Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) remains a holding in my long-term dividend reinvestment income portfolios, but it's also a name that can be traded on the swings. I have mentioned this before, but back in February, I detailed why I sold half the position and was letting the house's money run, and our team highlighted it as a pick in March when mREITs were getting obliterated. The prior quarter was a disaster, and huge margin calls were seen in the sector. Management teams scrambled, and CIM stock was extremely volatile. Right now, our firm thinks the stock is a solid buy, especially at the $7-$8 level. Here, at $9, we would wait for a dip again, though we are bullish longer term. This once-pristine play in the space has fallen on some hard times, but I suspect the future is bright, once the economy normalizes and the chaos in rates/bond yields stabilizes. In this column, I will cover several of the key metrics you should be aware of following the recently-reported quarter and discuss what we are seeing.

Overall view

The company put out a somewhat mixed quarter as far as key metrics, but there were some key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. You see quarter-to-quarter performance really depends on the company's holdings and moves made within the portfolio. During the second quarter, management worked to focus on liquidity and non-mark-to-market and longer-term financing arrangements to retain high-yielding assets, provide time for asset price recovery, while remaining positioned to take advantage of any opportunities that might arise. Some key moves were made. Management entered into three non-mark-to-market facilities to finance approximately $2 billion of its non-agency portfolio. Management also entered into a limited mark-to-market facility to finance roughly $611 million of non-agency securities. This was defensive, and now, over half of their non-agency borrowings are not subject to full mark-to-market risk. The increasing length of duration was key. In fact, management increased the weighted average day to maturity of its non-agency financing from 223 days in the first quarter to 698 days in the second quarter. Huge moves. As of the end of the second quarter, a bit less than half of their non-agency financings have terms longer than a year. These moves were made to help bridge the company through this period of uncertain times. I think that the company (and the stock) returns to its winning ways after it gets through this tough year. Let's turn to performance.

Income discussion and dividend coverage

When investing in this name, you need to care about income, and specifically how that income related to dividend coverage. With mREITs, you, of course, have several measures of income. In Q2, net income swung to a loss, similar to most other mREITs. Net loss was $73 million, which translates to a loss of $0.37 per share. This was much better than what we saw in Q1. Of course, when we look at an mREIT, the GAAP net income/loss figure doesn't inform dividend coverage.

For coverage, we generally are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was down from last year, coming in at $245.9 million vs. $339.9 million and was below our expectations of $250-$270 million. This was a bit of a surprise but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings and movements relative to motions in rates, etc. Still, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage.

The company's core earnings for the quarter were down as well, but it was about we expected. The other key is that, based on this metric, the dividend was covered, and that's critical. As a whole, despite being a strong player in this space, it's vulnerable to fast changes in rates as well, both higher and lower. Core income came in at $76 million, or $0.32 per share. This was below the expectations we had for about $0.33 per share, but fine. In addition, this was down from the core earnings of $0.56 from last year. What is more, the dividend of $0.30 (which was recently reduced to this level) was more than covered.

Book value

I want to quickly remind you that I sold off shares in February because CIM's stock was way overvalued. Back then, some premium was expected and acceptable because you are paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management, in a highly risky sector. Things were fine, but got stretched right before COVID-19 hit. Again, some premium was appropriate. We have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing. Well, this crisis crushed the premium shine on this name, though, the market priced it accordingly. Now, it's undervalued, if you can believe that. This is why we see the stock as a super strong buy in the $7-$8 range. Still, you must time your entry points, and if you know how to pad your returns with well-timed sales and reentries, then this is one of those times.

The book value saw some volatility coming into 2019 but gained some on the year. Book value was $10.63. Here, at $9.00 a share, we are at a $1.63 or 15% discount to book. If you can get shares closer to $8, you would have a great discount. Book value is likely to ramp up as things normalize in the next year or two. Since this is in my long-term portfolio, I have time, and I'm comfortable waiting.

Still letting the house's money run

I have long been fond of the company and management, but I'm glad I sold off a massive amount in February. Things seem to be getting better. The dividend is covered. There is a nice discount. I am letting this run and will collect the dividend. The market outlook will be challenging in the near term. I think Q3 sees some stabilization for the company and the sector, with even better improvement into 2021. But uncertainty is rampant. Mortgage forbearance adds a high degree of uncertainty to mortgage credit, and until there is more clarity of the forbearance duration and impact, expect management to keep leverage low and play defense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.