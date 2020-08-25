Unfortunately, my valuation model suggests that the shares have already priced in all of these positives.

Believe it or not, SCL actually benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, this dynamic will likely persist.

Stepan Company (SCL) is one of those rare companies that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. Since it's a chemical company at its core, it was perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of increased demand for cleaning products. In my view, such a demand increase will persist for the foreseeable future, as I think cleaning standards all around the world will remain high. After all, the coronavirus pandemic has been, in many ways, a traumatic experience for the whole world, and its memory will stay with us for years (if not decades) to come. However, as investors, we can't forget about the company's fundamentals and valuation. And unfortunately, SCL's current stock price seems a bit too generous given its underlying financials. Thus, I consider SCL an excellent "hold" for now, and it would be a "buy" if it dips at least 20%.

Source: SCL's website.

Overview

SCL produces and sells specialty chemicals. Hence, its revenues are relatively diversified because its products are used in various industries and applications. In particular, the COVID pandemic has proved highly lucrative for SCL because it generated additional demand for cleaning and disinfecting products. Therefore, interestingly enough, SCL became an unlikely benefactor of the coronavirus. But it's all because SCL's revenues are highly diversified, so it's almost guaranteed that at least some of its products will always be in demand.

Source: Statista. Cleaning product sales have increased due to the pandemic.

For example, most recently, SCL's surfactant income benefited from increased demand for cleaning and disinfection products. But at the same time, SCL's other segments (polymers and specialty) declined slightly. Such declines were mainly COVID related. After all, SCL's Polymer segment suffered along the rest of the economy. You see, Polymer income declined because constructions slowed down or were canceled due to the pandemic. Hence, reduced Rigid Polyol and Phthalic Anhydride volumes negatively impacted this segment.

Furthermore, SCL's Polymer segment also suffered from higher raw input costs. Hence, overall this segment's sales dropped a whopping 20%. And again, such a decline is entirely in line with the rest of the economy. But regardless of the broader economic cycle SCL as a whole seemed to deliver consistent results.

Source: Seeking Alpha. So far, in 2020, SCL has beaten both revenue and bottom-line expectations.

SCL thrives on diversified revenue streams

Here's where SCL's diversified revenue streams come into play. You see, despite the worldwide economic shutdown, the company's Surfactant revenues managed to grow by roughly 6% QoQ. And even more surprisingly, its operating income increased a whopping 51% QoQ. To me, this shows that the company's Surfactant results proved not only resilient to a steep unprecedented economic recession, but it even acted as a hedge for investors.

In my opinion, SCL can now be considered as an effective hedge against any COVID related issues. Likewise, SCL is also a relatively safe bet that enhanced cleaning and disinfecting standards will persist going forward.

Source: SCL's earnings slides.

So, it's almost undeniable that the pandemic has been a net positive for SCL. After all, most of SCL's additional revenues have been attributed to North America's increased consumer demand for cleaning and disinfecting products. I believe this consumer trend will not change, even after the pandemic subsides.

Potential tailwinds and strengths

As previously mentioned, the Polymer segment did suffer due to a steep drop in economic activity. However, I gather this will be a nice tailwind from now on. This is because, as the pandemic subsides, economic activity will pick up again. As a result, SCL's Polymer segment will most likely benefit from a recovery in construction projects. Accordingly, SCL could go into overdrive if its Polymer segment recovers, while the Surfactant section continues growing (or even sustains) its current results. In my view, this would translate into a multiyear secular tailwind for SCL.

Source: SCL's earnings slides.

On top of that, SCL's balance sheet seems to be reasonably robust. In fact, since 2016, SCL's Net Debt to Cash Flow ratio has continued trending lower from 16% to -8% as of Q2 2020. This is excellent news because it provides safety to investors, while also giving management another potential growth vertical through M&A. This is important because SCL's market doesn't typically offer explosive growth opportunities for investors. Thus, having deep pockets can allow SCL to purchase competitors or otherwise strengthen their value proposition.

Moreover, it's undeniable that SCL's liquidity is in fantastic shape to endure any possible future shutdowns (which I consider are unlikely). Specifically, the company's liquidity dwarfs its near-term debt maturities. Plus, SCL's strong FCF of roughly $81 (NYSE:TTM) ensures that these liquidity metrics will only continue improving.

Potential dividends

I believe that SCL's liquidity and FCF are so good that dividend hikes are entirely possible. Alternatively, management could attempt to pursue more ambitious M&A opportunities to spur growth. However, I think dividends are a more flexible approach and would be very welcomed by shareholders. You see, SCL's dividends represent a measly $23 million yearly commitment. Therefore, I assume SCL could easily hike its dividend by even 50% and still have an exceedingly comfortable FCF.

Source: Seeking Alpha. In my view, SCL's dividend yield is poised for an increase.

Besides, it's also worth noting that SCL repurchased approximately $13.18 million in its stock during 2019. In theory, stock buybacks could also be another viable alternative for returning cash to shareholders. Nevertheless, I'd argue that given SCL's current valuation, a savvier financial move would be a special dividend or just hiking regular dividends. So, management could also decide to redirect those funds to enhance its dividend.

If you put all of these variables together, we could be talking about almost $25 million in additional dividends. For context, this would more than double SCL's current dividend. But more importantly, it would do it without jeopardizing the long-term health of its balance sheet.

Valuation

So overall, I'd say that SCL is incredibly well-positioned to thrive in the post-COVID era. Furthermore, if such a scenario plays out, and monetary policy remains dovish, I can picture SCL's stock doing well over the long-term. Unfortunately, my valuation model for the company suggests that the shares are indeed relatively overvalued. For this, my model used the CAPM's discount rate, which benefits SCL considerably due to low interest rates. Then I used that rate to value SCL's estimated future FCF.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests SCL has a 16.36% potential downside at these levels. In other words, SCL is somewhat expensive, given its fundamentals. However, if I were to price SCL using a reasonably higher discount rate (like 10%, for example), then SCL would become significantly overvalued. In fact, at a mere 10% discount rate, SCL's fair value per share would be just $57.14 (according to my model).

Naturally, I believe that higher interest rates are incredibly unlikely given the present macroeconomic picture. Therefore, it's reasonable to conclude that SCL is only slightly overvalued. Still, it's worth keeping in mind that a good deal of SCL's generous valuation is due to an accommodative Federal Reserve.

Conclusion

Overall, I feel that SCL is a robust company. I also think that SCL is a much more valuable stock today due to its diversified revenue streams and its utility as a COVID hedge. Yet, it looks like by now, most of these positives are fully priced into the stock.

Consequently, SCL remains a decent hold if you already have it. But if you don't, it's probably best to sit on the sidelines and wait for better prices. In my opinion, if SCL's price were to dip by approximately 20%, it would bring it back to a much more reasonable valuation. Assuming interest rates don't increase significantly, I deem that SCL would be a solid buy at those levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.