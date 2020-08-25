Shares are well off of lows, but remain interesting because of the long-term story for Philip Morris.

The financial benefits of IQOS are beginning to accelerate as CAPEX is falling, and margins are expanding.

Despite the 2020 year being one to remember (for unfortunate reasons), business continues to chug along at Philip Morris International (PM). The world's largest tobacco company by market cap reported a stronger than expected quarter last month, and it may be time to formally declare IQOS a "winner". We will look at where IQOS stands and the role IQOS will play in Philip Morris International's future. We will also visit the current state of the company's financials and explain why success shouldn't be expected overnight.

Source: Philip Morris International

IQOS Remains Strong Through COVID-19

Philip Morris had some uneven volume numbers in their recent quarter due to some of the lockdown measures taken by various governments around the world. Cigarette volumes were down 17.6% year over year. While this was a sizable drop, IQOS remained strong with HTU volumes that were up 24.3%.

Source: Philip Morris International

And while Philip Morris speaks often of a "smoke-free future", the future is starting to mesh with the present. HTU volumes have accelerated their scale over the past two years and now represent more than 10% of total volumes for Philip Morris.

Financials Behind IQOS Are Improving

The increase in scale is now beginning to make IQOS a tailwind for Philip Morris rather than a headwind. Philip Morris endured years of elevated CAPEX during the development phase of IQOS, and we are now seeing the company come down the other side of that hill. CAPEX has fallen to the lowest levels in years, and the company's FCF efficiency is picking up as a result.

Data by YCharts

This past quarter alone, the company saw operating margins expand +230 basis points on an adjusted basis. As IQOS continues to gain traction in the market, its total contribution will grow, and margins should continue to expand with it.

Long Runway For IQOS Expansion

The good news for long-term investors is that the runway for IQOS appears to have a lot of room left to run. IQOS is now in 57 markets worldwide and will continue to expand that footprint in the years ahead.

Source: Philip Morris International

It's important to note, however, that many of these existing markets will continue to "flesh out" as distribution comes online, and customers get the chance to use/convert to IQOS.

In addition to this, IQOS has been approved for marketing with "exposure modification" orders (essentially allowing IQOS to be marketed with claim that the product contains less exposure to harmful chemicals) in the United States. The US is a massive and lucrative market and represents a completely new frontier for IQOS and Philip Morris. The product will be distributed by sister company Altria Group (MO), but Philip Morris will receive revenues via their licensing agreement. Altria will be accelerating their rollout of IQOS over the next 18 months.

A Safe 6% Yield

When you consider the traction that IQOS has already established and the runway ahead of it, Philip Morris holds arguably the strongest long-term growth story in the tobacco sector at the moment. However, Philip Morris will pay you to wait for the story to play out.

The company's young history as its own entity will hide its strong dividend growth heritage from its days as Philip Morris Companies. The company has raised its dividend each year since splitting off from Altria in 2008.

Data by YCharts

With the stock's share price stagnating a bit over the past five years, the dividend yield has marched higher. At just under 6%, it's currently at the high end of its historical range. It's also a nice return compared to the low yield investors are forced to take from treasuries and savings accounts.

With such a high yield, investors may be looking at Philip Morris as a bit of a "yield trap". This looks to be a bit valid at first glance. The dividend's payout ratio has been rangebound between 80% and 100% over the past five years on both an income and cash flow basis.

Data by YCharts

Despite this, I don't believe these concerns are warranted. Dividends are the primary draw for investors to tobacco stocks, and management teams are well aware of this. While the company of course would cut the dividend to avoid substantial harm to itself, it's not likely to come to that because the balance sheet is on solid footing.

Data by YCharts

Leverage remains stable at 2.68X EBITDA, and the company is sitting on another $4.2B in cash. That's enough to cover the dividend for two quarters alone, and the cash streams of Philip Morris are very steady. While the yield is great, investors do need to consider that this tight payout ratio has resulted in a modest dividend growth rate. Over the past five years, the payout has grown at a CAGR of just 3.4%.

Some Financial Headwinds Remain For Philip Morris

While there is a lot to be excited about with IQOS and the company's large dividend, the excitement does get stunted a bit by the company's financial limitations. Between its steady cash flows and healthy balance sheet, the dividend is safe. However, after the dividend is paid, there isn't much left over right now.

Data by YCharts

The company had to shut down its buyback program several years ago, and it hasn't yet unlocked enough cash flow to start it back up again. Additionally, the company's leverage ratio and gross debt load have barely moved in four years. So, while IQOS is going to improve margins and continue to augment the cigarette business, the near-term progress of IQOS is going to be helping Philip Morris regain a bit of financial "breathing room".

Fed Money Printing A Wild Card

One development to keep an eye on is the continued stimulus and money printing that is going on with the Fed. All of the stimulus issued since the pandemic began has begun to drag the USD down.

Source: CNBC

This would be significant for Philip Morris if this were to continue. The company is US based, but conducts virtually all of its business in foreign markets. A weaker USD would mean that revenues go further for PMI because they would be worth more when converted to USD. The dollar has been very strong for a number of years, and this has consistently created exchange rate headwinds for Philip Morris.

Shares Are Attractive, Even Off Of Lows

Shares of Philip Morris have been stuck in a long-term range going all the way back to about 2012. The crash in March 2020 saw shares break into the low-end of their multi-year range, dropping all the way to $56 per share. Obviously, shares were much cheaper then, rather than at almost $80 per share now.

Data by YCharts

Despite the rally, I think shares remain a solid value (though not "bargain basement levels") for long-term investors here. This is for a couple of reasons. Philip Morris adjusted full year guidance to between $5.23 and $5.38 per share (on an adjusted basis). The midpoint of that would have Philip Morris at approximately 15X full year earnings. With a historical median earnings multiple of 17.2X, the stock remains undervalued against this metric.

Despite this undervaluation, Philip Morris appears poised to have an improved business outlook moving forward. IQOS is continuing to grow, and this growth will generate additional margin expansion. The next 2-5 years will also see a rollout of IQOS in the US, a revenue stream that was nonexistent in the company's previous history.

While it may take some time for the company's financials to catch up and establish some "breathing room", the long-term trajectory of Philip Morris is promising enough to warrant interest at these levels.

Wrapping Up

There are always inherent risks within the tobacco sector, but Philip Morris offers an appealing combination of variables. The company's diverse geographic profile and cash on hand provide investors with a near-term safe haven. The long-term impact of IQOS should fuel growth, as the company is just beginning to see financial benefits accelerate as IQOS scales larger.

The continued weakening of the US dollar remains something to monitor, as a currency tailwind for Philip Morris would be a major catalyst. Some patience may be needed as Philip Morris continues to work for some financial breathing room, but the long-term outlook is positive enough to make shares interesting at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.