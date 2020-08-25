Teva receives tentative FDA nod for generic idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) received tentative approval from the FDA for generic pirfenidone. The drug candidate is aimed towards treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The tentative approval implies that the application fulfilled the requirements of the approval. However, patent issues are required to be resolved before a full approval is given.

Teva, one of the most prominent generic drug companies in the world, also recently announced its new collaboration for strengthening its foothold in the United States market. The company has inked a deal with Alvotech, a biopharmaceutical company. Brendan O'Grady of Teva said, "This commercial partnership with Alvotech will enable Teva to lend its technical expertise in working with the FDA to bring products to the U.S. market while broadening its growing biosimilar portfolio and continuing to leverage its unique cross-functional expertise across both specialty and generic medicines."

Under the terms of this collaboration, Alvotech will bear the responsibility of developing, registering and supplying the biosimilar. Teva is entrusted with the task of exclusively commercializing the products in the United States. The deal involves five biosimilar product candidates. The originator products of these biosimilars currently account for nearly $35 billion worth of sales in the United States. While the companies have kept product details and financial terms confidential, it is reported that Alvotech and Teva will share profits arising out of the commercialization of the biosimilars.

Teva recently reported its second quarter financial results. The company announced its revenue at $3.9 billion while its GAAP diluted EPS stood at $0.13. Its quarterly revenue declined 7 percent on year over year basis. Its Non-GAAP diluted EPS stood at $0.55 while its free cash flow for the quarter was $582 million.

The company also reaffirmed its full year outlook for FY2020. It expects the full year net revenue to be in the range of $16.6 billion and $17 billion while the EBITDA for the entire year will likely be between $4.5 billion and $4.9 billion. Teva anticipates the EPS for FY 2020 to be in the range of $2.30 and $2.55. The free cash flow for the year will likely be between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion.

Teva is also moving ahead with its Fasinumab collaboration with Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN). The company announced the data from two Phase 3 clinical trials for the drug candidate. Both the studies, FACT OA1 and FACT OA2 met co-primary endpoints. Fasinumab 1 mg monthly showed substantial improvements in pain and physical function over placebo at week 16 and week 24, respectively. It also demonstrated nominally significant benefits in physical function in both the trials. In one trial, it also demonstrated similar benefits in pain. The performance of the drug candidate was matched against the maximum FDA-approved prescription doses of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for managing osteoarthritis.

Teva deals in generic as well as in specialty medicines. The company's portfolio consists of more than 3,500 products, covering a wide range of medical conditions. Teva has global presence and it has carved a niche position in generic drug market.

Vertex receives European Commission approval for Kaftrio

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced that it has been granted marketing authorization for KAFTRIO® by the European Commission. The permission pertains to the use of the drug candidate in a combination regimen with ivacaftor to treat certain sections of patients with cystic fibrosis aged 12 years and older.

The authorization was awarded based on the data collated from two global Phase 3 studies. The information showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function, thus meeting the primary endpoint. The studies also met all key secondary endpoints in patients with CF aged 12 years and older with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation or two F508del mutations in the CFTR gene.

The triple combination was also found to be generally well tolerated in both the studies. Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex said, "Today is a significant day for those with CF, their families and Vertex, and one that brings us one step closer towards our ultimate goal of discovering and developing treatments for all patients with CF." The company is working with national health authorities in various European countries for serving eligible patients.

KAFTRIO® works by increasing the quantity and functionality of the F508del-CFTR protein at the cell surface. Vertex has a robust portfolio of approved medicines for treating underlying cause of cystic fibrosis. The company also has several clinical and research programs going on in this area. Vertex has strong presence in investigational small molecule medicines segment as well. The company is also working towards developing genetic and cell therapies for treating diseases such as sickle cell disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, type 1 diabetes mellitus and beta thalassemia.

RenalytixAI collaborates with AstraZeneca for chronic kidney disease

RenalytixAI (RNLX) announced that it has inked a deal with AstraZeneca (AZN) pertaining the development and launch precision medicine strategies aiming to manage cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases. Both the companies plan to use KidneyIntelX for a wide range of purposes including accelerating the process of patient identification and recruitment for various clinical trials.

KidneyIntelX is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic platform, a proprietary development of RenalytixAI. The first stage of the collaboration involves the use of this platform for improving outcomes for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. Tarek Rabah of AstraZeneca said, "We are committed to revolutionizing kidney care by continuing to drive innovation. An important component of our work is identifying patients with significant unmet need and providing them with more personalized interventions." The companies expect the results of the program to be out from early 2021.

The first stage will work towards improving guideline-based standard-of-care for optimal utilization of existing and novel therapeutics. It will involve evaluating the impact of the proprietary platform for optimizing the performance of therapeutics. The collaboration will then carry out a multi-center, randomized controlled trial based on the outcomes of the study. The trial will assess uptake and adherence to new potassium-binding agents in patients with CKD and hyperkalemia.

RenalytixAI is a commercial-stage artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. Its diagnostic platform KidneyIntelX uses a proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm. It works by combining a wide range of data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and extensive personalized patient data from electronic health record systems. The data is then used for the purpose of generating unique patient risk score. This score is employed for helping physicians and healthcare systems in optimizing the distribution of treatments and clinical resources to patients.

