio, both in the planning stage.

?2021--> - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) planned.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On July 31, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Continued focus on sustainable opportunities linked to electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage [ESS] thematics.

Pivot towards circular materials recovery and recycling strengthened by collaboration agreement with Critical Metals Ltd [NMT 15.4%] to evaluate the recovery of vanadium from high‐grade by‐products of leading Scandinavian steel producer, SSAB.

Cash A$81.3 million, receivables and investments of A$6.3 million and no debt."

Lithium‐ion Battery (“LIB”) Recycling Project

"Successful completion of the Neometals LIB recycling pilot with all proof‐of‐scale objectives met and technical risk significantly reduced.

Extensive due diligence on pilot outcomes successfully completed by SMS group, both parties now finalising definitive transaction documents for incorporated JV to accelerate commercialisation of Neometals’ innovative solution for processing scrap and end of life LIBs."

Lithium Refinery Project

"Commenced a jointly funded Feasibility study for proposed Indian lithium refinery JV. Work included plant vendor test‐work, engineering layouts, site location study and completion of process design package.

Indian Government advancing its “Made in India” initiative to foster domestic production of lithium‐ion batteries (including lithium and cathode chemicals) and relieve its complete reliance on Chinese imports to achieve its goal of all car sales being EV’s in 2030."

Exploration Activities

"Expansion of nickel Mineral Resources at Gillett and Armstrong deposits within the Mt Edwards Project........."

On July 31, Neometals announced: "Neometals and SMS Group create JV to recycle lithium ion batteries." The JV is to be 50:50.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On July 30, Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas announces release of draft Environmental Impact Statement for Thacker Pass Lithium Project.

On August 14, Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas reports second quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

Caucharí-Olaroz Lithium Project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”):

"As of June 30, 2020, the project was 47% complete with $427 million (75%) of the planned capital expenditures committed including $304 million (54%) spent.....

Subsequent to the end of Q2 2020, to protect the health and safety of our employees and contractors, and support the Province of Jujuy efforts to limit transmission of COVID-19, we temporarily suspended construction activities after workers tested positive for COVID-19. All workers remain in good condition and substantially all workers who tested positive have since recovered and have been released from isolation.

The Company is coordinating closely with the Province of Jujuy, local communities, unions and its workforce on the safe restart of operations and the implementation of additional COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Remobilization is expected to begin in the coming weeks and will be gradual in order to allow time to adopt as well as progressively assess and refine the pandemic related operating protocols.

The Company is continuing to review the impacts of the temporary suspension of the project on the timeline and budget and will provide an update once the assessments have been completed."

Thacker Pass Lithium Project (“Thacker Pass”):

"Permitting continues as planned with the draft Environmental Impact Statement released by the Bureau of Land Management for public comment on July 29, 2020......

Over 15,000 kg of high-quality lithium sulphate has been produced at the process testing facility.

Third-party vendors continue to engineer and design the lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide evaporator and crystallizer as well as provide performance guarantees and product samples.

The Company’s technical team and consultants continue to advance work on the definitive feasibility study with results expected in Q4 2020.

The Company continues to explore financing options for Thacker Pass’ construction, including the possibility of a joint venture partner."

Corporate:

"At June 30, 2020, the Company had $50 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $12 million representing the Company’s 50% share of Caucharí-Olaroz cash and cash equivalents, a $20 million drawdown on one of the credit facilities during the six months ended June 30, 2020 to fund Caucharí-Olaroz and $17 million held by Lithium Americas and its subsidiaries.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had $187 million in undrawn credit. The Company has drawn $96 million of the $205 million senior credit facility and $22 million from its $100 million unsecured, limited recourse, subordinated loan facility.

On June 9, 2020, Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd. (“Ganfeng Lithium”) received regulatory approval from the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China in respect to the transaction announced on February 7, 2020 (the “Transaction”). The Transaction remains on track to close by the end of Q3 2020 subject to remaining closing conditions."

On August 19 Seeking Alpha's Austin Craig reported:

Lithium Americas: A plan to make an electric car battery factory near Tesla. Lithium Americas has filed government documents to establish an electric car battery factory in Nevada (along with a lithium mine).

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Q4 2020 - Thacker Pass DFS.

~Mid 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$37.74.

The LIT fund was up again in August. The current PE is 38.9. My model forecast is for lithium demand to increase 3.4 fold between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1.1m tpa, and 6.2x this decade to reach ~2.1m tpa. The top 3 holdings in order are Albemarle (10.55%), Tesla (TSLA) (8.28%) and LG Chem [KS:051910] (6.46%).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

August saw lithium prices mixed and generally flat.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark: Lithium prices to stabilize at low levels, rebound unlikely in H2, 2020.

Roskill: Don’t expect sustained lithium price uptick until 2022.

Samsung SDI sees quick recovery in EV battery demand.

SK Innovation to expand battery production capacity 5 fold by 2025.

POSCO Chemical to boost annual production capacity of cathodes to 70,000 tons by 2022, which is enough to manufacture about 840,000 60kWh EVs.

LG Chem expects battery revenue to double by 2025. LG Chem forecasts 10% EV market share by 2025.

SK to commercialize world’s 1st NCM battery with 90% nickel.

Miller said deglobalizing supply chains is a necessity for a market that’s gearing up from 300,000 tonnes per year to over 1 million tonnes per year in the next five years.

Panasonic to invest $100m in EV battery plant in US for Tesla.

LS Power starts operations at the world’s biggest (Li-ion) battery project in San Diego California.

Albemarle Q2, 2020 results - Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million decreased by 29%, in line with forecasts.

SQM earnings per share totaled US$0.36 for the first half of 2020, lower than the US$0.57 reported for the first half of 2019.

Pilbara Minerals secures new low-cost us$110m debt facility to replace existing Nordic Bond.

Neometals and SMS Group create JV to recycle lithium ion batteries.

LAC/Ganfeng's Caucharí-Olaroz Lithium Project is 47% complete (as of June 30) and construction was temporarily suspended due to some COVID-19 issues. Lithium Americas: A plan to make an electric car battery factory near Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:CXO, ASX:NMT, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.