This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

We believe that at the current price Yandex (YNDX) is overvalued. Since the beginning of the year, the company’s revenues started to decline sequentially and the business stopped growing. Considering this, it’s hard to justify purchasing Yandex’s shares at the current levels despite the fact that the company will continue to be one of the biggest tech conglomerates in Russia in years to come. By trading at P/E of over 80x, Yandex trades way above its peers and for that reason, we decided to open a small short position in the company and expect Yandex’s shares to decline in the foreseeable future.

More Downside On The Way

Yandex continues to be the biggest search engine in Russia with a 59.6% market share at the end of June, which is an increase from 56.9% in Q1. By leveraging its dominant position in the search market, the company is able to expand its ecosystem of products and services and establish a strong foothold in other industries. While online advertising business currently accounts for 49% of its overall revenues, the company’s taxi segment, which includes car-sharing and food delivery services, has been aggressively growing in recent years and at the end of Q2 accounted for 30% of the overall revenues.

At the same time, Yandex has been actively expanding its eCommerce projects in the Russian market and a month ago, Yandex became a full owner of "Yandex.Market" after it paid $590 million to Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) for its share in the joint venture. Since the reorganization of the joint venture is already complete, Yandex’s major goal in the upcoming quarters would be to make "Yandex.Market" profitable and fully integrate it into its own ecosystem of products and services.

After the pandemic started, Yandex’s business struggled to remain its previous growth rates. In Q2, the company’s revenues were down 9.8% Y/Y to $591.9 million, while its net loss for the period was $52.3 million, down 203% Y/Y. Yandex’s profit margin for the period was -8.8% and the company was forced to spend $5.47 million in COVID-19 related expenses from April to June.

Source: Yandex

While the taxi segment was able to increase its revenues by 42% Y/Y, the growth came mostly from the increased demand for food-delivery services, as the number of taxi rides declined by 6% Y/Y in Q2. At the same time, the segment’s COGS increased by 116% Y/Y, while its adjusted EBITDA declined from ~$15.40 million (423 million rubles) a year ago to ~$9.21 million (253 million rubles) in Q2. Overall, Yandex had a bad first half of the year and it will take time for its business to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels.

One of the biggest risks of Yandex is its exposure to the Russian economy and its political establishment. Last year, the company was forced to reorganize its governing body to please Kremlin officials and give the Russian state more power on M&A and data protection matters. At the same time, as Russia struggles to deal with the pandemic, its currency already depreciated by nearly 20% to the United States dollar in the first half of the year and its annual GDP is expected to be down more than 5% Y/Y. Since Yandex generates the majority of its revenue in rubles, a weak Russian currency along with the ongoing economic crisis will hurt the company’s bottom line in the next few quarters at the very least.

Another problem that Yandex is facing is the decline of its business. The company’s revenues have been declining in the last couple of quarters, while its expenses were increasing. In addition, Yandex's taxi business is not going to offset the losses from the advertising market. As Sberbank and Mail Group are on the verge of establishing a stronger presence in the food-delivery industry, Yandex’s food business might also struggle to grow in a post-pandemic world. At the same time, as the Chinese ride-hailing app DiDi is about to enter the Russian market later this month, Yandex will be forced to spend more resources to maintain its leadership position, which will also hurt its earnings in the long-term.

The reality is that as long as the advertising and taxi segments combined will account for the absolute majority of the company’s revenues, its other businesses from the media, music streaming, cloud, and other fields are not going to have a major impact on its overall financials. For that reason, it’s hard to justify purchasing Yandex’s shares at the current price. With a forward P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios of 83.32x and 33.8x, respectively, Yandex shares trade above the industry’s median an in our opinion is overvalued, considering that in Q3 and Q4 its earnings are also expected to be down Y/Y.

Source: Capital IQ

One of the main reasons why Yandex trades so high is due to the recent announcement that its stock will replace the stock of Russian mining company Nornickel on the Russian MSCI Index. On September 1, the rebalancing of the index will happen and Yandex’s weight in the index will increase to 9.44%, while Nornickel’s weight will decline to 4.72%. It’s likely that after the rebalancing occurs, Yandex’s shares will slowly start to fade. For that reason and due to the fact that the management didn’t provide any guidance for the year, we decided to open a small short position in the company and plan to hold it for the next couple of months.

New Marketplace Service

On September 11, Bears of Wall Street will l aunch a new Marketplace service: Best Short Ideas.

The goal of the service is to provide you with actionable short ideas from which you can profit by betting against the companies that trade at irrational exuberance levels and have limited upside. While the Fed continues to pump the stock market, there is still an array of businesses that cannot justify their premium valuations and our goal is to find those businesses. If you have a high-risk tolerance and interested in shorting stocks, then this service is for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YNDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.