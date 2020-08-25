Off To The RACES: Natural Gas Equities Outperforming FAANG

This is the tip of the spear of supply side inflationary pressures on the horizon that will disrupt the market's current status quo.

The financial markets have essentially become one trade, betting on lower interest rates forever, epitomized by FAANG stocks, which are the longest duration assets.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail. - John Bogle, May 2017 Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings. - Walter Schloss

Introduction

The quote above by John Bogle is one of my favorites, highlighting the need for a balance between passive and active investors that has become skewed by almost all market participants funneling money into passive and passive oriented ETF strategies.

OK, not all market participants are pursuing the path of passive and passive oriented ETF strategies, however, effectively that's the case, as active strategies, particularly the non closet indexers, see outflows, and the net inflows into the financial markets are more than 100% directed to passive and ETF strategies.

This market dynamic has broken the very structure of the markets as Bogle hypothesized above, funneling almost all investors into the same investment strategies, sectors, and stocks, and even the historically non-correlated investment products, like the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT) have become highly correlated to the broader stock market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Circling back to the broader markets, the vaunted FAANG stocks have been at the forefront of these capital flows, excelling as they are among the largest capitalization equities fueled by passive inflows, and additionally, they are effectively the market's longest duration assets, benefiting from the almost universal belief that interest rates will remain lower forever.

We all know the famous investment adages, paraphrased by the legendary Bob Farrell of Bank of America Merrill Lynch fame when he issued this quote as part of his 10 Rules of Investing.

When all the experts and forecasts agree – something else is going to happen. - Bob Farrell

Well something else is indeed starting to happen, as supply side inflation, perhaps most readily visible in lumber prices that are up over 72.2% in 2020 year-to-date, and up 104.2% year-over-year, is brewing in the out-of-favor commodity sectors.

(Author, StockCharts)

Building on this narrative, the most out of favor commodity sector is natural gas, which I often refer to as the red-headed stepchild of the already out of favor energy sector. Natural gas prices have been in a roughly 15-year bear market, testing the resolve, patience, and resilience of any investor trying to find the bottom.

Following the supply side inflation outline articulated above, natural gas prices have sprung to life, up 45.4% in the month of August thus far, which has brought their year-to-date gains to 19.5%, which is still just a blip in the longer-term perspective.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Under the surface of this supply side inflation story, something interesting is starting to happen, specifically the leading natural gas producers, five of which I refer to as the "off to the RACES stocks," which are Range Resources (RRC), Antero Resources (AR), CNX Resources (CNX), EQT Corp (EQT), and Southwestern Energy (SWN), with those more inclined to replace CNX with Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) for the "C" position, being able to do so to fit the acronym, are outperforming their vaunted FAANG peers.

The FAANG stocks, specifically Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), get all the headlines, and they have been the premier quintet in the U.S. stock market for much of the past decade, certainly over the past five years, however, they are particularly susceptible to inflation rising supply side narrative that is being spun by the RACES stocks, and commodities, and commodity equities in general. Thus, almost all investors should keep an eye on the developments happening real time in this opaque corner of the financial markets.

RACES Stocks Outperform Their FANG Peers

While natural gas prices themselves have surged in August 2020, as detailed in the introduction, natural gas equities have been handily outperforming the broader market since their March 23 low.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Over this time frame, Antero Resources, which I have called a generational buy twice in 2020 publicly, and done more research on than any stock I have covered since 2008/2009 privately, has seen its shares move higher by 300.8%, Range Resources shares are higher by 169.8%, EQT Corp. shares are higher by 119.9%, CNX Resources shares are higher by 68.9%, Southwestern Energy shares are higher by 39.9%, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is higher by 50.5%.

On a compare and contrast basis, the above mentioned RACES stocks have dwarfed the performance of the FAANG stocks since the March 23 equity market low, with the performance of the FAANG stocks shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Since March 23 Facebook shares are higher by 81.3%, Amazon shares are higher by 79.2%, Apple, which has gone from historically undervalued to historically overvalued in the span of roughly four years, has seen its shares rise 120.6%, Netflix shares are higher by 46.9%, and Alphabet shares are higher by 48.4%. Personally, I find it interesting that Netflix and Alphabet shares are both underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is up 50.5% since its lows on March 23.

Thus, clearly the RACES stocks are outperforming their much more celebrated and much larger FAANG peers, since the broader equity market bottom on March 23rd, 2020.

Outperformance In August 2020

Someone reading this article might say to themselves sure, it should be expected that the laggards would outperform in a bounce off the broader market lows in an equity market panic, however, that outperformance has continued even in August, which seems to be the official month of the broader market melt-up, with many of my peers adopting the mantra of Dave Portnoy and his cohort that stocks only go up.

For reference, here are the FAANG stocks and their respective performance gains in the month of August.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the performance chart above, Facebook shares are higher by 7.0% in August of 2020, Amazon shares are higher by 4.5%, Apple shares are higher by 18.7%, Netflix shares are actually fractionally down in August, and Alphabet shares are higher by 6.5%. For reference, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is up 5% in the month of August.

Looking to the performance of the RACES stocks, August has been another banner month, as the chart below shows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

In the month of August, Antero Resources shares are higher by 28.4%, Range Resources shares are higher by 27.4%, Southwestern Energy shares are higher by 19.8%, CNX Resources shares are higher by 18.3%, and EQT Corp. shares are higher by 12.8%, all outpacing gains of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is higher by 5%.

Clearly, the largest pure play natural gas producers in the United States are outperforming the broader market, and their much more heralded FAANG peers.

(Source: Author, Natural Gas Supply Association)

However, even with their recent outperformance, most market participants have really no idea who the top natural gas producers are today, versus a decade ago, and even if they are aware of the names, most struggle with their historical underperformance, particularly over the past three, five and seven years, failing to take advantage of the long-term opportunities that Exxon Mobil (XOM) famously identified roughly a decade ago.

Closing Thoughts - When Almost Everyone Expects One Outcome, Something Different Happens

Whether it's the outperformance of lumber, which is up over 104% year-over-year, and over 72% in 2020, or precious metals, where the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is up 26.7% year-to-date, and leading precious metals producer Barrick (GOLD), which I wrote about recently and have been publicly bullish on since May of 2018, is up 56.8% in 2020, most investors are cognizant of the outperformance of inflationary assets. However, they generally have not put two and two together to realize this is a supply side story that is just getting started.

Building on this narrative, the supply side story, and more specifically the capital cycle, is playing out real time in natural gas prices, natural gas liquids prices, and natural gas equities, with natural gas equities significantly outperforming their FAANG peers in 2020, particularly since the broader equity market low on March 23.

(Source: GMO)

This burgeoning outperformance of the most out-of-favor energy equities, a sector I call the red-headed stepchild of the already out-of-favor energy sector, continued in August 2020. With the broader equity market ripe for a sharp correction amidst an ongoing historic capital rotation, which could be fueled by rising long-term interest rates rising because of supply side commodity inflationary pressures, investors should be looking for non-correlated sectors and non-correlated stocks. On this note, commodity stocks, specifically the loathed energy equity sector, and more specifically the historically out-of-favor natural gas equities certainly fits the bill in this regard.

(Source: GMO)

In closing, I have been pounding the table on the energy sector, with a more focused effort on natural gas prices and natural gas equities, some of which I believe are generational buys today, with the ability to deliver absolute and relative outperformance that rivals the best trades and investments of my 25 plus years actively investing. This is not my first rodeo in the markets, and I'm used to the highs and lows by now, being toasted for my timely calls, and roasted and ridiculed for my equally famous miscues, yet this real world experience and focus on market history, is precisely the reason that most investors should at least listen to my firmly contrarian point of view today.

Said another way, the very rise of out-of-favor commodity stocks could lead to the demise of the historically in-favor FAANG large-cap growth equities, as rising long-term interest rates hold back the markets longest duration assets.

Wrapping up, with S&P Global (SPGI) making the recent decision to exile venerable Exxon from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and add more high priced technology exposure, including Salesforce.com (CRM), most investors should be looking the other way, trimming the in-favor prohibitively expensive technology sector and adding to the out-of-favor energy sector. Natural gas equities, which are showing very strong relative and absolute price strength dating all the way back to March 9, when it was already apparent that the long oil short natural gas trade was dead, at the front of the buy list.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BAC, CNX, COG, EQT, GOLD, RRC, SWN, AND SHORT AAPL, SPY, AND TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.